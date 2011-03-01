ANOTHER 181 BROWN BREAD.....

March 28, 2020, 01:47:48 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: ANOTHER 181 BROWN BREAD.....  (Read 557 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 03:35:01 PM »
FUCKING HELL MAN  👎😡😡😡👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:39:43 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:35:01 PM
FUCKING HELL MAN  👎😡😡😡👎

That number is meaningless. 1700 deaths a day is our normal mortality run rate.

Is that 181 in addition? Has the normal rate increased?

Or are we just running scare stories 24/7 to justify having the nation in house arrest?


Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:41:41 PM »
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/uk/

Read this Bob.
1finny
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:43:32 PM »
Brown bread? Show some fucking respect
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:45:34 PM »
Quote from: 1finny on Yesterday at 03:43:32 PM
Brown bread? Show some fucking respect

GET OFF MY THREAD YOU FUCKING TROLL VERMIN CUNT  👎😡😡😡👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
nekder365
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:47:42 PM »
Think you have typed your username wrong Finny....There should be an A where the i is.............
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:48:15 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:39:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:35:01 PM
FUCKING HELL MAN  👎😡😡😡👎

That number is meaningless. 1700 deaths a day is our normal mortality run rate.

Is that 181 in addition? Has the normal rate increased?

Or are we just running scare stories 24/7 to justify having the nation in house arrest?





Yes... a contagious virus only accounted for 10% of deaths in the country. Fuck all reason to ask people not to go outside and spread it.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:48:49 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:41:41 PM
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/uk/

Read this Bob.

It doesn't give us total fatality rates so we can compare like for like, that number is also massively different to the OPs.


Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:49:36 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:48:15 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:39:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:35:01 PM
FUCKING HELL MAN  👎😡😡😡👎

That number is meaningless. 1700 deaths a day is our normal mortality run rate.

Is that 181 in addition? Has the normal rate increased?

Or are we just running scare stories 24/7 to justify having the nation in house arrest?





Yes... a contagious virus only accounted for 10% of deaths in the country. Fuck all reason to ask people not to go outside and spread it.

It was a question, not a statement my cat admiring friend. Or can't you read?

Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:53:08 PM »
Scare stories. Youre a fucking lunatic.



Encourage your parents to get out the house and live as normal, nowt to worry about  :like: :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:54:42 PM »
Is the 181 deaths who died of CV19 or with it? These numbers are vital and should be reported.

In Italy on 12% of their reported numbers died of it; 88% died with it
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 03:59:48 PM »
Its not a vital figure at all.

Unless you are suggesting all those people in Italy were going to die this month anyway, regardless of Covid?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:01:20 PM »
The cause of death is vital info ....
El Capitan
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:05:15 PM »
My question still stands
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:06:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:53:08 PM
Encourage your parents to get out the house and live as normal, nowt to worry about  :like: :like:

NOBODY has said that. Stop making shit up.  :wanker:
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:08:18 PM »
There is cause of death, and there is cause of cause of death
Logged
Bobupanddown
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:09:15 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 03:59:48 PM
Unless you are suggesting all those people in Italy were going to die this month anyway, regardless of Covid?

That's what we're trying to determine you fucking feline philanderer.
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:14:34 PM »
We arent. Because everyone else knows the answer.



Think of victims of bomb blasts and the like. death certificates will not say terrorism, they will say internal bleeding, organ failure etc
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:21:10 PM »
It's a fucking killer And we're attempting to slow it down so the hospitals can cope with seriously ill people' simple as that' it won't be stopped for a long time but it can be slowed down.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:29:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:14:34 PM
We arent. Because everyone else knows the answer.

Go on then smart arse.....if "everyone" knows...

How many people died in total in the UK in the last 24 hours?
How many of them had Covid 19?
Of that figure how many can we say died directly because of the virus?


