Definitely eating more but not shite generally, off the drink apart from Saturday night, been running a couple of times and have some weights that have come out of the garage. Might not quite be buff at the end but shouldn’t be a bloated land whale neither. What you going to be by the end of lockdown?Definitely eating more but not shite generally, off the drink apart from Saturday night, been running a couple of times and have some weights that have come out of the garage. Might not quite be buff at the end but shouldn’t be a bloated land whale neither. Logged

I'm fucking like a ferret at the moment.





















Fitter.I'm fucking like a ferret at the moment. Logged

« Last Edit: Today at 10:33:24 AM by Tortured_Mind »

Posts: 7 736 Re: Fatter or Fitter? « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:06:51 AM » I been running, cycling and walking everyday of the lockdown, I've also drank enough booze to float a battleship so hard to say at the moment Logged

YA CAN'T BEAT IT 👍💪👍 BREKKIE IN BED AGAIN THIS MORNING 👍🍽️☕🍳🧂🌯🥩YA CAN'T BEAT IT 👍💪👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

I hope you don't spill any on them sheets