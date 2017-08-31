Tory Voters Loving The NHS

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Tory Voters Loving The NHS  (Read 839 times)
SmogOnTour
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:50:44 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:40:45 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:36:15 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:09:56 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:28:23 AM
The lefties are just very angry because Big Boza isn't conforming to the stereotype.

He is fuckin smashing it at the moment and they hate it.



 




 mcl

Like I said, check out Richard Horton from The Lancet - that is no left wing rag like - see what he had to say about Boris' handling of the crisis in the first few weeks - relying on the advice of Cummings, who was basically saying sacrifice aging parents and grandparents to save the economy.
Horton said those few weeks of Boris doing fuck all apart from saying wash your hands will end up costing at least 10s of thousands of lives...this is a medical expert, reflecting on Boris rejecting scientific opinion, including from the head of the WHO, saying our plan of (in)action was dangerous not just for our country, but the world.....oh hang on a minute, one of the RWNJs will come back and say, hang on Garry Gammon of Grantham said on Facebook that the virus is just like the flu  souey

Yeah Boris is really smashing it............Wise up

And where was the evidence of this, because it certainly wasn't in The Lancet?

DC was a huge supporter of herd immunity
Try the FT
https://www.ft.com/content/623a86ec-6c4c-11ea-9bca-bf503995cd6f

There's a difference between acknowledging how herd immunity works and what you're claiming and there is no evidence this is how Cummings viewed it. Get a grip of yourself. You've made a complete tit of yourself in this thread.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:59:10 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:50:44 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:40:45 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:36:15 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:09:56 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:28:23 AM
The lefties are just very angry because Big Boza isn't conforming to the stereotype.

He is fuckin smashing it at the moment and they hate it.



 




 mcl

Like I said, check out Richard Horton from The Lancet - that is no left wing rag like - see what he had to say about Boris' handling of the crisis in the first few weeks - relying on the advice of Cummings, who was basically saying sacrifice aging parents and grandparents to save the economy.
Horton said those few weeks of Boris doing fuck all apart from saying wash your hands will end up costing at least 10s of thousands of lives...this is a medical expert, reflecting on Boris rejecting scientific opinion, including from the head of the WHO, saying our plan of (in)action was dangerous not just for our country, but the world.....oh hang on a minute, one of the RWNJs will come back and say, hang on Garry Gammon of Grantham said on Facebook that the virus is just like the flu  souey

Yeah Boris is really smashing it............Wise up

And where was the evidence of this, because it certainly wasn't in The Lancet?

DC was a huge supporter of herd immunity
Try the FT
https://www.ft.com/content/623a86ec-6c4c-11ea-9bca-bf503995cd6f

There's a difference between acknowledging how herd immunity works and what you're claiming and there is no evidence this is how Cummings viewed it. Get a grip of yourself. You've made a complete tit of yourself in this thread.

To be fair he was about 75% of the way there before he started on this post.

 :alf:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:51:24 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:50:44 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:40:45 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:36:15 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:09:56 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:28:23 AM
The lefties are just very angry because Big Boza isn't conforming to the stereotype.

He is fuckin smashing it at the moment and they hate it.



 




 mcl

Like I said, check out Richard Horton from The Lancet - that is no left wing rag like - see what he had to say about Boris' handling of the crisis in the first few weeks - relying on the advice of Cummings, who was basically saying sacrifice aging parents and grandparents to save the economy.
Horton said those few weeks of Boris doing fuck all apart from saying wash your hands will end up costing at least 10s of thousands of lives...this is a medical expert, reflecting on Boris rejecting scientific opinion, including from the head of the WHO, saying our plan of (in)action was dangerous not just for our country, but the world.....oh hang on a minute, one of the RWNJs will come back and say, hang on Garry Gammon of Grantham said on Facebook that the virus is just like the flu  souey

Yeah Boris is really smashing it............Wise up

And where was the evidence of this, because it certainly wasn't in The Lancet?

DC was a huge supporter of herd immunity
Try the FT
https://www.ft.com/content/623a86ec-6c4c-11ea-9bca-bf503995cd6f

There's a difference between acknowledging how herd immunity works and what you're claiming and there is no evidence this is how Cummings viewed it. Get a grip of yourself. You've made a complete tit of yourself in this thread.

