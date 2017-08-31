|
|
|
SmogOnTour
|
The lefties are just very angry because Big Boza isn't conforming to the stereotype.
He is fuckin smashing it at the moment and they hate it.
Like I said, check out Richard Horton from The Lancet - that is no left wing rag like - see what he had to say about Boris' handling of the crisis in the first few weeks - relying on the advice of Cummings, who was basically saying sacrifice aging parents and grandparents to save the economy.
Horton said those few weeks of Boris doing fuck all apart from saying wash your hands will end up costing at least 10s of thousands of lives...this is a medical expert, reflecting on Boris rejecting scientific opinion, including from the head of the WHO, saying our plan of (in)action was dangerous not just for our country, but the world.....oh hang on a minute, one of the RWNJs will come back and say, hang on Garry Gammon of Grantham said on Facebook that the virus is just like the flu
Yeah Boris is really smashing it............Wise up
And where was the evidence of this, because it certainly wasn't in The Lancet?
DC was a huge supporter of herd immunity
Try the FThttps://www.ft.com/content/623a86ec-6c4c-11ea-9bca-bf503995cd6f
There's a difference between acknowledging how herd immunity works and what you're claiming and there is no evidence this is how Cummings viewed it. Get a grip of yourself. You've made a complete tit of yourself in this thread.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
The lefties are just very angry because Big Boza isn't conforming to the stereotype.
He is fuckin smashing it at the moment and they hate it.
Like I said, check out Richard Horton from The Lancet - that is no left wing rag like - see what he had to say about Boris' handling of the crisis in the first few weeks - relying on the advice of Cummings, who was basically saying sacrifice aging parents and grandparents to save the economy.
Horton said those few weeks of Boris doing fuck all apart from saying wash your hands will end up costing at least 10s of thousands of lives...this is a medical expert, reflecting on Boris rejecting scientific opinion, including from the head of the WHO, saying our plan of (in)action was dangerous not just for our country, but the world.....oh hang on a minute, one of the RWNJs will come back and say, hang on Garry Gammon of Grantham said on Facebook that the virus is just like the flu
Yeah Boris is really smashing it............Wise up
And where was the evidence of this, because it certainly wasn't in The Lancet?
DC was a huge supporter of herd immunity
Try the FThttps://www.ft.com/content/623a86ec-6c4c-11ea-9bca-bf503995cd6f
There's a difference between acknowledging how herd immunity works and what you're claiming and there is no evidence this is how Cummings viewed it. Get a grip of yourself. You've made a complete tit of yourself in this thread.
To be fair he was about 75% of the way there before he started on this post.
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
The lefties are just very angry because Big Boza isn't conforming to the stereotype.
He is fuckin smashing it at the moment and they hate it.
Like I said, check out Richard Horton from The Lancet - that is no left wing rag like - see what he had to say about Boris' handling of the crisis in the first few weeks - relying on the advice of Cummings, who was basically saying sacrifice aging parents and grandparents to save the economy.
Horton said those few weeks of Boris doing fuck all apart from saying wash your hands will end up costing at least 10s of thousands of lives...this is a medical expert, reflecting on Boris rejecting scientific opinion, including from the head of the WHO, saying our plan of (in)action was dangerous not just for our country, but the world.....oh hang on a minute, one of the RWNJs will come back and say, hang on Garry Gammon of Grantham said on Facebook that the virus is just like the flu
Yeah Boris is really smashing it............Wise up
And where was the evidence of this, because it certainly wasn't in The Lancet?
DC was a huge supporter of herd immunity
Try the FThttps://www.ft.com/content/623a86ec-6c4c-11ea-9bca-bf503995cd6f
There's a difference between acknowledging how herd immunity works and what you're claiming and there is no evidence this is how Cummings viewed it. Get a grip of yourself. You've made a complete tit of yourself in this thread.
Everytime he gets on the sauce he makes a twat of himself.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DowningAlbion
|
Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, even Germany apply a form of social-democracy with the right balance between private and public assets that is very successful
The 5 Nordic countries have low inequality and top most surveys for quality of life and happiness
This right-wing idea that the only system possible is this extreme version of capitalism with everything 100% private and ever wider gap between rich and poor is nonsense. There are alternatives that don't have such rampant inequality
New Zealand, Canada and France are other left leaning social-democracies with high quality of life and less inequality than the US and UK
|
|
|
|
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
|
|
|
towz
|
I would say the countries that have some closest to achieving real socialism are Denmark and Norway, in the modern era
So let me get this straight (puts on tinfoil hat)
The people's socialist republic of China is not socialist. Despite the world acknowledging and its leader proclaiming that it is?
But Denmark with its leader who has proclaimed it is not a socialist country actually is socialist? https://www.thelocal.dk/20151101/danish-pm-in-us-denmark-is-not-socialist
Brilliant, that Towz.
