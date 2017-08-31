Gramsci

Tory Voters Loving The NHS « on: Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM » fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya?

Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:11:04 PM » Agreed..



This clapping rubbish is Media Spin..



Give them more money and preferential treatment



at the Supermarkets..



That will be morew useful than clapping

Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:15:57 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM

fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya?

The only thing you couldn't make up is how gullible to Labour propaganda you are.



Never once in my lifetime has a Conservative party put scrapping the NHS in its manifesto. Yet you believe being in support of it is the exclusivity of Labour voters.



But I'm sure you'll welcome the next 10 year of austerity when we have to pay all this money back The only thing you couldn't make up is how gullible to Labour propaganda you are.Never once in my lifetime has a Conservative party put scrapping the NHS in its manifesto. Yet you believe being in support of it is the exclusivity of Labour voters.But I'm sure you'll welcome the next 10 year of austerity when we have to pay all this money back

Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:18:03 PM »



Do you remember the Tories cheering when they voted down a pay rise for the nurses...no I thought not you cock - here's a reminder



Bob, please shut up you imbecile, try commenting on a thread where you will only make a tit of yourself rather than a total tit of yourself.Do you remember the Tories cheering when they voted down a pay rise for the nurses...no I thought not you cock - here's a reminder

Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:26:47 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:18:03 PM



Do you remember the Tories cheering when they voted down a pay rise for the nurses...no I thought not you cock - here's a reminder



Bob, please shut up you imbecile, try commenting on a thread where you will only make a tit of yourself rather than a total tit of yourself.Do you remember the Tories cheering when they voted down a pay rise for the nurses...no I thought not you cock - here's a reminder

Tell me more about Labours PFI debt ....... oh and when are you actually going to answer Bobs point.....



Which Tory Party ever put privatising the NHS in a manifesto??? Oh not one did and not one ever has



Now fuck off and stop making an utter, weapons grade clown of yourself Mr Communist



Tell me more about Labours PFI debt ....... oh and when are you actually going to answer Bobs point.....Which Tory Party ever put privatising the NHS in a manifesto??? Oh not one did and not one ever hasNow fuck off and stop making an utter, weapons grade clown of yourself Mr Communist

Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:31:15 PM »

Honestly Oldfield, you are just too out there to converse with, you make me feel uneasy lad. Fuck off.....please



For the record the NHS have been supported by the Tories yeah fucking hell, he comes hinge after BracketHonestly Oldfield, you are just too out there to converse with, you make me feel uneasy lad. Fuck off.....pleaseFor the record the NHS have been supported by the Tories yeah

Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:24:59 AM » Oldfield - google Richard Horton from The Lancet and listen to him on Question Time tonight....or are you more qualified to comment on the relationship of this Tory government and the NHS than he is....why is it that those that shout the loudest are often the ones that know the least....go do some credible research...

Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:28:28 AM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:31:15 PM

Honestly Oldfield, you are just too out there to converse with, you make me feel uneasy lad. Fuck off.....please



For the record the NHS have been supported by the Tories yeah

fucking hell, he comes hinge after BracketHonestly Oldfield, you are just too out there to converse with, you make me feel uneasy lad. Fuck off.....pleaseFor the record the NHS have been supported by the Tories yeah

It is a fact that 'The Tories will destroy the NHS' has appeared in every Labour manifesto since 1947 when the NHS was formed



It hasn't though has it....



Take your red coloured glasses off and stop letting your emotions take over



It would be a good start if you changed your stupid user name from that of an Italian Jeremy Corbyn.











It is a fact that 'The Tories will destroy the NHS' has appeared in every Labour manifesto since 1947 when the NHS was formedIt hasn't though has it....Take your red coloured glasses off and stop letting your emotions take overIt would be a good start if you changed your stupid user name from that of an Italian Jeremy Corbyn.

Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #11 on: Today at 07:59:31 AM »



one good thing that will (hopefully) come out of this is that people will appreciate our NHS more Logged

Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:04:02 AM » Is there a word for realising after sobering up what you posted while pissed.

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 8 009







Posts: 8 009 Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #15 on: Today at 08:15:01 AM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:30:29 AM Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM you couldn't make this shit up could ya?

fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....