Everytime he gets on the sauce he makes a twat of himself.
Gramsci
« Reply #53 on: Today at 03:05:31 PM »
fucking hell, the intelligentsia are ganging up on me - you all come across as a bunch of nerdy shithouse cunts to be fair....but I wouldn't wish anything bad on any of yers....unless you fancied a pop  mcl
towz
« Reply #54 on: Today at 03:16:16 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:31:47 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China

 
 



If you think there is anything socialist about China (totalitarian central planned capitalism) you clearly have no understanding of what socialism means. How can you have 285 dollar billionaires and 4.4 million dollar billionaires in a socialist country?
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #55 on: Today at 03:18:31 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:16:16 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:31:47 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China

 
 



If you think there is anything socialist about China (totalitarian central planned capitalism) you clearly have no understanding of what socialism means. How can you have 285 dollar billionaires and 4.4 million dollar billionaires in a socialist country?







Go for another run ye fuckin boring cunt.




Preferably into the fuckin Sahara.





 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #56 on: Today at 03:23:25 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 03:05:31 PM
fucking hell, the intelligentsia are ganging up on me - you all come across as a bunch of nerdy shithouse cunts to be fair....but I wouldn't wish anything bad on any of yers....unless you fancied a pop  mcl

 cry cry cry they're all ganging up on me  cry cry cry
Skinz
« Reply #57 on: Today at 03:24:40 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:16:16 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:31:47 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China

 
 



If you think there is anything socialist about China (totalitarian central planned capitalism) you clearly have no understanding of what socialism means. How can you have 285 dollar billionaires and 4.4 million dollar billionaires in a socialist country?

^^Labour London
Bobupanddown
« Reply #58 on: Today at 03:31:49 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:16:16 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:31:47 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China

 
 



If you think there is anything socialist about China (totalitarian central planned capitalism) you clearly have no understanding of what socialism means. How can you have 285 dollar billionaires and 4.4 million dollar billionaires in a socialist country?

BUT ITS NOT REAL SOCIALISM
BUT ITS NOT REAL SOCIALISM
BUT ITS NOT REAL SOCIALISM

If only one of the 100 or so countries that have tried it had adopted your specific brand of socialism, then it would have been a success right?

Let's just ignore that it was the narrative of every socialist regime in history too.

I bet all the other countries that tried socialism would have succeeded if it wasn't for the Jews Zionists eh Towz?   mcl
towz
« Reply #59 on: Today at 03:38:22 PM »
I would say the countries that have some closest to achieving real socialism are Denmark and Norway, in the modern era
Bobupanddown
« Reply #60 on: Today at 03:44:50 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:38:22 PM
I would say the countries that have some closest to achieving real socialism are Denmark and Norway, in the modern era

So let me get this straight (puts on tinfoil hat)

The people's socialist republic of China is not socialist. Despite the world acknowledging and its leader proclaiming that it is?

But Denmark with its leader who has proclaimed it is not a socialist country actually is socialist?

https://www.thelocal.dk/20151101/danish-pm-in-us-denmark-is-not-socialist

Brilliant, that Towz.  :like:
DowningAlbion
Mixer
« Reply #61 on: Today at 03:52:23 PM »
Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, even Germany apply a form of social-democracy with the right balance between private and public assets that is very successful

The 5 Nordic countries have low inequality and top most surveys for quality of life and happiness

This right-wing idea that the only system possible is this extreme version of capitalism with everything 100% private and ever wider gap between rich and poor is nonsense. There are alternatives that don't have such rampant inequality

New Zealand, Canada and France are other left leaning social-democracies with high quality of life and less inequality than the US and UK



towz
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:07:33 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:44:50 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 03:38:22 PM
I would say the countries that have some closest to achieving real socialism are Denmark and Norway, in the modern era

So let me get this straight (puts on tinfoil hat)

The people's socialist republic of China is not socialist. Despite the world acknowledging and its leader proclaiming that it is?

But Denmark with its leader who has proclaimed it is not a socialist country actually is socialist?

https://www.thelocal.dk/20151101/danish-pm-in-us-denmark-is-not-socialist

Brilliant, that Towz.  :like:




Now you are getting it through your fuckin thick skull  :like:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:10:02 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 03:52:23 PM
Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, even Germany apply a form of social-democracy with the right balance between private and public assets that is very successful

The 5 Nordic countries have low inequality and top most surveys for quality of life and happiness

This right-wing idea that the only system possible is this extreme version of capitalism with everything 100% private and ever wider gap between rich and poor is nonsense. There are alternatives that don't have such rampant inequality

New Zealand, Canada and France are other left leaning social-democracies with high quality of life and less inequality than the US and UK



Oh for fuck sake.


