weird Stuff you run into on Twitter

March 29, 2020, 08:12:54 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« on: March 27, 2020, 01:27:17 PM »


 :homer:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 405


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: March 27, 2020, 01:37:22 PM »
YOU RUN IN TO BIGGER FUCKING WEIRDOS ON BORO MESSAGE BOARDS  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #2 on: March 27, 2020, 01:38:51 PM »
Oh you missed me..

Thank you kindly..
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #3 on: March 27, 2020, 01:39:11 PM »
If your thoughts are turning negative. STOP!

Take a deep breath.

Think of something or someone you love that brings you joy.

Hold that thought.

Smile.

Move on.

Enjoy the rest of the day with a positive mindset.

Stay Safe my friends

Much Love
Plazmuh
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 405


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: March 27, 2020, 01:46:12 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on March 27, 2020, 01:38:51 PM
Oh you missed me..

Thank you kindly..


I WASN'T ON ABOUT YOU  👎

BUT IF THE CAP FITS WEAR IT  👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #5 on: March 27, 2020, 01:50:31 PM »
These are indeed strange times..

Misunderstandings are commonplace..

 :homer:
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #6 on: March 27, 2020, 01:57:01 PM »
https://ronahead.com/2020/03/21/be-calm-and-at-peace-the-council/?fbclid=IwAR129uBzR-bII8YL6qP2MCdrglKwDHkpL4CH2BWh2fDUaTelEUoHzmeQbRo

Much Love
Plazmuh
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #7 on: March 27, 2020, 02:08:30 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1243523019080949760

 :pd:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 436


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: March 27, 2020, 03:22:50 PM »
Carlos Club Bongo Dong Gook.









What a fuckin bewt game this is.












 
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 340



« Reply #9 on: March 27, 2020, 04:18:46 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on March 27, 2020, 03:22:50 PM
Parmo Dong.

 klins
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #10 on: March 27, 2020, 05:35:46 PM »
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #11 on: March 27, 2020, 09:17:42 PM »


Most of us are at home, most not by choice. But what if we were?

The lock down that many of us are experiencing around the world, the Balinese have done by choice every year on Nyepi, Balis Day of Silence.

Nyepi was yesterday. Everyone in Bali stayed at home. The airport shut down. Lights turned off.

Why? Because Nyepi is a day of reflection and renewal, which comes from turning off the world. No power, no light, no mechanics, no movement. Just pure silence.

Nyepi literally means to keep silent, and is Balis New Year. The day is the day after the new moon of the Spring Equinox - the most sacred day in the entire Bali calendar.

Imagine the magic of an entire island practicing Catur Brata Penyepian - The four prohibitions:

Amati Geni - Internal light instead of external light
Amati Karya - Work on yourself instead of going to work
Amati Lelungan - Reflection instead of travel
Amati Lelanguan - Slowing your mind by fasting your body

The ritual not only cleanses yourself as a private meditation might do. By everyone doing it together it extends over all people and all nature, purifying Bhuana Alit (humans) and Bhuana Agung (the universe).

Everyone and everything resets for the year ahead.

A reboot of humanity.

A day for nature to rest.

This Nyepi, for the first time in history, much of the world is in a similar place.

In the midst of the turmoil, suffering and inconvenience, there is presence, beauty and the divine.

We cant see our reflection in running water. But the moment we slow down and be still, we see clearly who we are, and who we are not. Where we were, and where we may be.

In these turbulent times, take a page from Bali.
Take the time to reflect and renew.

Everything inside and around us wants to reflect itself in us.
We don't have to go anywhere to obtain the truth.
We only need to be still and things will reveal themselves
in the still water of our heart. - Nhat Hanh

And the day after Nyepi? Today is Ngembak Geni (which means relighting the fire). Everyone emerges from solitude, meet each other, and ask for forgiveness. Then the big party starts

There will be a day when this crisis will end, and the world will have its own Ngembak Geni.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 743



« Reply #12 on: March 27, 2020, 09:41:45 PM »
Every party needs a Ngembak Geni.  :like:
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:16:21 PM »
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:25:41 PM »
💛 ** THE EVENT 2020 - NEW EARTH ABUNDANCE SYSTEM IS IN PLACE! ** 💛

EARTH ALLIANCE UPDATE-3272020

GREAT ONES,

AN INCREDIBLE REVOLUTION OF LIGHT AND ABUNDANCE HAS COME TO PLANET EARTH!