Now you are getting it through your fuckin thick skull
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
DowningAlbion
|
Bob, you are an angry man with extreme views...you see the world in black and white and think there is only your way or communism
In reality, Totalitarian regimes are the evil and they can be extreme right or extreme left. In the middle there are many possible versions of democracy. Democracies that put people above profit are the best option and I call those social-democracies as George Orwell did
The current US model of extreme capitalism with everything privatised just makes the rich richer and the poor poorer (in relative terms). I don't believe you can call a country with a right-wing government hell-bent on privatising everything it can get away with a "social-democracy" anymore
And it is obvious to anyone with a brain that the Tories have been running the NHS down for 10 years with a view to breaking it up and privatising it
|
|
|
|
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
|
|
|
Bud Wiser
|
fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya?
Errr, I think you'll find you just did, bruv.
How is it made up..shitloads of Tory voters on FB doing it.
The Tories suddenly realising that spending on the state is the only way we can save the country because their free market policies just do not work. How many of you are after a state handout now
....or are you refusing it and letting the free market reign. Hypocritical muthafuckers
Jezza vindicated
Not me. But if and when I do it'll be because I've contributed towards it - eight & half grand in tax & NI this tax year alone. But then, unlike your beloved socialism, I don't encourage state sponging.
Who knows, maybe we could all grow to enjoy state control along with the same minimum wage (12000 roubles/£90 a month
) Putins Russian paradise pays?
Just a thought.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
Gramsci
|
fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya?
Errr, I think you'll find you just did, bruv.
How is it made up..shitloads of Tory voters on FB doing it.
The Tories suddenly realising that spending on the state is the only way we can save the country because their free market policies just do not work. How many of you are after a state handout now
....or are you refusing it and letting the free market reign. Hypocritical muthafuckers
Jezza vindicated
Not me. But if and when I do it'll be because I've contributed towards it - eight & half grand in tax & NI this tax year alone. But then, unlike your beloved socialism, I don't encourage state sponging.
Who knows, maybe we could all grow to enjoy state control along with the same minimum wage (12000 roubles/£90 a month
) Putins Russian paradise pays?
Just a thought.
Do you really think that I believe the state controlled capitalist systems of Russia and China are what Socialism really is. These are socialist states by name, but not by fact.
Anyhow like I have said on here many times, I am more of an anarcho-syndicalist kind a guy....knowarrameanlike
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
Bud Wiser
|
fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya?
Errr, I think you'll find you just did, bruv.
How is it made up..shitloads of Tory voters on FB doing it.
The Tories suddenly realising that spending on the state is the only way we can save the country because their free market policies just do not work. How many of you are after a state handout now
....or are you refusing it and letting the free market reign. Hypocritical muthafuckers
Jezza vindicated
Not me. But if and when I do it'll be because I've contributed towards it - eight & half grand in tax & NI this tax year alone. But then, unlike your beloved socialism, I don't encourage state sponging.
Who knows, maybe we could all grow to enjoy state control along with the same minimum wage (12000 roubles/£90 a month
) Putins Russian paradise pays?
Just a thought.
Do you really think that I believe the state controlled capitalist systems of Russia and China are what Socialism really is. These are socialist states by name, but not by fact.
Anyhow like I have said on here many times, I am more of an anarcho-syndicalist kind a guy....knowarrameanlike
No. Not really. Then again, I don't revolve my entire life around "FB".
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DowningAlbion
|
See Tarquin and Philomena have teamed up to educate us in the ways of one eyed Jezza and his think tank, the mad Abbott.
The NHS belongs to be the people as does Brexit. Get over it or buy a pack of Gillette's and apply liberally.
What form of social democracy do Germany apply apart from that you made up in your head ? Many of it's successful capitalists originate from Nazi stock.
"The social market economy (SOME; German: soziale Marktwirtschaft), also called Rhine capitalism or social capitalism, is a socioeconomic model combining a free market capitalist economic system alongside social policies that establish both fair competition within the market and a welfare state"
Germany has a much more balanced economy ran for the benefit of it's people. Public transport is nationalized as are some utilities. So not made up WLR - the reality
|
|
|
|
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
|
|
|
|
DowningAlbion
|
Tarquin and Philomena because people who spout your shite are almost exclusively, pampered, middle class, metrosexuals who are completely out of touch with working class voters as evidenced in recent elections and Brexit.
My experience is that when push comes to shove fighting your way out of a wet paper bag is problematic for your kind.