Who left the gate open on the cunt farm?

CapsDave
« Reply #64 on: Today at 04:28:34 PM »
Just because you proclaim something doesnt mean its true, for instance, you keep proclaiming youre not a radged fucker Bob.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #65 on: Today at 04:30:27 PM »
You see what happens when you leave the fucking gate open?

They all get out   :meltdown:
DowningAlbion
Mixer
« Reply #66 on: Today at 04:42:36 PM »
Bob, you are an angry man with extreme views...you see the world in black and white and think there is only your way or communism :meltdown:

In reality, Totalitarian regimes are the evil and they can be extreme right or extreme left. In the middle there are many possible versions of democracy. Democracies that put people above profit are the best option and I call those social-democracies as George Orwell did

The current US model of extreme capitalism with everything privatised just makes the rich richer and the poor poorer (in relative terms). I don't believe you can call a country with a right-wing government hell-bent on privatising everything it can get away with a "social-democracy" anymore

And it is obvious to anyone with a brain that the Tories have been running the NHS down for 10 years with a view to breaking it up and privatising it
Bud Wiser
Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


« Reply #67 on: Today at 04:56:17 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 08:15:01 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:30:29 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM
fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya?  lost

Errr, I think you'll find you just did, bruv.

How is it made up..shitloads of Tory voters on FB doing it.

The Tories suddenly realising that spending on the state is the only way we can save the country because their free market policies just do not work.
How many of you are after a state handout now....or are you refusing it and letting the free market reign. Hypocritical muthafuckers  :wanker:

Jezza vindicated  :pope2:

Not me. But if and when I do it'll be because I've contributed towards it - eight & half grand in tax & NI this tax year alone. But then, unlike your beloved socialism, I don't encourage state sponging.
Who knows, maybe we could all grow to enjoy state control along with the same minimum wage (12000 roubles/£90 a month) Putins Russian paradise pays?

Just a thought.
Gramsci
« Reply #68 on: Today at 04:57:32 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:42:36 PM
Bob, you are an angry man with extreme views...you see the world in black and white and think there is only your way or communism :meltdown:

In reality, Totalitarian regimes are the evil and they can be extreme right or extreme left. In the middle there are many possible versions of democracy. Democracies that put people above profit are the best option and I call those social-democracies as George Orwell did

The current US model of extreme capitalism with everything privatised just makes the rich richer and the poor poorer (in relative terms). I don't believe you can call a country with a right-wing government hell-bent on privatising everything it can get away with a "social-democracy" anymore

And it is obvious to anyone with a brain that the Tories have been running the NHS down for 10 years with a view to breaking it up and privatising it

Easy now DA....you will make Bob very very angry if you keep offering these well thought out, reasoned arguments...arguments that are neither knee jerk, nor unfounded...Bob doesn't like that kind of talk  
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #69 on: Today at 04:58:16 PM »
See Tarquin and Philomena have teamed up to educate us in the ways of one eyed Jezza and his think tank, the mad Abbott.

The NHS belongs to be the people as does Brexit. Get over it or buy a pack of Gillette's and apply liberally.

What form of social democracy do Germany apply apart from that you made up in your head ? Many of it's successful capitalists originate from Nazi stock.
Gramsci
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:00:14 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 04:56:17 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 08:15:01 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:30:29 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM
fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya?  lost

Errr, I think you'll find you just did, bruv.

How is it made up..shitloads of Tory voters on FB doing it.

The Tories suddenly realising that spending on the state is the only way we can save the country because their free market policies just do not work.
How many of you are after a state handout now....or are you refusing it and letting the free market reign. Hypocritical muthafuckers  :wanker:

Jezza vindicated  :pope2:

Not me. But if and when I do it'll be because I've contributed towards it - eight & half grand in tax & NI this tax year alone. But then, unlike your beloved socialism, I don't encourage state sponging.
Who knows, maybe we could all grow to enjoy state control along with the same minimum wage (12000 roubles/£90 a month) Putins Russian paradise pays?

Just a thought.



