plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 13 648





Posts: 13 648

Re: weird Stuff you run into on Twitter « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:17:42 PM »



Most of us are at home, most not by choice. But what if we were?



The lock down that many of us are experiencing around the world, the Balinese have done by choice every year on Nyepi, Balis Day of Silence.



Nyepi was yesterday. Everyone in Bali stayed at home. The airport shut down. Lights turned off.



Why? Because Nyepi is a day of reflection and renewal, which comes from turning off the world. No power, no light, no mechanics, no movement. Just pure silence.



Nyepi literally means to keep silent, and is Balis New Year. The day is the day after the new moon of the Spring Equinox - the most sacred day in the entire Bali calendar.



Imagine the magic of an entire island practicing Catur Brata Penyepian - The four prohibitions:



Amati Geni - Internal light instead of external light

Amati Karya - Work on yourself instead of going to work

Amati Lelungan - Reflection instead of travel

Amati Lelanguan - Slowing your mind by fasting your body



The ritual not only cleanses yourself as a private meditation might do. By everyone doing it together it extends over all people and all nature, purifying Bhuana Alit (humans) and Bhuana Agung (the universe).



Everyone and everything resets for the year ahead.



A reboot of humanity.



A day for nature to rest.



This Nyepi, for the first time in history, much of the world is in a similar place.



In the midst of the turmoil, suffering and inconvenience, there is presence, beauty and the divine.



We cant see our reflection in running water. But the moment we slow down and be still, we see clearly who we are, and who we are not. Where we were, and where we may be.



In these turbulent times, take a page from Bali.

Take the time to reflect and renew.



Everything inside and around us wants to reflect itself in us.

We don't have to go anywhere to obtain the truth.

We only need to be still and things will reveal themselves

in the still water of our heart. - Nhat Hanh



And the day after Nyepi? Today is Ngembak Geni (which means relighting the fire). Everyone emerges from solitude, meet each other, and ask for forgiveness. Then the big party starts



There will be a day when this crisis will end, and the world will have its own Ngembak Geni. Most of us are at home, most not by choice. But what if we were?The lock down that many of us are experiencing around the world, the Balinese have done by choice every year on Nyepi, Balis Day of Silence.Nyepi was yesterday. Everyone in Bali stayed at home. The airport shut down. Lights turned off.Why? Because Nyepi is a day of reflection and renewal, which comes from turning off the world. No power, no light, no mechanics, no movement. Just pure silence.Nyepi literally means to keep silent, and is Balis New Year. The day is the day after the new moon of the Spring Equinox - the most sacred day in the entire Bali calendar.Imagine the magic of an entire island practicing Catur Brata Penyepian - The four prohibitions:Amati Geni - Internal light instead of external lightAmati Karya - Work on yourself instead of going to workAmati Lelungan - Reflection instead of travelAmati Lelanguan - Slowing your mind by fasting your bodyThe ritual not only cleanses yourself as a private meditation might do. By everyone doing it together it extends over all people and all nature, purifying Bhuana Alit (humans) and Bhuana Agung (the universe).Everyone and everything resets for the year ahead.A reboot of humanity.A day for nature to rest.This Nyepi, for the first time in history, much of the world is in a similar place.In the midst of the turmoil, suffering and inconvenience, there is presence, beauty and the divine.We cant see our reflection in running water. But the moment we slow down and be still, we see clearly who we are, and who we are not. Where we were, and where we may be.In these turbulent times, take a page from Bali.Take the time to reflect and renew.Everything inside and around us wants to reflect itself in us.We don't have to go anywhere to obtain the truth.We only need to be still and things will reveal themselvesin the still water of our heart. - Nhat HanhAnd the day after Nyepi? Today is Ngembak Geni (which means relighting the fire). Everyone emerges from solitude, meet each other, and ask for forgiveness. Then the big party startsThere will be a day when this crisis will end, and the world will have its own Ngembak Geni.