How is it made up..shitloads of Tory voters on FB doing it.



The Tories suddenly realising that spending on the state is the only way we can save the country because their free market policies just do not work.

How many of you are after a state handout now....or are you refusing it and letting the free market reign. Hypocritical muthafuckers



How is it made up..shitloads of Tory voters on FB doing it.The Tories suddenly realising that spending on the state is the only way we can save the country because their free market policies just do not work.How many of you are after a state handout now....or are you refusing it and letting the free market reign. Hypocritical muthafuckersJezza vindicated

Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #18 on: Today at 08:20:36 AM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:31:15 PM

Honestly Oldfield, you are just too out there to converse with, you make me feel uneasy lad. Fuck off.....please



For the record the NHS have been supported by the Tories yeah

fucking hell, he comes hinge after BracketHonestly Oldfield, you are just too out there to converse with, you make me feel uneasy lad. Fuck off.....pleaseFor the record the NHS have been supported by the Tories yeah

So you have no credible evidence in fact no evidence at all that the Tories ever have sought to destroy the NHS on their manifesto



The best you have appears to be an angry communist Dr ranting demonstrable shite through an industry periodical.



You lost the argument and debate ......... game over dude game over



So you have no credible evidence in fact no evidence at all that the Tories ever have sought to destroy the NHS on their manifestoThe best you have appears to be an angry communist Dr ranting demonstrable shite through an industry periodical.You lost the argument and debate ......... game over dude game overNow fuck over back to you social sciences lecturers office to masturbate over italian communists

Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #22 on: Today at 08:25:25 AM » Dread to think what comrade Corbyn would be doing now if in power. Probably wasting time naming wards depending on sexual orientation or people's ethnicity. Or maybe some special ward ready to fly in the most affected around the world, depending on flights. Every other cunt before us with Jeremy and the new Labour party. P.S. All those clapping voted Labour in 2017. You need to ask yourself why you are now in a minority(a word you used to love)

Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #23 on: Today at 08:28:23 AM »



He is fuckin smashing it at the moment and they hate it.

















The lefties are just very angry because Big Boza isn't conforming to the stereotype.He is fuckin smashing it at the moment and they hate it.

Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #25 on: Today at 09:09:56 AM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 08:28:23 AM



He is fuckin smashing it at the moment and they hate it.



















The lefties are just very angry because Big Boza isn't conforming to the stereotype.He is fuckin smashing it at the moment and they hate it.

Like I said, check out Richard Horton from The Lancet - that is no left wing rag like - see what he had to say about Boris' handling of the crisis in the first few weeks - relying on the advice of Cummings, who was basically saying sacrifice aging parents and grandparents to save the economy.

Horton said those few weeks of Boris doing fuck all apart from saying wash your hands will end up costing at least 10s of thousands of lives...this is a medical expert, reflecting on Boris rejecting scientific opinion, including from the head of the WHO, saying our plan of (in)action was dangerous not just for our country, but the world.....oh hang on a minute, one of the RWNJs will come back and say, hang on Garry Gammon of Grantham said on Facebook that the virus is just like the flu



Like I said, check out Richard Horton from The Lancet - that is no left wing rag like - see what he had to say about Boris' handling of the crisis in the first few weeks - relying on the advice of Cummings, who was basically saying sacrifice aging parents and grandparents to save the economy.

Horton said those few weeks of Boris doing fuck all apart from saying wash your hands will end up costing at least 10s of thousands of lives...this is a medical expert, reflecting on Boris rejecting scientific opinion, including from the head of the WHO, saying our plan of (in)action was dangerous not just for our country, but the world.....oh hang on a minute, one of the RWNJs will come back and say, hang on Garry Gammon of Grantham said on Facebook that the virus is just like the fluYeah Boris is really smashing it............Wise up

Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #26 on: Today at 09:13:48 AM » The high quoted deaths numbers in Spain and Italy could be due to their inferior health care provision, and less about Covid.

Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #27 on: Today at 09:14:19 AM » In the time it took you to type all that you could have done a lot of clapping.