Do you really think that I believe the state controlled capitalist systems of Russia and China are what Socialism really is. These are socialist states by name, but not by fact.

Anyhow like I have said on here many times, I am more of an anarcho-syndicalist kind a guy....knowarrameanlike  
Gramsci
« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:02:13 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 04:58:16 PM
See Tarquin and Philomena have teamed up to educate us in the ways of one eyed Jezza and his think tank, the mad Abbott.

The NHS belongs to be the people as does Brexit. Get over it or buy a pack of Gillette's and apply liberally.

What form of social democracy do Germany apply apart from that you made up in your head ? Many of it's successful capitalists originate from Nazi stock.


Tarquin and philomena???? What because, one has an education that means one is fucking posh or summat. That sort of shite is what I would expect from an uneducated oik...just sayin
Bud Wiser
Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


« Reply #72 on: Today at 05:04:19 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 05:00:14 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 04:56:17 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 08:15:01 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:30:29 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM
fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya?  lost

Errr, I think you'll find you just did, bruv.

How is it made up..shitloads of Tory voters on FB doing it.

The Tories suddenly realising that spending on the state is the only way we can save the country because their free market policies just do not work.
How many of you are after a state handout now....or are you refusing it and letting the free market reign. Hypocritical muthafuckers  :wanker:

Jezza vindicated  :pope2:

Not me. But if and when I do it'll be because I've contributed towards it - eight & half grand in tax & NI this tax year alone. But then, unlike your beloved socialism, I don't encourage state sponging.
Who knows, maybe we could all grow to enjoy state control along with the same minimum wage (12000 roubles/£90 a month) Putins Russian paradise pays?

Just a thought.



Do you really think that I believe the state controlled capitalist systems of Russia and China are what Socialism really is. These are socialist states by name, but not by fact.

Anyhow like I have said on here many times, I am more of an anarcho-syndicalist kind a guy....knowarrameanlike  

No. Not really. Then again, I don't revolve my entire life around "FB".  souey
Gramsci
« Reply #73 on: Today at 05:06:07 PM »
Not sure I know what you mean actually fella  :jowo4:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #74 on: Today at 05:07:29 PM »
"an another thing about anarcho-socialist dogma you jus don't unnnertstann... is... aaah fucket.....where's me Lambrusco..."
Gramsci
« Reply #75 on: Today at 05:09:27 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:07:29 PM
"an another thing about anarcho-socialist dogma you jus don't unnnertstann... is... aaah fucket.....where's me Lambrusco..."




 monkey mcl
Bobupanddown
« Reply #76 on: Today at 05:12:12 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:42:36 PM
Bob, you are an angry man with extreme views...you see the world in black and white and think there is only your way or communism :meltdown:

In reality, Totalitarian regimes are the evil and they can be extreme right or extreme left. In the middle there are many possible versions of democracy. Democracies that put people above profit are the best option and I call those social-democracies as George Orwell did

The current US model of extreme capitalism with everything privatised just makes the rich richer and the poor poorer (in relative terms). I don't believe you can call a country with a right-wing government hell-bent on privatising everything it can get away with a "social-democracy" anymore

And it is obvious to anyone with a brain that the Tories have been running the NHS down for 10 years with a view to breaking it up and privatising it
DowningAlbion
Mixer
« Reply #77 on: Today at 05:29:36 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 04:58:16 PM
See Tarquin and Philomena have teamed up to educate us in the ways of one eyed Jezza and his think tank, the mad Abbott.

The NHS belongs to be the people as does Brexit. Get over it or buy a pack of Gillette's and apply liberally.

What form of social democracy do Germany apply apart from that you made up in your head ? Many of it's successful capitalists originate from Nazi stock.


"The social market economy (SOME; German: soziale Marktwirtschaft), also called Rhine capitalism or social capitalism, is a socioeconomic model combining a free market capitalist economic system alongside social policies that establish both fair competition within the market and a welfare state"

Germany has a much more balanced economy ran for the benefit of it's people. Public transport is nationalized as are some utilities. So not made up WLR - the reality
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #78 on: Today at 05:30:44 PM »
Tarquin and Philomena because people who spout your shite are almost exclusively, pampered, middle class, metrosexuals who are completely out of touch with working class voters as evidenced in recent elections and Brexit.

