ANOTHER 181 BROWN BREAD.....

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 27, 2020, 05:30:55 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ANOTHER 181 BROWN BREAD.....  (Read 216 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 286


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:35:01 PM »
FUCKING HELL MAN  👎😡😡😡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 981


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:39:43 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:35:01 PM
FUCKING HELL MAN  👎😡😡😡👎

That number is meaningless. 1700 deaths a day is our normal mortality run rate.

Is that 181 in addition? Has the normal rate increased?

Or are we just running scare stories 24/7 to justify having the nation in house arrest?


Logged
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 354


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:41:41 PM »
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/uk/

Read this Bob.
Logged
1finny

Offline Offline

Posts: 31


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:43:32 PM »
Brown bread? Show some fucking respect
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 73 286


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:45:34 PM »
Quote from: 1finny on Today at 03:43:32 PM
Brown bread? Show some fucking respect

GET OFF MY THREAD YOU FUCKING TROLL VERMIN CUNT  👎😡😡😡👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 354


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:47:42 PM »
Think you have typed your username wrong Finny....There should be an A where the i is.............
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 685


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:48:15 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:39:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:35:01 PM
FUCKING HELL MAN  👎😡😡😡👎

That number is meaningless. 1700 deaths a day is our normal mortality run rate.

Is that 181 in addition? Has the normal rate increased?

Or are we just running scare stories 24/7 to justify having the nation in house arrest?





Yes... a contagious virus only accounted for 10% of deaths in the country. Fuck all reason to ask people not to go outside and spread it.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 981


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:48:49 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 03:41:41 PM
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/uk/

Read this Bob.

It doesn't give us total fatality rates so we can compare like for like, that number is also massively different to the OPs.


Logged
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 981


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:49:36 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:48:15 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:39:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 03:35:01 PM
FUCKING HELL MAN  👎😡😡😡👎

That number is meaningless. 1700 deaths a day is our normal mortality run rate.

Is that 181 in addition? Has the normal rate increased?

Or are we just running scare stories 24/7 to justify having the nation in house arrest?





Yes... a contagious virus only accounted for 10% of deaths in the country. Fuck all reason to ask people not to go outside and spread it.

It was a question, not a statement my cat admiring friend. Or can't you read?

Logged
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 685


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:53:08 PM »
Scare stories. Youre a fucking lunatic.



Encourage your parents to get out the house and live as normal, nowt to worry about  :like: :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 489



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:54:42 PM »
Is the 181 deaths who died of CV19 or with it? These numbers are vital and should be reported.

In Italy on 12% of their reported numbers died of it; 88% died with it
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 685


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:59:48 PM »
Its not a vital figure at all.

Unless you are suggesting all those people in Italy were going to die this month anyway, regardless of Covid?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 489



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:01:20 PM »
The cause of death is vital info ....
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 685


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:05:15 PM »
My question still stands
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 981


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:06:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:53:08 PM
Encourage your parents to get out the house and live as normal, nowt to worry about  :like: :like:

NOBODY has said that. Stop making shit up.  :wanker:
Logged
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 685


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:08:18 PM »
There is cause of death, and there is cause of cause of death
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 981


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:09:15 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:59:48 PM
Unless you are suggesting all those people in Italy were going to die this month anyway, regardless of Covid?

That's what we're trying to determine you fucking feline philanderer.
Logged
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 685


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:14:34 PM »
We arent. Because everyone else knows the answer.



Think of victims of bomb blasts and the like. death certificates will not say terrorism, they will say internal bleeding, organ failure etc
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 968



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:21:10 PM »
It's a fucking killer And we're attempting to slow it down so the hospitals can cope with seriously ill people' simple as that' it won't be stopped for a long time but it can be slowed down.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 981


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 04:29:31 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:14:34 PM
We arent. Because everyone else knows the answer.

Go on then smart arse.....if "everyone" knows...

How many people died in total in the UK in the last 24 hours?
How many of them had Covid 19?
Of that figure how many can we say died directly because of the virus?


Oh what a surprise no answers, you fucking doyle.
Logged
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 350


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:35:37 PM »
If no extra people are dying in Italy due to Covid-19, why are they struggling with so many dead bodies? Genuine question for you Bob.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 269



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:36:34 PM »


 mcl
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 489



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:38:33 PM »
The NHS will cope comfortably and the time for political spin is now upon us to justify the lockdown and the closing down of the economy. Not blaming the government as it has adopted a worse case scenario.

More u65s will die of Covid suicide.

The truth will be lost in the medical records.

Back to normality soon enough ... thats the good news.

Just as well its not a lethal pandemic.
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 083

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:15:58 PM »
Same old cranks spouting shit again.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 981


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 05:24:52 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 04:35:37 PM
If no extra people are dying in Italy due to Covid-19, why are they struggling with so many dead bodies? Genuine question for you Bob.

You're attacking a position I'm not holding.

I'm simply asking a question on the fatality rate in this country because not one media source or the government has given one so far. And what's the hospitalisation rate?

I'm not giving answers, I'm asking questions.
Logged
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 350


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 05:30:01 PM »
Im not attacking anything, it was a question, in 13 days when the coffins are piling up over here I will ask the same question about us.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 