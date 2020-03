All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

I KEPT TELLING YOU SHRUG NICHOLLS YA DAYS WERE NUMBERED BUT YA WOULDNT BELIEVE IT 😂😂😂😂😂 TICK TOCK TICK TOCK NOT LONG NOW 👍

I KEPT TELLING YOU SHRUG NICHOLLS YA DAYS WERE NUMBERED BUT YA WOULDNT BELIEVE IT 😂😂😂😂😂 TICK TOCK TICK TOCK NOT LONG NOW 👍 [/quote Need some new material ya big titted tool 😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂👍👍👍🍉🍉]

I KEPT TELLING YOU SHRUG NICHOLLS YA DAYS WERE NUMBERED BUT YA WOULDNT BELIEVE IT 😂😂😂😂😂 TICK TOCK TICK TOCK NOT LONG NOW 👍

RIFLE GOT BANNEDCAME BACK AS SHRUGSHRUG GOT BANNEDWENT STRAIGHT TO USE HIS OTHER TROLL NAME 1FINNY 👎👎👎

I KEPT TELLING YOU SHRUG NICHOLLS YA DAYS WERE NUMBERED BUT YA WOULDNT BELIEVE IT 😂😂😂😂😂 TICK TOCK TICK TOCK NOT LONG NOW 👍

RIFLE GOT BANNEDCAME BACK AS SHRUGSHRUG GOT BANNEDWENT STRAIGHT TO USE HIS OTHER TROLL NAME 1FINNY 👎👎👎

I KEPT TELLING YOU SHRUG NICHOLLS YA DAYS WERE NUMBERED BUT YA WOULDNT BELIEVE IT 😂😂😂😂😂 TICK TOCK TICK TOCK NOT LONG NOW 👍

RIFLE GOT BANNEDCAME BACK AS SHRUGSHRUG GOT BANNEDWENT STRAIGHT TO USE HIS OTHER TROLL NAME 1FINNY 👎👎👎

I KEPT TELLING YOU SHRUG NICHOLLS YA DAYS WERE NUMBERED BUT YA WOULDNT BELIEVE IT 😂😂😂😂😂 TICK TOCK TICK TOCK NOT LONG NOW 👍

I thought, as speaker of the house, you were to show no affiliation or bias SG

RIFLE GOT BANNEDCAME BACK AS SHRUGSHRUG GOT BANNEDWENT STRAIGHT TO USE HIS OTHER TROLL NAME 1FINNY 👎👎👎

I KEPT TELLING YOU SHRUG NICHOLLS YA DAYS WERE NUMBERED BUT YA WOULDNT BELIEVE IT 😂😂😂😂😂 TICK TOCK TICK TOCK NOT LONG NOW 👍

I thought, as speaker of the house, you were to show no affiliation or bias SG

RIFLE GOT BANNEDCAME BACK AS SHRUGSHRUG GOT BANNEDWENT STRAIGHT TO USE HIS OTHER TROLL NAME 1FINNY 👎👎👎

I KEPT TELLING YOU SHRUG NICHOLLS YA DAYS WERE NUMBERED BUT YA WOULDNT BELIEVE IT 😂😂😂😂😂 TICK TOCK TICK TOCK NOT LONG NOW 👍

All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

RIFLE GOT BANNEDCAME BACK AS SHRUGSHRUG GOT BANNEDWENT STRAIGHT TO USE HIS OTHER TROLL NAME 1FINNY 👎👎👎

I KEPT TELLING YOU SHRUG NICHOLLS YA DAYS WERE NUMBERED BUT YA WOULDNT BELIEVE IT 😂😂😂😂😂 TICK TOCK TICK TOCK NOT LONG NOW 👍

RIFLE GOT BANNEDCAME BACK AS SHRUGSHRUG GOT BANNEDWENT STRAIGHT TO USE HIS OTHER TROLL NAME 1FINNY 👎👎👎

I KEPT TELLING YOU SHRUG NICHOLLS YA DAYS WERE NUMBERED BUT YA WOULDNT BELIEVE IT 😂😂😂😂😂 TICK TOCK TICK TOCK NOT LONG NOW 👍

No.How about you make a decent contribution to this Message Board instead.If not, time to fuck off. Your shout.

RIFLE GOT BANNEDCAME BACK AS SHRUGSHRUG GOT BANNEDWENT STRAIGHT TO USE HIS OTHER TROLL NAME 1FINNY 👎👎👎

I KEPT TELLING YOU SHRUG NICHOLLS YA DAYS WERE NUMBERED BUT YA WOULDNT BELIEVE IT 😂😂😂😂😂 TICK TOCK TICK TOCK NOT LONG NOW 👍

No.How about you make a decent contribution to this Message Board instead.If not, time to fuck off. Your shout.

RIFLE GOT BANNEDCAME BACK AS SHRUGSHRUG GOT BANNEDWENT STRAIGHT TO USE HIS OTHER TROLL NAME 1FINNY 👎👎👎

I KEPT TELLING YOU SHRUG NICHOLLS YA DAYS WERE NUMBERED BUT YA WOULDNT BELIEVE IT 😂😂😂😂😂 TICK TOCK TICK TOCK NOT LONG NOW 👍