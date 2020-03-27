Tory Voters Loving The NHS

March 27, 2020, 03:02:50 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Tory Voters Loving The NHS  (Read 548 times)
SmogOnTour
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:50:44 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:40:45 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:36:15 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:09:56 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:28:23 AM
The lefties are just very angry because Big Boza isn't conforming to the stereotype.

He is fuckin smashing it at the moment and they hate it.



 




 mcl

Like I said, check out Richard Horton from The Lancet - that is no left wing rag like - see what he had to say about Boris' handling of the crisis in the first few weeks - relying on the advice of Cummings, who was basically saying sacrifice aging parents and grandparents to save the economy.
Horton said those few weeks of Boris doing fuck all apart from saying wash your hands will end up costing at least 10s of thousands of lives...this is a medical expert, reflecting on Boris rejecting scientific opinion, including from the head of the WHO, saying our plan of (in)action was dangerous not just for our country, but the world.....oh hang on a minute, one of the RWNJs will come back and say, hang on Garry Gammon of Grantham said on Facebook that the virus is just like the flu  souey

Yeah Boris is really smashing it............Wise up

And where was the evidence of this, because it certainly wasn't in The Lancet?

DC was a huge supporter of herd immunity
Try the FT
https://www.ft.com/content/623a86ec-6c4c-11ea-9bca-bf503995cd6f

There's a difference between acknowledging how herd immunity works and what you're claiming and there is no evidence this is how Cummings viewed it. Get a grip of yourself. You've made a complete tit of yourself in this thread.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #51 on: Today at 01:59:10 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:50:44 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:40:45 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:36:15 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:09:56 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:28:23 AM
The lefties are just very angry because Big Boza isn't conforming to the stereotype.

He is fuckin smashing it at the moment and they hate it.



 




 mcl

Like I said, check out Richard Horton from The Lancet - that is no left wing rag like - see what he had to say about Boris' handling of the crisis in the first few weeks - relying on the advice of Cummings, who was basically saying sacrifice aging parents and grandparents to save the economy.
Horton said those few weeks of Boris doing fuck all apart from saying wash your hands will end up costing at least 10s of thousands of lives...this is a medical expert, reflecting on Boris rejecting scientific opinion, including from the head of the WHO, saying our plan of (in)action was dangerous not just for our country, but the world.....oh hang on a minute, one of the RWNJs will come back and say, hang on Garry Gammon of Grantham said on Facebook that the virus is just like the flu  souey

Yeah Boris is really smashing it............Wise up

And where was the evidence of this, because it certainly wasn't in The Lancet?

DC was a huge supporter of herd immunity
Try the FT
https://www.ft.com/content/623a86ec-6c4c-11ea-9bca-bf503995cd6f

There's a difference between acknowledging how herd immunity works and what you're claiming and there is no evidence this is how Cummings viewed it. Get a grip of yourself. You've made a complete tit of yourself in this thread.

To be fair he was about 75% of the way there before he started on this post.

 :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:51:24 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:50:44 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:40:45 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Today at 12:36:15 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 09:09:56 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:28:23 AM
The lefties are just very angry because Big Boza isn't conforming to the stereotype.

He is fuckin smashing it at the moment and they hate it.



 




 mcl

Like I said, check out Richard Horton from The Lancet - that is no left wing rag like - see what he had to say about Boris' handling of the crisis in the first few weeks - relying on the advice of Cummings, who was basically saying sacrifice aging parents and grandparents to save the economy.
Horton said those few weeks of Boris doing fuck all apart from saying wash your hands will end up costing at least 10s of thousands of lives...this is a medical expert, reflecting on Boris rejecting scientific opinion, including from the head of the WHO, saying our plan of (in)action was dangerous not just for our country, but the world.....oh hang on a minute, one of the RWNJs will come back and say, hang on Garry Gammon of Grantham said on Facebook that the virus is just like the flu  souey

Yeah Boris is really smashing it............Wise up

And where was the evidence of this, because it certainly wasn't in The Lancet?

DC was a huge supporter of herd immunity
Try the FT
https://www.ft.com/content/623a86ec-6c4c-11ea-9bca-bf503995cd6f

There's a difference between acknowledging how herd immunity works and what you're claiming and there is no evidence this is how Cummings viewed it. Get a grip of yourself. You've made a complete tit of yourself in this thread.

Everytime he gets on the sauce he makes a twat of himself.
Logged
Quote from: towz on Today at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
