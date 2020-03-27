Most of us are at home, most not by choice. But what if we were?
The lock down that many of us are experiencing around the world, the Balinese have done by choice every year on Nyepi, Balis Day of Silence.
Nyepi was yesterday. Everyone in Bali stayed at home. The airport shut down. Lights turned off.
Why? Because Nyepi is a day of reflection and renewal, which comes from turning off the world. No power, no light, no mechanics, no movement. Just pure silence.
Nyepi literally means to keep silent, and is Balis New Year. The day is the day after the new moon of the Spring Equinox - the most sacred day in the entire Bali calendar.
Imagine the magic of an entire island practicing Catur Brata Penyepian - The four prohibitions:
Amati Geni - Internal light instead of external light
Amati Karya - Work on yourself instead of going to work
Amati Lelungan - Reflection instead of travel
Amati Lelanguan - Slowing your mind by fasting your body
The ritual not only cleanses yourself as a private meditation might do. By everyone doing it together it extends over all people and all nature, purifying Bhuana Alit (humans) and Bhuana Agung (the universe).
Everyone and everything resets for the year ahead.
A reboot of humanity.
A day for nature to rest.
This Nyepi, for the first time in history, much of the world is in a similar place.
In the midst of the turmoil, suffering and inconvenience, there is presence, beauty and the divine.
We cant see our reflection in running water. But the moment we slow down and be still, we see clearly who we are, and who we are not. Where we were, and where we may be.
In these turbulent times, take a page from Bali.
Take the time to reflect and renew.
Everything inside and around us wants to reflect itself in us.
We don't have to go anywhere to obtain the truth.
We only need to be still and things will reveal themselves
in the still water of our heart. - Nhat Hanh
And the day after Nyepi? Today is Ngembak Geni (which means relighting the fire). Everyone emerges from solitude, meet each other, and ask for forgiveness. Then the big party starts
There will be a day when this crisis will end, and the world will have its own Ngembak Geni.