Gramsci

Posts: 8 007 Tory Voters Loving The NHS « on: Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM » fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya? Logged

plazmuh

Posts: 13 640 Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:11:04 PM » Agreed..



This clapping rubbish is Media Spin..



Give them more money and preferential treatment



at the Supermarkets..



That will be morew useful than clapping Logged

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 953 Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:15:57 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 09:39:51 PM

fuck me man, the irony of all those Tory voters clapping the NHS workers and putting up frames on their Facebook profile pics with 'I Love The NHS' and 'Support our NHS'.....you couldn't make this shit up could ya?

The only thing you couldn't make up is how gullible to Labour propaganda you are.



Never once in my lifetime has a Conservative party put scrapping the NHS in its manifesto. Yet you believe being in support of it is the exclusivity of Labour voters.



But I'm sure you'll welcome the next 10 year of austerity when we have to pay all this money back The only thing you couldn't make up is how gullible to Labour propaganda you are.Never once in my lifetime has a Conservative party put scrapping the NHS in its manifesto. Yet you believe being in support of it is the exclusivity of Labour voters.But I'm sure you'll welcome the next 10 year of austerity when we have to pay all this money back Logged

Gramsci

Posts: 8 007 Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:18:03 PM »



Do you remember the Tories cheering when they voted down a pay rise for the nurses...no I thought not you cock - here's a reminder



https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/watch-moment-tories-cheered-blocking-10707293

Bob, please shut up you imbecile, try commenting on a thread where you will only make a tit of yourself rather than a total tit of yourself.Do you remember the Tories cheering when they voted down a pay rise for the nurses...no I thought not you cock - here's a reminder Logged

Oldfield

Posts: 624 Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:26:47 PM » Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:18:03 PM



Do you remember the Tories cheering when they voted down a pay rise for the nurses...no I thought not you cock - here's a reminder



https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/watch-moment-tories-cheered-blocking-10707293



Bob, please shut up you imbecile, try commenting on a thread where you will only make a tit of yourself rather than a total tit of yourself.Do you remember the Tories cheering when they voted down a pay rise for the nurses...no I thought not you cock - here's a reminder

Tell me more about Labours PFI debt ....... oh and when are you actually going to answer Bobs point.....



Which Tory Party ever put privatising the NHS in a manifesto??? Oh not one did and not one ever has



Now fuck off and stop making an utter, weapons grade clown of yourself Mr Communist



Tell me more about Labours PFI debt ....... oh and when are you actually going to answer Bobs point.....Which Tory Party ever put privatising the NHS in a manifesto??? Oh not one did and not one ever hasNow fuck off and stop making an utter, weapons grade clown of yourself Mr Communist Logged

Gramsci

Posts: 8 007 Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:31:15 PM »

Honestly Oldfield, you are just too out there to converse with, you make me feel uneasy lad. Fuck off.....please



For the record the NHS have been supported by the Tories yeah fucking hell, he comes hinge after BracketHonestly Oldfield, you are just too out there to converse with, you make me feel uneasy lad. Fuck off.....pleaseFor the record the NHS have been supported by the Tories yeah Logged

Gramsci

Posts: 8 007 Re: Tory Voters Loving The NHS « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:24:59 AM » Oldfield - google Richard Horton from The Lancet and listen to him on Question Time tonight....or are you more qualified to comment on the relationship of this Tory government and the NHS than he is....why is it that those that shout the loudest are often the ones that know the least....go do some credible research... Logged