Uneducated working class Tories who believe the lies they read in The Sun/Mail/Express or Telegraph are actually class traitors continually voting against their own best interest and those of their own class, and for the best interests of the super-rich
What kind of idiot would do that?
|
|
|
|
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
|
|
|
Oldfield
|
Bob, you are an angry man with extreme views...you see the world in black and white and think there is only your way or communism
In reality, Totalitarian regimes are the evil and they can be extreme right or extreme left. In the middle there are many possible versions of democracy. Democracies that put people above profit are the best option and I call those social-democracies as George Orwell did
The current US model of extreme capitalism with everything privatised just makes the rich richer and the poor poorer (in relative terms). I don't believe you can call a country with a right-wing government hell-bent on privatising everything it can get away with a "social-democracy" anymore
And it is obvious to anyone with a brain that the Tories have been running the NHS down for 10 years with a view to breaking it up and privatising it
Switzerland says hi.... fully universal and fully private healthcare thats leagues ahead of the Uk..... Full gun ownership and gun culture..... direct democracy... not in the EU ..... in schengen in name only ...... Singapore very similar... your kind always bang on about the US but go very quiet about other places in the world that don't fit your narrative.
Oh and its obvious to anyone with a Brain that the Tories have been trying to keep the NHS alive and well funded (110 billion in 2010 to 138 billion in 2019 )after Labours disastrous administration and trillion pound off balance sheet debt they tacked on to the NHS
Our board Marxists should hush now....
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DowningAlbion
|
You're not giving your argument much credit if you still believe that. We heard the samewith Brexit. The bus bollocks got used that much it became embarrassing to be even accused of it(in a
way). Same with voting or whatever. Sorry to piss on your chips but we don't sit in our mud/grass front gardens on our couches with bottles of Thunderbirds in hand plotting our next votes or whatever while reading the fuckin Sun. You Marxist cabbage.
Sorry, but I don't believe a Spice addled Mancunian skinhead is any kind of spokesperson for decent working-class people on Teesside
My father's side were Iron-stone Miners on the Eston Hills and beyond from the start of Middlesbrough as a town until the last iron-stone mine closed. My Great-grandfather went from an Iron-stone mine in Skelton to the front-line of the Battle of the Somme on the first day in which his company suffered 75% casualties. Because a posh imbecile sent them over 2 hrs early [7th Battn Yorkshire Regiment, Fricourt 1 July 1916]
They were decent working class people with intelligence who just needed the opportunity a good education would give them. They were left-leaning of course, because what kind of idiot would accept that his place was going down a mine where he might die whilst his betters profited, and he earned a pittance
They hated Tories and they were right to. So do I
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 06:45:11 PM by DowningAlbion »
|
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DowningAlbion
|
We are talking about the German economy in this century aren't we Tarquin ?
Yes, there was a reaction to the third reich. They tried something different and it failed. Any balance the economy has is due to Germany being a relatively new country amalgamating Laender.
It's nice that you pretend it is a socialist utopia though. When you are naive and a disenfranchised, disciple of Fred West, bellend, it must be easy to mix up reality and fantasy. There, there.
There's a pattern on here with RWNJs thinking in extreme all or nothing ways. You Bob/Odd/Bud/Smog all do it. Germany is more of a social-democracy than the UK is with a better balanced economy (you probably don't know what that means)
Males with Asperger's Syndrome are very all-or-nothing and have some pretty extreme views, and often lack the self-awareness to see how those views are counter to their own position, due to delusions of grandeur
Working-class Tories are the ultimate in stupidity. Supporting a club that would never allow them admittance. Brexit is an alliance between rich Tory exploiters and the stupid, who are dumb enough to believe their enemy is decent and intelligent people, and the Tories are their friends
|
|
|
|
Logged
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
We are talking about the German economy in this century aren't we Tarquin ?
Yes, there was a reaction to the third reich. They tried something different and it failed. Any balance the economy has is due to Germany being a relatively new country amalgamating Laender.
It's nice that you pretend it is a socialist utopia though. When you are naive and a disenfranchised, disciple of Fred West, bellend, it must be easy to mix up reality and fantasy. There, there.
There's a pattern on here with RWNJs thinking in extreme all or nothing ways. You Bob/Odd/Bud/Smog all do it. Germany is more of a social-democracy than the UK is with a better balanced economy (you probably don't know what that means)
Males with Asperger's Syndrome are very all-or-nothing and have some pretty extreme views, and often lack the self-awareness to see how those views are counter to their own position, due to delusions of grandeur
Working-class Tories are the ultimate in stupidity. Supporting a club that would never allow them admittance. Brexit is an alliance between rich Tory exploiters and the stupid, who are dumb enough to believe their enemy is decent and intelligent people, and the Tories are their friends
Oh that sweet sweet irony.
While you doff your cap to those upper middle class champagne socialists that run the political left in this country.
Remind me of Len McCluskey salary?
A man who "borrowed" £400,000 from his union for a £700,000 flat in London.
How much did Corbyn earn last year?
Socialism, the philosophy of failure, creed of ignorance and the gospel of envy.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|