My experience is that when push comes to shove fighting your way out of a wet paper bag is problematic for your kind.   :wanker:
DowningAlbion
Mixer
« Reply #79 on: Today at 05:36:35 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 05:30:44 PM
Tarquin and Philomena because people who spout your shite are almost exclusively, pampered, middle class, metrosexuals who are completely out of touch with working class voters as evidenced in recent elections and Brexit.

My experience is that when push comes to shove fighting your way out of a wet paper bag is problematic for your kind.   :wanker:

Uneducated working class Tories who believe the lies they read in The Sun/Mail/Express or Telegraph are actually class traitors continually voting against their own best interest and those of their own class, and for the best interests of the super-rich

What kind of idiot would do that?
Oldfield
« Reply #80 on: Today at 05:46:28 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:42:36 PM
Bob, you are an angry man with extreme views...you see the world in black and white and think there is only your way or communism :meltdown:

In reality, Totalitarian regimes are the evil and they can be extreme right or extreme left. In the middle there are many possible versions of democracy. Democracies that put people above profit are the best option and I call those social-democracies as George Orwell did

The current US model of extreme capitalism with everything privatised just makes the rich richer and the poor poorer (in relative terms). I don't believe you can call a country with a right-wing government hell-bent on privatising everything it can get away with a "social-democracy" anymore

And it is obvious to anyone with a brain that the Tories have been running the NHS down for 10 years with a view to breaking it up and privatising it

Switzerland says hi.... fully universal and fully private healthcare thats leagues ahead of the Uk..... Full gun ownership and gun culture..... direct democracy... not in the EU ..... in schengen in name only ...... Singapore very similar... your kind always bang on about the US but go very quiet about other places in the world that don't fit your narrative.

Oh and its obvious to anyone with a Brain that the Tories have been trying to keep the NHS alive and well funded (110 billion in 2010 to 138 billion in 2019 )after Labours disastrous administration and trillion pound off balance sheet debt they tacked on to the NHS

Our board Marxists should hush now....
Oldfield
« Reply #81 on: Today at 05:47:34 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 05:36:35 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 05:30:44 PM
Tarquin and Philomena because people who spout your shite are almost exclusively, pampered, middle class, metrosexuals who are completely out of touch with working class voters as evidenced in recent elections and Brexit.

My experience is that when push comes to shove fighting your way out of a wet paper bag is problematic for your kind.   :wanker:

Uneducated working class Tories who believe the lies they read in The Sun/Mail/Express or Telegraph are actually class traitors continually voting against their own best interest and those of their own class, and for the best interests of the super-rich

What kind of idiot would do that?

What utter rabid shite........ the voice of the unhinged extreme marxist speaks
DowningAlbion
Mixer
« Reply #82 on: Today at 06:06:59 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 05:47:34 PM
What utter rabid shite........ the voice of the unhinged extreme marxist speaks

ODDFIELD has spoken, the RWNJ crank who constantly assigns posters mistaken identities. How are the Stokesley Boys?  :alf:
SmogOnTour
« Reply #83 on: Today at 06:11:18 PM »
We got the Sun/Mail/Express or Telegraph-reader jibe in again.  :like:  :alf:
CapsDave
« Reply #84 on: Today at 06:11:48 PM »
Unhinged.

 :alf:
Skinz
« Reply #85 on: Today at 06:19:03 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 05:36:35 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 05:30:44 PM
Tarquin and Philomena because people who spout your shite are almost exclusively, pampered, middle class, metrosexuals who are completely out of touch with working class voters as evidenced in recent elections and Brexit.

My experience is that when push comes to shove fighting your way out of a wet paper bag is problematic for your kind.   :wanker:

Uneducated working class Tories who believe the lies they read in The Sun/Mail/Express or Telegraph are actually class traitors continually voting against their own best interest and those of their own class, and for the best interests of the super-rich

What kind of idiot would do that?

You're not giving your argument much credit if you still believe that. We heard the same with Brexit. The bus bollocks got used that much it became embarrassing to be even accused of it(in a  lost way). Same with voting or whatever. Sorry to piss on your chips but we don't sit in our mud/grass front gardens on our couches with bottles of Thunderbirds in hand plotting our next votes or whatever while reading the fuckin Sun. You Marxist cabbage.
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #86 on: Today at 06:27:22 PM »
We are talking about the German economy in this century aren't we Tarquin ?