Oh what a surprise no answers, you fucking doyle.
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:35:37 PM »
If no extra people are dying in Italy due to Covid-19, why are they struggling with so many dead bodies? Genuine question for you Bob.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 04:36:34 PM »


 mcl
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Wee_Willie
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 04:38:33 PM »
The NHS will cope comfortably and the time for political spin is now upon us to justify the lockdown and the closing down of the economy. Not blaming the government as it has adopted a worse case scenario.

More u65s will die of Covid suicide.

The truth will be lost in the medical records.

Back to normality soon enough ... thats the good news.

Just as well its not a lethal pandemic.
BigNasty
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:15:58 PM »
Same old cranks spouting shit again.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:24:52 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 04:35:37 PM
If no extra people are dying in Italy due to Covid-19, why are they struggling with so many dead bodies? Genuine question for you Bob.

You're attacking a position I'm not holding.

I'm simply asking a question on the fatality rate in this country because not one media source or the government has given one so far. And what's the hospitalisation rate?

I'm not giving answers, I'm asking questions.
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 05:30:01 PM »
Im not attacking anything, it was a question, in 13 days when the coffins are piling up over here I will ask the same question about us.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 05:33:54 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 05:30:01 PM
Im not attacking anything, it was a question, in 13 days when the coffins are piling up over here I will ask the same question about us.

Are you suggesting that a modern western democracy with all its infrastructure and thousands of cremation ovens couldn't burn even a couple of thousand bodies a day?

Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:35:57 PM »
Italy seem to be struggling with it, as do Spain.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 05:43:35 PM »
900 more deaths in italy in the last 24 hours down to covid 19
nowt to worry about' it's only a fancy flu bug. oleary
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 06:29:27 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 05:43:35 PM
900 more deaths in italy in the last 24 hours down to covid 19
nowt to worry about' it's only a fancy flu bug. oleary

900 x 12% = 108 down to Covid
1finny
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:59:21 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:45:34 PM
Quote from: 1finny on Yesterday at 03:43:32 PM
Brown bread? Show some fucking respect

GET OFF MY THREAD YOU FUCKING TROLL VERMIN CUNT  👎😡😡😡👎


Fuck off you fat fucking spastic, I'd stop gobbing off before I tie your tits in a knot and slap you with them  :duh:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 07:14:02 PM »
Quote from: 1finny on Yesterday at 06:59:21 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:45:34 PM
Quote from: 1finny on Yesterday at 03:43:32 PM
Brown bread? Show some fucking respect

GET OFF MY THREAD YOU FUCKING TROLL VERMIN CUNT  👎😡😡😡👎


Fuck off you fat fucking spastic, I'd stop gobbing off before I tie your tits in a knot and slap you with them  :duh:


WELL THAT DIDN'T TAKE LONG  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 07:15:54 PM »
Quote from: 1finny on Yesterday at 06:59:21 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:45:34 PM
Quote from: 1finny on Yesterday at 03:43:32 PM
Brown bread? Show some fucking respect

GET OFF MY THREAD YOU FUCKING TROLL VERMIN CUNT  👎😡😡😡👎


Fuck off you fat fucking spastic, I'd stop gobbing off before I tie your tits in a knot and slap you with them  :duh:

I called it on his first post, what do I win?
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 07:34:28 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 07:15:54 PM
Quote from: 1finny on Yesterday at 06:59:21 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:45:34 PM
Quote from: 1finny on Yesterday at 03:43:32 PM
Brown bread? Show some fucking respect

GET OFF MY THREAD YOU FUCKING TROLL VERMIN CUNT  👎😡😡😡👎


Fuck off you fat fucking spastic, I'd stop gobbing off before I tie your tits in a knot and slap you with them  :duh:

I called it on his first post, what do I win?

