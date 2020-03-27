Welcome,
June 25, 2020, 01:03:20 PM
IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!
ComeOnBoro.com
WHERE IS DIXIELAND ? WHEN YA NEED HIM ?
Topic: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ? WHEN YA NEED HIM ? (Read 234 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 575
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
WHERE IS DIXIELAND ? WHEN YA NEED HIM ?
«
on:
March 27, 2020, 03:42:39 PM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8159281/Premier-League-clubs-want-season-CANCELLED.html
😂😂😂😂⚽⚽⚽😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 11 677
Once in every lifetime
Re: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ? WHEN YA NEED HIM ?
«
Reply #1 on:
March 27, 2020, 04:08:50 PM
driving home from Scunny.
Just got off the phone from him.
He is convinced Liverpool will be given the title, and the season will be played out.
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 575
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ? WHEN YA NEED HIM ?
«
Reply #2 on:
March 27, 2020, 04:39:55 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on March 27, 2020, 04:08:50 PM
driving home from Scunny.
Just got off the phone from him.
He is convinced Liverpool will be given the title, and the season will be played out.
DELUDED 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 663
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ? WHEN YA NEED HIM ?
«
Reply #3 on:
March 27, 2020, 04:47:28 PM
Head up his own arse.
It's terribly sad when as a plastic supporter of any of the overrated franchises you can't even pick the winner.
What goes around, comes around. Liverpool have this coming. Divine intervention.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 74 575
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ? WHEN YA NEED HIM ?
«
Reply #4 on:
March 27, 2020, 05:00:22 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on March 27, 2020, 04:47:28 PM
Head up his own arse.
It's terribly sad when as a plastic supporter of any of the overrated franchises you can't even pick the winner.
Divine intervention.
👍 JFT39 👍
🙏
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
dixieland
Posts: 1 344
Re: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ? WHEN YA NEED HIM ?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:58:32 PM
YNWA.
What was that chaps?