FOR THE LAST 350,000 YEARS HUMANITY HAS LIVED IN FINANCIAL BONDAGE ON PLANET EARTH AND FOR THE LAST 100 YEARS THE CITIZENS OF EARTH HAVE BEEN ENSLAVED UNDER THE CABAL, WORLD CENTRAL BANKING SYSTEM!
AS OF 24 HOURS AGO, BOTH OF THESE DARK PERIODS HAVE FINALLY COME TO AN END!

THE EARTH ALLIANCE NOW CONFIRMS THAT, AS PART OF SPECIAL LIGHT FORCES, OPERATION FREEDOM EARTH,
THE LEADERS OF LIGHT AND THE WHITE HATS HAVE NOW GAINED FULL CONTROL OVER THE-OLD-WORLD-CABAL-CENTRAL-BANKING-SYSTEM!

THE FORCES OF LIGHT ARE IN THE PROCESS OF COMPLETELY RESTRUCTURING THIS OUT-OF-DATE AND HARMFUL 3D MATRIX SYSTEM AND IT WILL NOW BE USED IN FULL SERVICE TO THE CITIZENS OF PLANET EARTH!

THE LEADERS OF LIGHT ARE MERGING THE FEDERAL RESERVE BANKING SYSTEM INTO THE AMERICAN SOVEREIGN TREASURY SYSTEM AS WE SPEAK AND THIS WILL BE THE NEWS OF THE CENTURY IN THE COMING DAYS AND WEEKS!

THIS NEW EARTH ABUNDANCE SYSTEM IS GOING TO COMPLETELY ELIMINATE DEBT AND FINANCIAL SUFFERING AMONG THE CITIZENS OF EARTH!

THIS INCREDIBLE MATRIX SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IS THE ONLY THE BEGINNING OF A MAJOR REVOLUTION IN CONSCIOUSNESS THAT IS OCCURRING ALL ACROSS PLANET EARTH AS THE EVENT 2020 MOVES INTO HIGH GEAR!

ALL POSITIVE PROTOCOLS OF THE EVENT 2020 ARE IN FULL EFFECT NOW, AS DELTA FORCES CONTINUE TO DEPLOY MISSIONS IN EVERY AREA OF EARTH CIVILIZATION, ALL ACROSS THE PLANET!



THE GALACTICS HAVE SAID, "ALL SYSTEMS ARE TANGO-GREEN-LIGHT-GO FOR THE GRAND EVENT CULMINATION OF EARTH YEAR 2020!

STANDBY FOR OUR LATEST DECODED ETHERIC LIGHT FORCES TRANSMISSION THAT WILL COVER ALL DETAILS OF THIS MAJOR EARTH SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION!

A MAJOR CELESTIAL ALIGNMENT AND THE LARGEST STARSEED MASS MEDITATION IN HISTORY COMING UP AS THE 2020 STARGATE PREPARES TO OPEN!

STAY TUNED FOR SUPER-AWESOMENESS!

MICHAEL AND THE PLEIADIANS 💛
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:38:43 PM »
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:47:24 PM »
What If Everything You Were Ever Taught Was A Lie?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GBWNBvBCJc&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR3L8a5RB6Vu6tjQgYL4FQSmdW37e2tgmd_fxA_83pfb4b8CUU5NkYdO6mI
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:55:00 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1244198026731814912
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:57:38 PM »
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:07:20 PM »
I just had to wave goodbye to some of the Elites

leaving the planet at this time..

Goodbye and safe journey..

And for those who choose to remain

https://twitter.com/i/status/1244245927612817409

 :homer: :homer:
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:10:56 PM »
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 743



« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:20:25 PM »
This from Wikileaks. Well worth a read...

https://wikileaks.org/gifiles/docs/16/1696345_fwd-fwd-analytical-and-intelligence-comments-critical.html
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:25:41 PM »
I still maintain it is an Honour just to witness whats happening..

People will talk of these times for always..

Ahead of you are days of WTF moments..

Enjoy..
plazmuh
Posts: 13 659


« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:18:21 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvJAgrUBF4w&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1_sFBbWpQw_Q9b3viYeqArRDM8Uzj2oNnUmgcQOl0fc0rqm5whHBbb7js

Amazing Resonance Experiment!
OzzyPorter
Posts: 74


« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:37:05 PM »
Grant Club Bongo Fuchs. Tremendous.

I also thoroughly enjoyed a lot of those website links. The email one from Steve was particularly bat shit crazy although I like the idea of moth men and wouldn't mind becoming one myself.
