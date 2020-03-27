Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 25, 2020, 01:03:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: IN WARNOCK WE TRUST - WE ARE STAYING UP!

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WHERE IS DIXIELAND ? WHEN YA NEED HIM ?  (Read 234 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 575

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: March 27, 2020, 03:42:39 PM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-8159281/Premier-League-clubs-want-season-CANCELLED.html


😂😂😂😂⚽⚽⚽😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 677


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: March 27, 2020, 04:08:50 PM »
driving home from Scunny.

Just got off the phone from him.

He is convinced Liverpool will be given the title, and the season will be played out.
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 575

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: March 27, 2020, 04:39:55 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on March 27, 2020, 04:08:50 PM
driving home from Scunny.

Just got off the phone from him.

He is convinced Liverpool will be given the title, and the season will be played out.

DELUDED  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 663


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: March 27, 2020, 04:47:28 PM »
Head up his own arse.

It's terribly sad when as a plastic supporter of any of the overrated franchises you can't even pick the winner.

What goes around, comes around. Liverpool have this coming. Divine intervention.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 74 575

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: March 27, 2020, 05:00:22 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on March 27, 2020, 04:47:28 PM
Head up his own arse.

It's terribly sad when as a plastic supporter of any of the overrated franchises you can't even pick the winner.

Divine intervention.

👍  JFT39  👍

           🙏
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
dixieland
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 344


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:58:32 PM »
YNWA.

What was that chaps?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 