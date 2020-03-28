Tory Voters Loving The NHS

March 28, 2020, 01:32:46 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Tory Voters Loving The NHS  (Read 1154 times)
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 634

Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 08:03:08 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 06:11:18 PM
We got the Sun/Mail/Express or Telegraph-reader jibe in again.  :like:  :alf:

This Downing fella really has quite an expansive repertoire hasn't he!  :nige:
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Skinz
Posts: 2 129


« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:13:52 PM »
Socialists  :pope2:  on Facebook/forums etc - yet capitalists when it comes to their bank balance 

Fake cunts  mcl
towz
Posts: 7 750


« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 08:19:23 PM »
Yes they could just be cunts all the time instead
DowningAlbion
Mixer
Posts: 266


« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 08:27:12 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 08:13:52 PM
Socialists  :pope2:  on Facebook/forums etc - yet capitalists when it comes to their bank balance 

Fake cunts  mcl

Another all-or-nothing idiot. Do you not understand there is a middle ground of social-democracy that put's people ahead of profit? Was New Labour pure socialism because from 1997 - 2007 the economy boomed while investment in the NHS and schools was the highest it's been in the post-war era...

No wonder the Tories win with working classs people as dense as Skinz souey
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 607


« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 09:05:30 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:03:08 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 06:11:18 PM
We got the Sun/Mail/Express or Telegraph-reader jibe in again.  :like:  :alf:

This Downing fella really has quite an expansive repertoire hasn't he!  :nige:

It's certainly enough to impress his little clique on fmttm.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 002


« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 09:19:05 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 09:05:30 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:03:08 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 06:11:18 PM
We got the Sun/Mail/Express or Telegraph-reader jibe in again.  :like:  :alf:

This Downing fella really has quite an expansive repertoire hasn't he!  :nige:

It's certainly enough to impress his little clique on fmttm.

Is he the best they've got?

No wonder they hide on their own little clique board, terrified of opinion that differ to theirs. Wankers.
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gramsci
Posts: 8 056



« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 09:21:26 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:19:05 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 09:05:30 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:03:08 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 06:11:18 PM
We got the Sun/Mail/Express or Telegraph-reader jibe in again.  :like:  :alf:

This Downing fella really has quite an expansive repertoire hasn't he!  :nige:

It's certainly enough to impress his little clique on fmttm.

Is he the best they've got?

No wonder they hide on their own little clique board, terrified of opinion that differ to theirs. Wankers.


Bob are you a bit of a hard man away from this board - I honestly reckon you are the epitome of the mythical COB shithouse cunt
DowningAlbion
Mixer
Posts: 266


« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 09:37:58 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:19:05 PM
Is he the best they've got?

No wonder they hide on their own little clique board, terrified of opinion that differ to theirs. Wankers.

There is no clique except in your thick heads. I must have posted on there twice in the last 3 months...

Bob isn't from Middlesbrough, doesn't support the team or have any interest in football. Just uses COB as a platform for his extremist views. He's a racist chunt rava
« Last Edit: Today at 08:03:12 AM by DowningAlbion » Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
CapsDave
Posts: 4 366


« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 09:48:11 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 09:37:58 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:19:05 PM
Is he the best they've got?

No wonder they hide on their own little clique board, terrified of opinion that differ to theirs. Wankers.

There is no clique except in your thick heads. I must have posted on there twice in the last 6 months...

Bob isn't from Middlesbrough, doesn't support the team or have any interest in football. Just uses COB as a platform for his extremist views. He's a racist cunt rava

Didnt take you long to suss him out.

He spreads his word wide, across many internet message boards  oleary
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 056



« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 09:52:51 PM »
Bob/Kev/Lenin - he is the patient zero of the shithouse cunt world 
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 002


« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 10:25:40 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:21:26 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:19:05 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 09:05:30 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 08:03:08 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 06:11:18 PM
We got the Sun/Mail/Express or Telegraph-reader jibe in again.  :like:  :alf:

This Downing fella really has quite an expansive repertoire hasn't he!  :nige:

It's certainly enough to impress his little clique on fmttm.

Is he the best they've got?

No wonder they hide on their own little clique board, terrified of opinion that differ to theirs. Wankers.


