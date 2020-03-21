weird Stuff you run into on Twitter

March 27, 2020, 09:52:26 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

weird Stuff you run into on Twitter
plazmuh
Posts: 13 648


on: Today at 01:27:17 PM


 :homer:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 300


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #1 on: Today at 01:37:22 PM
YOU RUN IN TO BIGGER FUCKING WEIRDOS ON BORO MESSAGE BOARDS  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
plazmuh
Posts: 13 648


Reply #2 on: Today at 01:38:51 PM
Oh you missed me..

Thank you kindly..
plazmuh
Posts: 13 648


Reply #3 on: Today at 01:39:11 PM
If your thoughts are turning negative. STOP!

Take a deep breath.

Think of something or someone you love that brings you joy.

Hold that thought.

Smile.

Move on.

Enjoy the rest of the day with a positive mindset.

Stay Safe my friends

Much Love
Plazmuh
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 300


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #4 on: Today at 01:46:12 PM
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 01:38:51 PM
Oh you missed me..

Thank you kindly..


I WASN'T ON ABOUT YOU  👎

BUT IF THE CAP FITS WEAR IT  👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
plazmuh
Posts: 13 648


Reply #5 on: Today at 01:50:31 PM
These are indeed strange times..

Misunderstandings are commonplace..

 :homer:
plazmuh
Posts: 13 648


Reply #6 on: Today at 01:57:01 PM
https://ronahead.com/2020/03/21/be-calm-and-at-peace-the-council/?fbclid=IwAR129uBzR-bII8YL6qP2MCdrglKwDHkpL4CH2BWh2fDUaTelEUoHzmeQbRo

Much Love
Plazmuh
plazmuh
Posts: 13 648


Reply #7 on: Today at 02:08:30 PM
https://twitter.com/i/status/1243523019080949760

 :pd:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 414


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #8 on: Today at 03:22:50 PM
Carlos Club Bongo Dong Gook.









What a fuckin bewt game this is.












 
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 291



Reply #9 on: Today at 04:18:46 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 03:22:50 PM
Parmo Dong.

 klins
plazmuh
Posts: 13 648


Reply #10 on: Today at 05:35:46 PM
plazmuh
Posts: 13 648


Reply #11 on: Today at 09:17:42 PM


Most of us are at home, most not by choice. But what if we were?

The lock down that many of us are experiencing around the world, the Balinese have done by choice every year on Nyepi, Balis Day of Silence.

Nyepi was yesterday. Everyone in Bali stayed at home. The airport shut down. Lights turned off.

Why? Because Nyepi is a day of reflection and renewal, which comes from turning off the world. No power, no light, no mechanics, no movement. Just pure silence.

Nyepi literally means to keep silent, and is Balis New Year. The day is the day after the new moon of the Spring Equinox - the most sacred day in the entire Bali calendar.

Imagine the magic of an entire island practicing Catur Brata Penyepian - The four prohibitions:

Amati Geni - Internal light instead of external light
Amati Karya - Work on yourself instead of going to work
Amati Lelungan - Reflection instead of travel
Amati Lelanguan - Slowing your mind by fasting your body

The ritual not only cleanses yourself as a private meditation might do. By everyone doing it together it extends over all people and all nature, purifying Bhuana Alit (humans) and Bhuana Agung (the universe).

Everyone and everything resets for the year ahead.

A reboot of humanity.

A day for nature to rest.

This Nyepi, for the first time in history, much of the world is in a similar place.

In the midst of the turmoil, suffering and inconvenience, there is presence, beauty and the divine.

We cant see our reflection in running water. But the moment we slow down and be still, we see clearly who we are, and who we are not. Where we were, and where we may be.

In these turbulent times, take a page from Bali.
Take the time to reflect and renew.

Everything inside and around us wants to reflect itself in us.
We don't have to go anywhere to obtain the truth.
We only need to be still and things will reveal themselves
in the still water of our heart. - Nhat Hanh

And the day after Nyepi? Today is Ngembak Geni (which means relighting the fire). Everyone emerges from solitude, meet each other, and ask for forgiveness. Then the big party starts

There will be a day when this crisis will end, and the world will have its own Ngembak Geni.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 727



Reply #12 on: Today at 09:41:45 PM
Every party needs a Ngembak Geni.  :like:
