COME ON THEN BRAINBOXES !!!

March 27, 2020, 05:31:16 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: COME ON THEN BRAINBOXES !!!  (Read 101 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 287


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 04:57:56 PM »
WHAT IS THE ANSWER TO THIS ?
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 269



« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:01:02 PM »
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_operations

 mcl
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 287


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:05:10 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:01:02 PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_operations

 mcl

SO ANSWER THE FUCKING QUESTION CUNTO  👍😂😂😂👍
Gramsci
Posts: 8 025



« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:08:02 PM »
I would say 30

10 + (4x5) = 30

But I am a social scientist and not a mathematician 
Gramsci
Posts: 8 025



« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:08:29 PM »
soz 10+ (5x4)
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 269



« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:09:19 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 05:08:02 PM
I would say 30

10 + (4x5) = 30

But I am a social scientist and not a mathematician 

Oopsie

 rava
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 269



« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:09:49 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 05:08:29 PM
soz 10+ (5x4)

Oopsie. 

Again.

 rava
Gramsci
Posts: 8 025



« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:11:39 PM »
What's the answer then Clem Fanvorderman 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 287


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:12:53 PM »
30 IS THE ANSWER 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
Posts: 4 350


« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:14:29 PM »
15
Gramsci
Posts: 8 025



« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:15:14 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:12:53 PM
30 IS THE ANSWER 👍

Thank you Lids, that's what I said - Come in Clem
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 269



« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:18:35 PM »
43 you thick cunts.

 
Gramsci
Posts: 8 025



« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:23:29 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:18:35 PM
43 you thick cunts.

 

I never noticed only one of them brown things  lost
10+(5x2) = 20

where's the 43 from like 
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 981


« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:25:45 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 05:08:02 PM
I would say 30

10 + (4x5) = 30

But I am a social scientist and not a mathematician 

CLASSIC COB.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 269



« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:26:08 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 05:23:29 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:18:35 PM
43 you thick cunts.

 

I never noticed only one of them brown things  lost
10+(5x2) = 20

where's the 43 from like  

Thrice Oopsie.  

rava
CapsDave
Posts: 4 350


« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:26:21 PM »
Its 15
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 269



« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:27:17 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 05:26:21 PM
Its 15

 souey
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 287


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:31:13 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 05:26:21 PM
Its 15


IS IT FUCK DAFT CUNT  😂😂😂

IT IS 43  👍