Bob are you a bit of a hard man away from this board - I honestly reckon you are the epitome of the mythical COB shithouse cunt

Is this a question or a statement?
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
Posts: 2 002


« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 10:27:57 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:52:51 PM
Bob/Kev/Lenin - he is the patient zero of the shithouse cunt world 

Been on the sauce again? 
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Gramsci
Posts: 8 056



« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 10:54:56 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:27:57 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:52:51 PM
Bob/Kev/Lenin - he is the patient zero of the shithouse cunt world 

Been on the sauce again? 

No, why?
Skinz
Posts: 2 129


« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 11:32:15 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 08:27:12 PM
Quote from: Skinz on Yesterday at 08:13:52 PM
Socialists  :pope2:  on Facebook/forums etc - yet capitalists when it comes to their bank balance 

Fake cunts  mcl

Another all-or-nothing idiot. Do you not understand there is a middle ground of social-democracy that put's people ahead of profit? Was New Labour pure socialism because from 1997 - 2007 the economy boomed while investment in the NHS and schools was the highest it's been in the post-war era...

No wonder the Tories win with working classs people as dense as Skinz souey

Can you lend me £6000 Hun xxx luv u 
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 634

Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 11:39:40 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 09:37:58 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:19:05 PM
Is he the best they've got?

No wonder they hide on their own little clique board, terrified of opinion that differ to theirs. Wankers.

There is no clique except in your thick heads. I must have posted on there twice in the last 6 months...

Bob isn't from Middlesbrough, doesn't support the team or have any interest in football. Just uses COB as a platform for his extremist views. He's a racist cunt rava

When all else fails theres always the one desperate hand left to play.
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Skinz
Posts: 2 129


« Reply #115 on: Today at 12:17:56 AM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Yesterday at 11:39:40 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Yesterday at 09:37:58 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:19:05 PM
Is he the best they've got?

No wonder they hide on their own little clique board, terrified of opinion that differ to theirs. Wankers.

There is no clique except in your thick heads. I must have posted on there twice in the last 6 months...

Bob isn't from Middlesbrough, doesn't support the team or have any interest in football. Just uses COB as a platform for his extremist views. He's a racist cunt rava

When all else fails theres always the one desperate hand left to play.

He wears Nike socks and calls black people niggas. Then wakes up.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 573


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #116 on: Today at 12:03:38 PM »
In his head alone, sharing his family history established his credentials as an honest local "lad" and not the deluded, ever dwindling, textbook champagne socialist. Tarquin can only cope if all he perceives as RWNJs, think the same and read the same media. Whatever next? Do they all look the same ?

Everyone who has an opinion differing from his sociology lecturer that he has adopted as his own is thick. The misplaced assumption of left wing extremists like Tarquin is that simply by sharing their flawed politics is enough to impress upon everyone their faux superior intellect. Reality isn't  their strong suit nor is intellect.

And remember the fmttm clique doesn't exist.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 056



« Reply #117 on: Today at 12:17:53 PM »
Who you talking to there lad...your none existent bird  :ponce:
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 573


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #118 on: Today at 12:20:21 PM »
The people who own the NHS, remember? You'd think with "one's education" you be able to retain that but I get that things become a bit of a blur for you. Be careful today. You could get SOAKed again, hic.  :steptoe:
Gramsci
Posts: 8 056



« Reply #119 on: Today at 12:23:34 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:17:53 PM
Who you talking to there lad...your none existent bird  :ponce:

Fucking hell I was right wasn't I. Another lonely keyboard warrior. Talking loud saying nothing 
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 573


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #120 on: Today at 12:29:26 PM »
Are you Sia in your stupor ? Great karaoke 🎤.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 056



« Reply #121 on: Today at 12:31:49 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 12:29:26 PM
Are you Sia in your stupor ? Great karaoke 🎤.



are you lonely  :alastair:
DowningAlbion
Mixer
Posts: 266


« Reply #122 on: Today at 12:32:18 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 12:03:38 PM
In his head alone, sharing his family history established his credentials as an honest local "lad" and not the deluded, ever dwindling, textbook champagne socialist. Tarquin can only cope if all he perceives as RWNJs, think the same and read the same media. Whatever next? Do they all look the same ?