2 FREE TICKETS TO THE NEXT BORO HOME GAME  👍😂😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
1finny
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 08:02:56 PM »
 :lids: chicken liddle  :lids:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 08:10:20
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:29:27 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 05:43:35 PM
900 more deaths in italy in the last 24 hours down to covid 19
nowt to worry about' it's only a fancy flu bug. oleary

900 x 12% = 108 down to Covid
All 900 were covid 19 infected.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 09:14:54 PM »
Quote from: 1finny on Yesterday at 08:02:56 PM
:lids: chicken liddle  :lids:

 :wanker:Banned fanny :wanker:
Glory Glory Man United
Wee_Willie
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 09:25:28 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 08:10:20 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:29:27 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 05:43:35 PM
900 more deaths in italy in the last 24 hours down to covid 19
nowt to worry about' it's only a fancy flu bug. oleary

900 x 12% = 108 down to Covid
All 900 were covid 19 infected.

I am sure the vast majority of us are ... ref Oxford Uni theory ... given all the celebrities and politicians who have it.. 900 did not die of c19. Think youre missing the point
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 09:30:21 PM »
WINNER WINNER..... CHICKEN DINNER  👍

ANOTHER TROLL BOUNCED OUT THE DOOR  😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 10:13:19 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:25:28 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 08:10:20 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:29:27 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 05:43:35 PM
900 more deaths in italy in the last 24 hours down to covid 19
nowt to worry about' it's only a fancy flu bug. oleary

900 x 12% = 108 down to Covid
All 900 were covid 19 infected.

I am sure the vast majority of us are ... ref Oxford Uni theory ... given all the celebrities and politicians who have it.. 900 did not die of c19. Think youre missing the point


If a recovering pneumonia sufferer contracts Covid, which then exacerbates his underlying pneumonia symptoms and kills him... what is the cause of death?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:16:29 PM »
Infowars
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:22:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:13:19 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:25:28 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 08:10:20 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:29:27 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 05:43:35 PM
900 more deaths in italy in the last 24 hours down to covid 19
nowt to worry about' it's only a fancy flu bug. oleary

900 x 12% = 108 down to Covid
All 900 were covid 19 infected.

I am sure the vast majority of us are ... ref Oxford Uni theory ... given all the celebrities and politicians who have it.. 900 did not die of c19. Think youre missing the point


If a recovering pneumonia sufferer contracts Covid, which then exacerbates his underlying pneumonia symptoms and kills him... what is the cause of death?

Pneumonia obviously you fucking idiot.

If your cat has aids and then catches a cold after you rape it which finally does for it, was it the cold that killed your cat or the aids? The aids obviously.
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:45:00 PM »
Too thick for words.


The fact you used AIDS as a cause of death example for your argument just proves it. What do you think AIDS stands for?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:47:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:45:00 PM
Too thick for words.


The fact you used AIDS as a cause of death example for your argument just proves it. What do you think AIDS stands for?

ACQUIRED IMMUNE DEFICIENCY SYNDROME  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
CapsDave
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:12:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:45:00 PM
Too thick for words.


The fact you used AIDS as a cause of death example for your argument just proves it. What do you think AIDS stands for?

Bobs had a belter here.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:19:38 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:47:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:45:00 PM
Too thick for words.


The fact you used AIDS as a cause of death example for your argument just proves it. What do you think AIDS stands for?

ACQUIRED IMMUNE DEFICIENCY SYNDROME  👍



Top marks, young Trotsky.

AIDS in itself isnt / wasnt a killer. It allowed other illnesses to kill that people would usually fight off.





Over to you, flatearth Bob and Willie
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:28:01 PM »
Bob?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #47 on: Today at 12:51:49 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:19:38 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:47:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:45:00 PM
Too thick for words.


The fact you used AIDS as a cause of death example for your argument just proves it. What do you think AIDS stands for?

ACQUIRED IMMUNE DEFICIENCY SYNDROME  👍



Top marks, young Trotsky.

AIDS in itself isnt / wasnt a killer. It allowed other illnesses to kill that people would usually fight off.


Over to you, flatearth Bob and Willie

Aids was an example, one I used because its shared with animals like those cats you have sex with.
But the underlaying point still stands, a point you can't answer.
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #48 on: Today at 01:17:30 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 11:28:01 PM
Bob?

Dont start
