Tory Voters Loving The NHS

March 27, 2020, 09:18:37 AM
THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Tory Voters Loving The NHS
Gramsci
Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM
fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya?  lost
plazmuh
Yesterday at 10:11:04 PM
Agreed..

This clapping rubbish is Media Spin..

Give them more money and preferential treatment

at the Supermarkets..

That will be morew useful than clapping
Bobupanddown
Yesterday at 10:15:57 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM
fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya?  lost

The only thing you couldn't make up is how gullible to Labour propaganda you are.

Never once in my lifetime has a Conservative party put scrapping the NHS in its manifesto. Yet you believe being in support of it is the exclusivity of Labour voters.

But I'm sure you'll welcome the next 10 year of austerity when we have to pay all this money back  :like:
Gramsci
Yesterday at 11:18:03 PM
Bob, please shut up you imbecile, try commenting on a thread where you will only make a tit of yourself rather than a total tit of yourself.

Do you remember the Tories cheering when they voted down a pay rise for the nurses...no I thought not you cock - here's a reminder

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/watch-moment-tories-cheered-blocking-10707293
Oldfield
Yesterday at 11:26:47 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:18:03 PM
Bob, please shut up you imbecile, try commenting on a thread where you will only make a tit of yourself rather than a total tit of yourself.

Do you remember the Tories cheering when they voted down a pay rise for the nurses...no I thought not you cock - here's a reminder

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/watch-moment-tories-cheered-blocking-10707293


Tell me more about Labours PFI debt ....... oh and when are you actually going to answer Bobs point.....

Which Tory Party ever put privatising the NHS in a manifesto??? Oh not one did and not one ever has

Now fuck off and stop making an utter, weapons grade clown of yourself Mr Communist

 :wanker: :wanker:
Gramsci
Yesterday at 11:31:15 PM
fucking hell, he comes hinge after Bracket
Honestly Oldfield, you are just too out there to converse with, you make me feel uneasy lad. Fuck off.....please 

For the record the NHS have been supported by the Tories yeah  :alf:
Gramsci
Today at 12:24:59 AM
Oldfield - google Richard Horton from The Lancet and listen to him on Question Time tonight....or are you more qualified to comment on the relationship of this Tory government and the NHS than he is....why is it that those that shout the loudest are often the ones that know the least....go do some credible research...  :wanker:
Johnny Thunder
Today at 12:26:10 AM
You been on the yag Gramsci lad.



 



 mcl
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Today at 12:28:28 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:31:15 PM
fucking hell, he comes hinge after Bracket
Honestly Oldfield, you are just too out there to converse with, you make me feel uneasy lad. Fuck off.....please 

For the record the NHS have been supported by the Tories yeah  :alf:

It is a fact that 'The Tories will destroy the NHS' has appeared in every Labour manifesto since 1947 when the NHS was formed

It hasn't though has it....

Take your red coloured glasses off and stop letting your emotions take over

It would be a good start if you changed your stupid user name from that of an Italian Jeremy Corbyn.
CLEM FANDANGO
Today at 01:37:46 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:26:10 AM
You been on the yag Gramsci lad.



 



 mcl



 klins
Bud Wiser
Today at 07:30:29 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM
fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya?  lost

Errr, I think you'll find you just did, bruv.
tunstall
Today at 07:59:31 AM
one good thing that will (hopefully) come out of this is that people will appreciate our NHS more

:homer:
PoliteDwarf
Today at 08:04:02 AM
Is there a word for realising after sobering up what you posted while pissed.  charles
LEON TROTSKY
Today at 08:06:01 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 08:04:02 AM
Is there a word for realising after sobering up what you posted while pissed.  charles

CUNTOLOGY  👍😂😂😂👍
King of the North
Today at 08:08:30 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:06:01 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 08:04:02 AM
Is there a word for realising after sobering up what you posted while pissed.  charles

CUNTOLOGY  👍😂😂😂👍


How is the fishing going?

Caught any whoppers yet?
Gramsci
Today at 08:15:01 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:30:29 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM
fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya?  lost

Errr, I think you'll find you just did, bruv.

How is it made up..shitloads of Tory voters on FB doing it.

The Tories suddenly realising that spending on the state is the only way we can save the country because their free market policies just do not work.
How many of you are after a state handout now....or are you refusing it and letting the free market reign. Hypocritical muthafuckers  :wanker:

Jezza vindicated  :pope2:
LEON TROTSKY
Today at 08:15:15 AM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 08:08:30 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:06:01 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 08:04:02 AM
Is there a word for realising after sobering up what you posted while pissed.  charles

CUNTOLOGY  👍😂😂😂👍


How is the fishing going?

Caught any whoppers yet?