Everyone who has an opinion differing from his sociology lecturer that he has adopted as his own is thick. The misplaced assumption of left wing extremists like Tarquin is that simply by sharing their flawed politics is enough to impress upon everyone their faux superior intellect. Reality isn't  their strong suit nor is intellect.

And remember the fmttm clique doesn't exist.

Wow...that is the most nonsensical load of pseudo-intellectual shite I have ever read on here. Where to start with something as badly written and flawed as that? Grammatically all over the shop, whilst questioning other people's intelligence... souey

You are clearly another thick RWNJ with muddled thinking. Grammar is definitely not your strong suit. Muddled grammar and muddled thinking often go hand in hand. No wonder you are easily brainwashed by your superiors from Eton. You seem to have a massive chip on your shoulder regarding working class people with an education. Embarrassing klins
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Gramsci
Posts: 8 056



« Reply #123 on: Today at 12:35:14 PM »
Westlane has started on the Kestrel Super early this morning so be aware  :duh:
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 573


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #124 on: Today at 12:40:54 PM »
Tarquin awakes from his all night vigil. "I'm Milly Tant therefore I'm intelligent" course you are sweetie 😘

Troubling Times Philomena, let's hope the supermarkets don't run out of ALCOHOL. 🍺
Gramsci
Posts: 8 056



« Reply #125 on: Today at 12:45:37 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 12:40:54 PM
Tarquin awakes from his all night vigil. "I'm Milly Tant therefore I'm intelligent" course you are sweetie 😘

Troubling Times Philomena, let's hope the supermarkets don't run out of ALCOHOL. 🍺

I would say that the way you constructed that rather long post previously, what with the awful grammar, syntax and overall structure, suggests you do lack a basic education. If you get on Zoom I'll offer you a lesson in how to structure paragraphs if you want fella? First lesson is free.

That Milly Tant play on words was pretty fucking clever like  souey
DowningAlbion
Mixer
Posts: 266


« Reply #126 on: Today at 12:48:05 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 12:40:54 PM
Tarquin awakes from his all night vigil. "I'm Milly Tant therefore I'm intelligent" course you are sweetie 😘

Troubling Times Philomena, let's hope the supermarkets don't run out of ALCOHOL. 🍺

You know you can't wake up from an all night vigil, right? You are either very drunk or very prone to major nonsensical gaffs like that whilst believing yourself to be superior. You seem like a pseudo-intellectual who tries hard but lacks basic intelligence and mangles the English language as a result. Cringe-worthy klins
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 573


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #127 on: Today at 12:48:49 PM »
Comrade, the reference to Kestrel is so down with the it. Unfortunately, as others have identified from their observations and timing of your slurred posts, you've already captured the crown 👑 as the Queen 👸🏿 of sauce.
towz
Posts: 7 750


« Reply #128 on: Today at 12:51:07 PM »
Westlane going the way of Bob and Willie  souey
Gramsci
Posts: 8 056



« Reply #129 on: Today at 12:53:05 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 12:51:07 PM
Westlane going the way of Bob and Willie  souey

what do you mean going  klins he's already gone 
DowningAlbion
Mixer
Posts: 266


« Reply #130 on: Today at 12:53:54 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 12:48:49 PM
Comrade, the reference to Kestrel is so down with the it. Unfortunately, as others have identified from their observations and timing of your slurred posts, you've already captured the crown 👑 as the Queen 👸🏿 of sauce.

You are so poor at expressing yourself I have idea if that is aimed at me or Gramsci. Does "so down with the it" make any sense to you because it's pure nonsense to me :meltdown:
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Gramsci
*****
Posts: 8 056



View Profile
« Reply #131 on: Today at 12:55:37 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 12:53:54 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 12:48:49 PM
Comrade, the reference to Kestrel is so down with the it. Unfortunately, as others have identified from their observations and timing of your slurred posts, you've already captured the crown 👑 as the Queen 👸🏿 of sauce.

You are so poor at expressing yourself I have idea if that is aimed at me or Gramsci. Does "so down with the it" make any sense to you because it's pure nonsense to me :meltdown:

Are you Philomena and I am Tarquin DA? Not sure to be fair, but then again I don't speak Greek because that's what Westlane's mother tongue appears to be  :duh:
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 573


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:00:29 PM »
Agreed. Scared of mice 🐭 and people it seems.

Must be frustrating that your public school disciple, Jezza was rejected by the masses. Sits well with the hypocrisy of socialism though, don't you think ?

Hey up Bin Laden's back to make it threesome.
Gramsci
Posts: 8 056



« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:07:35 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 01:00:29 PM
Agreed. Scared of mice 🐭 and people it seems.

Must be frustrating that your public school disciple, Jezza was rejected by the masses. Sits well with the hypocrisy of socialism though, don't you think ?

Hey up Bin Laden's back to make it threesome.

Do you just shove a load of Greek into Google Translate and see what English it comes up with and then cut and paste it on here souey
DowningAlbion
Mixer
Posts: 266


« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:07:46 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 01:00:29 PM
Agreed. Scared of mice 🐭 and people it seems.

Must be frustrating that your public school disciple, Jezza was rejected by the masses. Sits well with the hypocrisy of socialism though, don't you think ?

Hey up Bin Laden's back to make it threesome.

Who are you agreeing with? Have you taken PCP or some other mind-altering drug that makes you talk complete gibberish?
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 428


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #135 on: Today at 01:08:20 PM »
This place is fuckin class.




 charles





Top work boys.







 :like:



 mcl
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 573


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #136 on: Today at 01:08:39 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 12:53:54 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 12:48:49 PM
Comrade, the reference to Kestrel is so down with the it. Unfortunately, as others have identified from their observations and timing of your slurred posts, you've already captured the crown 👑 as the Queen 👸🏿 of sauce.

You are so poor at expressing yourself I have idea if that is aimed at me or Gramsci. Does "so down with the it" make any sense to you because it's pure nonsense to me :meltdown:

"I have idea". Dumb, Dumber and Dafcun. You couldn't make it up. Seems when you can't refute the argument you resort to racism. The Greeks victimised because of your inadequacies. Aristotle was a buggar for the bottle too.
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 607


« Reply #137 on: Today at 01:10:38 PM »
DowningAlbion so unbelievably thick doesn't realise he's having the piss taken out of him.  souey
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 428


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #138 on: Today at 01:13:40 PM »
BTW, good solid ton Gramsci lad.


 jc
Gramsci
Posts: 8 056



« Reply #139 on: Today at 01:19:42 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 01:08:39 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 12:53:54 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 12:48:49 PM
Comrade, the reference to Kestrel is so down with the it. Unfortunately, as others have identified from their observations and timing of your slurred posts, you've already captured the crown 👑 as the Queen 👸🏿 of sauce.

You are so poor at expressing yourself I have idea if that is aimed at me or Gramsci. Does "so down with the it" make any sense to you because it's pure nonsense to me :meltdown:

"I have idea". Dumb, Dumber and Dafcun. You couldn't make it up. Seems when you can't refute the argument you resort to racism. The Greeks victimised because of your inadequacies. Aristotle was a buggar for the bottle too.

Hahahaha, "The Greeks victimised' - please W-RW, gimme an explanation....go on please
DowningAlbion
Mixer
Posts: 266


« Reply #140 on: Today at 01:20:01 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 01:10:38 PM
DowningAlbion so unbelievably thick doesn't realise he's having the piss taken out of him.  souey

Yeah right, the old pretend to be mentally ill wind-up souey

He lost the argument with his muddled grammar and thinking then tries to pass it off as deliberate because he has no counter. There was a RWNJ troll who used to come on FMTTM obsess about an imaginary clique and mangle the English language to the same degree, it's obviously him
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Gramsci
Posts: 8 056



« Reply #141 on: Today at 01:21:04 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:13:40 PM
BTW, good solid ton Gramsci lad.


 jc




Cheers JT.....like I said, like fishing with a maggot in a barrel full of trout  :jowo5:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 428


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #142 on: Today at 01:22:15 PM »
Just remember though, I'm the fuckin shit stirrer around these parts.





 
Gramsci
Posts: 8 056



« Reply #143 on: Today at 01:26:10 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 01:22:15 PM
Just remember though, I'm the fuckin shit stirrer around these parts.





 

I am not experienced enough to topple you off the throne......but with Westlane, Bob, Ural, Clem and Smog following me round I may well be crowned soon   mcl
