|
|
|
|
|
|
1finny
Guest
|
Brown bread? Show some fucking respect
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
El Capitan
|
FUCKING HELL MAN 👎😡😡😡👎
That number is meaningless. 1700 deaths a day is our normal mortality run rate.
Is that 181 in addition? Has the normal rate increased?
Or are we just running scare stories 24/7 to justify having the nation in house arrest?
Yes... a contagious virus only accounted for 10% of deaths in the country. Fuck all reason to ask people not to go outside and spread it.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
FUCKING HELL MAN 👎😡😡😡👎
That number is meaningless. 1700 deaths a day is our normal mortality run rate.
Is that 181 in addition? Has the normal rate increased?
Or are we just running scare stories 24/7 to justify having the nation in house arrest?
Yes... a contagious virus only accounted for 10% of deaths in the country. Fuck all reason to ask people not to go outside and spread it.
It was a question, not a statement my cat admiring friend. Or can't you read?
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
We arent. Because everyone else knows the answer.
Go on then smart arse.....if "everyone" knows...
How many people died in total in the UK in the last 24 hours?
How many of them had Covid 19?
Of that figure how many can we say died directly because of the virus?
Oh what a surprise no answers, you fucking doyle.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1finny
Guest
|
Brown bread? Show some fucking respect
GET OFF MY THREAD YOU FUCKING TROLL VERMIN CUNT 👎😡😡😡👎
Fuck off you fat fucking spastic, I'd stop gobbing off before I tie your tits in a knot and slap you with them
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Brown bread? Show some fucking respect
GET OFF MY THREAD YOU FUCKING TROLL VERMIN CUNT 👎😡😡😡👎
Fuck off you fat fucking spastic, I'd stop gobbing off before I tie your tits in a knot and slap you with them
WELL THAT DIDN'T TAKE LONG 👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Brown bread? Show some fucking respect
GET OFF MY THREAD YOU FUCKING TROLL VERMIN CUNT 👎😡😡😡👎
Fuck off you fat fucking spastic, I'd stop gobbing off before I tie your tits in a knot and slap you with them
I called it on his first post, what do I win?
2 FREE TICKETS TO THE NEXT BORO HOME GAME 👍😂😂😂😂👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
1finny
Guest
|
chicken liddle
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Jethro Tull
|
900 more deaths in italy in the last 24 hours down to
covid 19
nowt to worry about' it's only a fancy flu bug.
900 x 12% = 108 down to Covid
All 900 were covid 19 infected.
|
|
|
|
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
|
|
|
|
Wee_Willie
|
900 more deaths in italy in the last 24 hours down to
covid 19
nowt to worry about' it's only a fancy flu bug.
900 x 12% = 108 down to Covid
All 900 were covid 19 infected.
I am sure the vast majority of us are ... ref Oxford Uni theory ... given all the celebrities and politicians who have it.. 900 did not die of c19. Think youre missing the point
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
El Capitan
|
900 more deaths in italy in the last 24 hours down to
covid 19
nowt to worry about' it's only a fancy flu bug.
900 x 12% = 108 down to Covid
All 900 were covid 19 infected.
I am sure the vast majority of us are ... ref Oxford Uni theory ... given all the celebrities and politicians who have it.. 900 did not die of c19. Think youre missing the point
If a recovering pneumonia sufferer contracts Covid, which then exacerbates his underlying pneumonia symptoms and kills him... what is the cause of death?
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
900 more deaths in italy in the last 24 hours down to
covid 19
nowt to worry about' it's only a fancy flu bug.
900 x 12% = 108 down to Covid
All 900 were covid 19 infected.
I am sure the vast majority of us are ... ref Oxford Uni theory ... given all the celebrities and politicians who have it.. 900 did not die of c19. Think youre missing the point
If a recovering pneumonia sufferer contracts Covid, which then exacerbates his underlying pneumonia symptoms and kills him... what is the cause of death?
Pneumonia obviously you fucking idiot.
If your cat has aids and then catches a cold after you rape it which finally does for it, was it the cold that killed your cat or the aids? The aids obviously.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
El Capitan
|
Too thick for words.
The fact you used AIDS as a cause of death example for your argument just proves it. What do you think AIDS stands for?
ACQUIRED IMMUNE DEFICIENCY SYNDROME 👍
Top marks, young Trotsky.
AIDS in itself isnt / wasnt a killer. It allowed other illnesses to kill that people would usually fight off.
Over to you, flatearth Bob and Willie
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Too thick for words.
The fact you used AIDS as a cause of death example for your argument just proves it. What do you think AIDS stands for?
ACQUIRED IMMUNE DEFICIENCY SYNDROME 👍
Top marks, young Trotsky.
AIDS in itself isnt / wasnt a killer. It allowed other illnesses to kill that people would usually fight off.
Over to you, flatearth Bob and Willie
Aids was an example, one I used because its shared with animals like those cats you have sex with.
But the underlaying point still stands, a point you can't answer.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|