MONDAY LAD.... MONDAY  😉

ALWAYS CATCHING WHOPPERS ON ERE.... BEEN CATCHING THIS BIG CARP CALLED BERNIE THE LAST 10 YEARS..... KEEPS SWIMMING UP SNIFFING THE BAIT... AND INSTEAD OF SWIMMING AWAY HE CANNOT HELP HIMSELF..... CHOMP !!! STRAIGHT DOWN THE GULLET  👍😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
TIGHT LINES  🎣
King of the North
Today at 08:18:05 AM
My mistake, thought you were dipping your line today

Oldfield
Today at 08:20:36 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:31:15 PM
fucking hell, he comes hinge after Bracket
Honestly Oldfield, you are just too out there to converse with, you make me feel uneasy lad. Fuck off.....please 

For the record the NHS have been supported by the Tories yeah  :alf:

So you have no credible evidence in fact no evidence at all that the Tories ever have sought to destroy the NHS on their manifesto

The best you have appears to be an angry communist Dr ranting demonstrable shite through an industry periodical.

You lost the  argument and debate ......... game over dude game over

Now fuck over back to you social sciences lecturers office to masturbate over italian communists  :wanker: :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
Today at 08:21:57 AM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 08:18:05 AM
My mistake, thought you were dipping your line today



CHANGE OF PLANS..... I HAVE MEDICATION TO PICK UP TODAY FOR VARIOUS OLD PEOPLE  👍
Johnny Thunder
Today at 08:22:16 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 08:15:01 AM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:30:29 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM
fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya?  lost

Errr, I think you'll find you just did, bruv.

How is it made up..shitloads of Tory voters on FB doing it.

The Tories suddenly realising that spending on the state is the only way we can save the country because their free market policies just do not work.
How many of you are after a state handout now....or are you refusing it and letting the free market reign. Hypocritical muthafuckers  :wanker:

Jezza vindicated  :pope2:



I'm not applying for it.




 jc
King of the North
Today at 08:25:10 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:21:57 AM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 08:18:05 AM
My mistake, thought you were dipping your line today



CHANGE OF PLANS..... I HAVE MEDICATION TO PICK UP TODAY FOR VARIOUS OLD PEOPLE  👍


Good man.
Skinz
Today at 08:25:25 AM
Dread to think what comrade Corbyn would be doing now if in power. Probably wasting time naming wards depending on sexual orientation or people's ethnicity. Or maybe some special ward ready to fly in the most affected around the world, depending on flights. Every other cunt before us with Jeremy and the new Labour party. P.S. All those clapping voted Labour in 2017. You need to ask yourself why you are now in a minority(a word you used to love)
Johnny Thunder
Today at 08:28:23 AM
The lefties are just very angry because Big Boza isn't conforming to the stereotype.

He is fuckin smashing it at the moment and they hate it.



 




 mcl
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Today at 08:33:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:21:57 AM
Quote from: King of the North on Today at 08:18:05 AM
My mistake, thought you were dipping your line today



CHANGE OF PLANS..... I HAVE MEDICATION TO PICK UP TODAY FOR VARIOUS OLD PEOPLE  👍

Ohhh what a man! Marvellous
Gramsci
Today at 09:09:56 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:28:23 AM
The lefties are just very angry because Big Boza isn't conforming to the stereotype.

He is fuckin smashing it at the moment and they hate it.



 




 mcl

Like I said, check out Richard Horton from The Lancet - that is no left wing rag like - see what he had to say about Boris' handling of the crisis in the first few weeks - relying on the advice of Cummings, who was basically saying sacrifice aging parents and grandparents to save the economy.
Horton said those few weeks of Boris doing fuck all apart from saying wash your hands will end up costing at least 10s of thousands of lives...this is a medical expert, reflecting on Boris rejecting scientific opinion, including from the head of the WHO, saying our plan of (in)action was dangerous not just for our country, but the world.....oh hang on a minute, one of the RWNJs will come back and say, hang on Garry Gammon of Grantham said on Facebook that the virus is just like the flu  souey

Yeah Boris is really smashing it............Wise up
Wee_Willie
Today at 09:13:48 AM
The high quoted deaths numbers in Spain and Italy could be due to their inferior health care provision, and less about Covid.   
PoliteDwarf
Today at 09:14:19 AM
In the time it took you to type all that you could have done a lot of clapping.  
Logged
Bobupanddown
Today at 09:14:36 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:18:03 PM
Bob, please shut up you imbecile, try commenting on a thread where you will only make a tit of yourself rather than a total tit of yourself.

Do you remember the Tories cheering when they voted down a pay rise for the nurses...no I thought not you cock - here's a reminder

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/watch-moment-tories-cheered-blocking-10707293


This is the cunt that calls me angry, that accuses me of politicising everything. Clear evidence if it were needed that all leftists are hypocritical :wanker:

Anyway, which Conservative Party wanted to scrap the NHS, Dr Go shyte?

What's that? None of them?

Oh, and which party was it that started the privitisation of the NHS, surely that must have been those evil Tories?

What's that? It was Labour?  mick

But the last Labour government did have a sensible fiscal policy meaning we could invest in our public sector without runaway national debt, ensuring they didn't leave a huge deficit for any incoming government risking our triple A credit status and the underlaying value of government bonds and risking hyper inflation?  :alf: :nige:
Wee_Willie
Today at 09:15:33 AM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 09:14:19 AM
In the time it took you to type all that you could have done a lot of clapping.  

I know ... I cannot look at myself in the mirror, so ashamed for being unappreciative
