Re: weird Stuff you run into on Twitter « Reply #1 on: March 27, 2020, 01:37:22 PM » YOU RUN IN TO BIGGER FUCKING WEIRDOS ON BORO MESSAGE BOARDS 👍

Re: weird Stuff you run into on Twitter « Reply #3 on: March 27, 2020, 01:39:11 PM » If your thoughts are turning negative. STOP!



Take a deep breath.



Think of something or someone you love that brings you joy.



Hold that thought.



Smile.



Move on.



Enjoy the rest of the day with a positive mindset.



Stay Safe my friends



Much Love

Plazmuh

Re: weird Stuff you run into on Twitter « Reply #11 on: March 27, 2020, 09:17:42 PM »



Most of us are at home, most not by choice. But what if we were?



The lock down that many of us are experiencing around the world, the Balinese have done by choice every year on Nyepi, Balis Day of Silence.



Nyepi was yesterday. Everyone in Bali stayed at home. The airport shut down. Lights turned off.



Why? Because Nyepi is a day of reflection and renewal, which comes from turning off the world. No power, no light, no mechanics, no movement. Just pure silence.



Nyepi literally means to keep silent, and is Balis New Year. The day is the day after the new moon of the Spring Equinox - the most sacred day in the entire Bali calendar.



Imagine the magic of an entire island practicing Catur Brata Penyepian - The four prohibitions:



Amati Geni - Internal light instead of external light

Amati Karya - Work on yourself instead of going to work

Amati Lelungan - Reflection instead of travel

Amati Lelanguan - Slowing your mind by fasting your body



The ritual not only cleanses yourself as a private meditation might do. By everyone doing it together it extends over all people and all nature, purifying Bhuana Alit (humans) and Bhuana Agung (the universe).



Everyone and everything resets for the year ahead.



A reboot of humanity.



A day for nature to rest.



This Nyepi, for the first time in history, much of the world is in a similar place.



In the midst of the turmoil, suffering and inconvenience, there is presence, beauty and the divine.



We cant see our reflection in running water. But the moment we slow down and be still, we see clearly who we are, and who we are not. Where we were, and where we may be.



In these turbulent times, take a page from Bali.

Take the time to reflect and renew.



Everything inside and around us wants to reflect itself in us.

We don't have to go anywhere to obtain the truth.

We only need to be still and things will reveal themselves

in the still water of our heart. - Nhat Hanh



And the day after Nyepi? Today is Ngembak Geni (which means relighting the fire). Everyone emerges from solitude, meet each other, and ask for forgiveness. Then the big party starts



Re: weird Stuff you run into on Twitter « Reply #14 on: March 28, 2020, 05:25:41 PM »



EARTH ALLIANCE UPDATE-3272020



GREAT ONES,



AN INCREDIBLE REVOLUTION OF LIGHT AND ABUNDANCE HAS COME TO PLANET EARTH!



FOR THE LAST 350,000 YEARS HUMANITY HAS LIVED IN FINANCIAL BONDAGE ON PLANET EARTH AND FOR THE LAST 100 YEARS THE CITIZENS OF EARTH HAVE BEEN ENSLAVED UNDER THE CABAL, WORLD CENTRAL BANKING SYSTEM!

AS OF 24 HOURS AGO, BOTH OF THESE DARK PERIODS HAVE FINALLY COME TO AN END!



THE EARTH ALLIANCE NOW CONFIRMS THAT, AS PART OF SPECIAL LIGHT FORCES, OPERATION FREEDOM EARTH,

THE LEADERS OF LIGHT AND THE WHITE HATS HAVE NOW GAINED FULL CONTROL OVER THE-OLD-WORLD-CABAL-CENTRAL-BANKING-SYSTEM!



THE FORCES OF LIGHT ARE IN THE PROCESS OF COMPLETELY RESTRUCTURING THIS OUT-OF-DATE AND HARMFUL 3D MATRIX SYSTEM AND IT WILL NOW BE USED IN FULL SERVICE TO THE CITIZENS OF PLANET EARTH!



THE LEADERS OF LIGHT ARE MERGING THE FEDERAL RESERVE BANKING SYSTEM INTO THE AMERICAN SOVEREIGN TREASURY SYSTEM AS WE SPEAK AND THIS WILL BE THE NEWS OF THE CENTURY IN THE COMING DAYS AND WEEKS!



THIS NEW EARTH ABUNDANCE SYSTEM IS GOING TO COMPLETELY ELIMINATE DEBT AND FINANCIAL SUFFERING AMONG THE CITIZENS OF EARTH!



THIS INCREDIBLE MATRIX SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IS THE ONLY THE BEGINNING OF A MAJOR REVOLUTION IN CONSCIOUSNESS THAT IS OCCURRING ALL ACROSS PLANET EARTH AS THE EVENT 2020 MOVES INTO HIGH GEAR!



ALL POSITIVE PROTOCOLS OF THE EVENT 2020 ARE IN FULL EFFECT NOW, AS DELTA FORCES CONTINUE TO DEPLOY MISSIONS IN EVERY AREA OF EARTH CIVILIZATION, ALL ACROSS THE PLANET!







THE GALACTICS HAVE SAID, "ALL SYSTEMS ARE TANGO-GREEN-LIGHT-GO FOR THE GRAND EVENT CULMINATION OF EARTH YEAR 2020!



STANDBY FOR OUR LATEST DECODED ETHERIC LIGHT FORCES TRANSMISSION THAT WILL COVER ALL DETAILS OF THIS MAJOR EARTH SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION!



A MAJOR CELESTIAL ALIGNMENT AND THE LARGEST STARSEED MASS MEDITATION IN HISTORY COMING UP AS THE 2020 STARGATE PREPARES TO OPEN!



STAY TUNED FOR SUPER-AWESOMENESS!



Posts: 77 Re: weird Stuff you run into on Twitter « Reply #24 on: March 29, 2020, 07:37:05 PM » Grant Club Bongo Fuchs. Tremendous.



I also thoroughly enjoyed a lot of those website links. The email one from Steve was particularly bat shit crazy although I like the idea of moth men and wouldn't mind becoming one myself. Logged