1finny
Brown bread? Show some fucking respect
El Capitan
FUCKING HELL MAN 👎😡😡😡👎
That number is meaningless. 1700 deaths a day is our normal mortality run rate.
Is that 181 in addition? Has the normal rate increased?
Or are we just running scare stories 24/7 to justify having the nation in house arrest?
Yes... a contagious virus only accounted for 10% of deaths in the country. Fuck all reason to ask people not to go outside and spread it.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
It was a question, not a statement my cat admiring friend. Or can't you read?
Bobupanddown
We arent. Because everyone else knows the answer.
Go on then smart arse.....if "everyone" knows...
How many people died in total in the UK in the last 24 hours?
How many of them had Covid 19?
Of that figure how many can we say died directly because of the virus?
Oh what a surprise no answers, you fucking doyle.