Yes, there was a reaction to the third reich. They tried something different and it failed. Any balance the economy has is due to Germany being a relatively new country amalgamating Laender.

It's nice that you pretend it is a socialist utopia though. When you are naive and a disenfranchised, disciple of Fred West, bellend, it must be easy to mix up reality and fantasy. There, there.  
towz
« Reply #87 on: Today at 06:30:45 PM »
See this is the problem you RWNJs have, no one is pretending anywhere is a socialist utopia, but there are far fairer and more equal societies than UK and US and they aren't totalitarian or extremist at all
DowningAlbion
Mixer
« Reply #88 on: Today at 06:35:14 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on Today at 06:19:03 PM
You're not giving your argument much credit if you still believe that. We heard the samewith Brexit. The bus bollocks got used that much it became embarrassing to be even accused of it(in a  lost way). Same with voting or whatever. Sorry to piss on your chips but we don't sit in our mud/grass front gardens on our couches with bottles of Thunderbirds in hand plotting our next votes or whatever while reading the fuckin Sun. You Marxist cabbage.

Sorry, but I don't believe a Spice addled Mancunian skinhead is any kind of spokesperson for decent working-class people on Teesside souey

My father's side were Iron-stone Miners  on the Eston Hills and beyond from the start of Middlesbrough as a town until the last iron-stone mine closed. My Great-grandfather went from an Iron-stone mine in Skelton to the front-line of the Battle of the Somme on the first day in which his company suffered 75% casualties. Because a posh imbecile sent them over 2 hrs early [7th Battn Yorkshire Regiment, Fricourt 1 July 1916]

They were decent working class people with intelligence who just needed the opportunity a good education would give them. They were left-leaning of course, because what kind of idiot would accept that his place was going down a mine where he might die whilst his betters profited, and he earned a pittance

They hated Tories and they were right to.  So do I :lenin:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #89 on: Today at 06:38:49 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 05:46:28 PM
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:42:36 PM
Bob, you are an angry man with extreme views...you see the world in black and white and think there is only your way or communism :meltdown:

In reality, Totalitarian regimes are the evil and they can be extreme right or extreme left. In the middle there are many possible versions of democracy. Democracies that put people above profit are the best option and I call those social-democracies as George Orwell did

The current US model of extreme capitalism with everything privatised just makes the rich richer and the poor poorer (in relative terms). I don't believe you can call a country with a right-wing government hell-bent on privatising everything it can get away with a "social-democracy" anymore

And it is obvious to anyone with a brain that the Tories have been running the NHS down for 10 years with a view to breaking it up and privatising it

Switzerland says hi.... fully universal and fully private healthcare thats leagues ahead of the Uk..... Full gun ownership and gun culture..... direct democracy... not in the EU ..... in schengen in name only ...... Singapore very similar... your kind always bang on about the US but go very quiet about other places in the world that don't fit your narrative.

Oh and its obvious to anyone with a Brain that the Tories have been trying to keep the NHS alive and well funded (110 billion in 2010 to 138 billion in 2019 )after Labours disastrous administration and trillion pound off balance sheet debt they tacked on to the NHS

Our board Marxists should hush now....




 
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #90 on: Today at 06:40:00 PM »
It's Friday. Shouldn't you be at the Mosque you tax dodging, terrorist, apologist ? :lenin:

Fair is in Algeria or fair as in East Germany ? We really haven't thought it through have we ?
 
towz
« Reply #91 on: Today at 06:
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 06:40:00 PM
It's Friday. Shouldn't you be at the Mosque you tax dodging, terrorist, apologist ? :lenin:

Fair is in Algeria or fair as in East Germany ? We really haven't thought it through have we ?
 




Yeah, that's exactly what I'm advocating, Algerian or East German style socialism, you stupid cunt
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #92 on: Today at 06:42:31 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:30:45 PM
See this is the problem you RWNJs have, no one is pretending anywhere is a socialist utopia, but there are far fairer and more equal societies than UK and US and they aren't totalitarian or extremist at all



Hey Towz - fancy a go at some maths?

 :pd:



 
towz
« Reply #93 on: Today at 06:44:54 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:42:31 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:30:45 PM
See this is the problem you RWNJs have, no one is pretending anywhere is a socialist utopia, but there are far fairer and more equal societies than UK and US and they aren't totalitarian or extremist at all



Hey Towz - fancy a go at some maths?

