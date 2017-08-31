Tory Voters Loving The NHS

March 27, 2020, 02:07:05 AM
THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Tory Voters Loving The NHS
Gramsci
Gramsci



Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM
fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya?  lost
Logged
plazmuh
Posts: 13 640


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:11:04 PM
Agreed..

This clapping rubbish is Media Spin..

Give them more money and preferential treatment

at the Supermarkets..

That will be morew useful than clapping
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 953


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:15:57 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM
fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya?  lost

The only thing you couldn't make up is how gullible to Labour propaganda you are.

Never once in my lifetime has a Conservative party put scrapping the NHS in its manifesto. Yet you believe being in support of it is the exclusivity of Labour voters.

But I'm sure you'll welcome the next 10 year of austerity when we have to pay all this money back  :like:
Logged
Gramsci
Posts: 8 007



Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:18:03 PM
Bob, please shut up you imbecile, try commenting on a thread where you will only make a tit of yourself rather than a total tit of yourself.

Do you remember the Tories cheering when they voted down a pay rise for the nurses...no I thought not you cock - here's a reminder

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/watch-moment-tories-cheered-blocking-10707293
Logged
Oldfield
Posts: 624



Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:26:47 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:18:03 PM
Bob, please shut up you imbecile, try commenting on a thread where you will only make a tit of yourself rather than a total tit of yourself.

Do you remember the Tories cheering when they voted down a pay rise for the nurses...no I thought not you cock - here's a reminder

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/watch-moment-tories-cheered-blocking-10707293


Tell me more about Labours PFI debt ....... oh and when are you actually going to answer Bobs point.....

Which Tory Party ever put privatising the NHS in a manifesto??? Oh not one did and not one ever has

Now fuck off and stop making an utter, weapons grade clown of yourself Mr Communist

 :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
Gramsci
Posts: 8 007



Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:31:15 PM
fucking hell, he comes hinge after Bracket
Honestly Oldfield, you are just too out there to converse with, you make me feel uneasy lad. Fuck off.....please 

For the record the NHS have been supported by the Tories yeah  :alf:
Logged
Gramsci
Posts: 8 007



Reply #6 on: Today at 12:24:59 AM
Oldfield - google Richard Horton from The Lancet and listen to him on Question Time tonight....or are you more qualified to comment on the relationship of this Tory government and the NHS than he is....why is it that those that shout the loudest are often the ones that know the least....go do some credible research...  :wanker:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 11 402


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #7 on: Today at 12:26:10 AM
You been on the yag Gramsci lad.



 



 mcl
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 478

Pack o cunts


Reply #8 on: Today at 12:28:28 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:31:15 PM
fucking hell, he comes hinge after Bracket
Honestly Oldfield, you are just too out there to converse with, you make me feel uneasy lad. Fuck off.....please 

For the record the NHS have been supported by the Tories yeah  :alf:

It is a fact that 'The Tories will destroy the NHS' has appeared in every Labour manifesto since 1947 when the NHS was formed

It hasn't though has it....

Take your red coloured glasses off and stop letting your emotions take over

It would be a good start if you changed your stupid user name from that of an Italian Jeremy Corbyn.
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 255



Reply #9 on: Today at 01:37:46 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:26:10 AM
You been on the yag Gramsci lad.



 



 mcl



 klins
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