 :pd:



 

No
Gramsci
« Reply #94 on: Today at 06:48:39 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:23:25 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 03:05:31 PM
fucking hell, the intelligentsia are ganging up on me - you all come across as a bunch of nerdy shithouse cunts to be fair....but I wouldn't wish anything bad on any of yers....unless you fancied a pop  mcl

 cry cry cry they're all ganging up on me  cry cry cry


Bob are you a yank, because you really do not get irony do you  :duh:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #95 on: Today at 06:59:27 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 06:48:39 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:23:25 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 03:05:31 PM
fucking hell, the intelligentsia are ganging up on me - you all come across as a bunch of nerdy shithouse cunts to be fair....but I wouldn't wish anything bad on any of yers....unless you fancied a pop  mcl

 cry cry cry they're all ganging up on me  cry cry cry


Bob are you a yank, because you really do not get irony do you  :duh:
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #96 on: Today at 07:04:11 PM »
So Tarquin, your Pater's side all heroically marched to the tune of Dvorak's "New World" Symphony. How moving ? The Skelton reference explains alot mind. I'm disappointed you are not Jezza's lovechild or related to Che in some way other than a poster on your bedroom wall.  

Was your Mam Florence Nightingale ? I bet she worked the twilight shift plenty, knowworrameanlike ?
DowningAlbion
« Reply #97 on: Today at 07:06:05 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 06:27:22 PM
We are talking about the German economy in this century aren't we Tarquin ?

Yes, there was a reaction to the third reich. They tried something different and it failed. Any balance the economy has is due to Germany being a relatively new country amalgamating Laender.

It's nice that you pretend it is a socialist utopia though. When you are naive and a disenfranchised, disciple of Fred West, bellend, it must be easy to mix up reality and fantasy. There, there.  


There's a pattern on here with RWNJs thinking in extreme all or nothing ways. You Bob/Odd/Bud/Smog all do it. Germany is more of a social-democracy than the UK is with a better balanced economy (you probably don't know what that means)

Males with Asperger's Syndrome are very all-or-nothing and have some pretty extreme views, and often lack the self-awareness to see how those views are counter to their own position, due to delusions of grandeur

Working-class Tories are the ultimate in stupidity. Supporting a club that would never allow them admittance.  Brexit is an alliance between rich Tory exploiters and the stupid, who are dumb enough to believe their enemy is decent and intelligent people, and the Tories are their friends souey
Bobupanddown
« Reply #98 on: Today at 07:13:59 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 07:06:05 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 06:27:22 PM
We are talking about the German economy in this century aren't we Tarquin ?

Yes, there was a reaction to the third reich. They tried something different and it failed. Any balance the economy has is due to Germany being a relatively new country amalgamating Laender.

It's nice that you pretend it is a socialist utopia though. When you are naive and a disenfranchised, disciple of Fred West, bellend, it must be easy to mix up reality and fantasy. There, there.  


There's a pattern on here with RWNJs thinking in extreme all or nothing ways. You Bob/Odd/Bud/Smog all do it. Germany is more of a social-democracy than the UK is with a better balanced economy (you probably don't know what that means)

Males with Asperger's Syndrome are very all-or-nothing and have some pretty extreme views, and often lack the self-awareness to see how those views are counter to their own position, due to delusions of grandeur

Working-class Tories are the ultimate in stupidity. Supporting a club that would never allow them admittance.  Brexit is an alliance between rich Tory exploiters and the stupid, who are dumb enough to believe their enemy is decent and intelligent people, and the Tories are their friends souey

Oh that sweet sweet irony.

While you doff your cap to those upper middle class champagne socialists that run the political left in this country.

Remind me of Len McCluskey salary?

A man who "borrowed" £400,000 from his union for a £700,000 flat in London.

How much did Corbyn earn last year?

Socialism, the philosophy of failure, creed of ignorance and the gospel of envy.  :wanker:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #99 on: Today at 07:20:36 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:44:54 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:42:31 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:30:45 PM
See this is the problem you RWNJs have, no one is pretending anywhere is a socialist utopia, but there are far fairer and more equal societies than UK and US and they aren't totalitarian or extremist at all



Hey Towz - fancy a go at some maths?

 :pd:



 

No

Oh. 

OK.
