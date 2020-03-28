THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 28, 2020, 03:36:36 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!  (Read 919 times)
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 041


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 12:02:39 PM »
It's cash you doyle. I don't want to use cockney slang, I'm from Teesside.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 438


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 12:13:13 PM »
 I hope no one got injured with all this clapping and had to go to hospital.  rava
Logged
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 302


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 12:18:44 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:02:39 PM
It's cash you doyle. I don't want to use cockney slang, I'm from Teesside.


MONEY  👍

CORRECTED AGAIN VICTOR  👍😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 716



View Profile
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 12:28:34 PM »
Depressed Patriot, Norflok, United Kingdom, 21 minutes ago

Am I the only one that finds this NHS worship nauseating; as my experience of "our" state medical system is not good. Next on the list for us to applaud, I guess, will be "our" "envy of the world" BBC. Hey Ho - best to hunker down now: before the coming wave of Hyper-Inflation; caused by the Government's out of control money printing.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 041


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 12:47:00 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:18:44 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 12:02:39 PM
It's cash you doyle. I don't want to use cockney slang, I'm from Teesside.


MONEY  👍

CORRECTED AGAIN VICTOR  👍😂👍

Greater remuneration, if you want to play Shortstop.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 438


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 12:48:48 PM »
I sympathize with Terry.
Logged
CoB scum
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 041


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 01:09:00 PM »
Sympathise please, we're not Americans.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 438


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 01:10:08 PM »
 monkey
Logged
CoB scum
barwickred
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 281


View Profile
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 01:58:22 PM »
I work for the NHS and at 8pm i was sat on my sofa watching the telly. I turned the telly down at 8 just to see if i could hear anything and nope, not a thing.

Selfish bastards in Ingleby and after all I've done for them too!!  :lenin:
Logged
Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 973



View Profile
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 02:26:34 PM »
Quote from: barwickred on Yesterday at 01:58:22 PM
I work for the NHS and at 8pm i was sat on my sofa watching the telly. I turned the telly down at 8 just to see if i could hear anything and nope, not a thing.

Selfish bastards in Ingleby and after all I've done for them too!!  :lenin:
Ingleby residents will all have private health care.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 438


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 02:49:41 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:09:00 PM
Sympathise please, we're not Americans.

Oxford English.
Logged
CoB scum
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 997


View Profile
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 02:54:30 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 12:28:34 PM
Depressed Patriot, Norflok, United Kingdom, 21 minutes ago

Am I the only one that finds this NHS worship nauseating; as my experience of "our" state medical system is not good. Next on the list for us to applaud, I guess, will be "our" "envy of the world" BBC. Hey Ho - best to hunker down now: before the coming wave of Hyper-Inflation; caused by the Government's out of control money printing.

Who ever posted this knows his onions  :like:

I can't wait for 10 years of austerity and 50% tax on everything over 10k.
It's ok though because the big bank of England money machine go BRRRRR and the value of the money in your pocket go bye bye.

Logged
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 354


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 03:10:21 PM »
Jeez Bob cheer up fella.............
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 997


View Profile
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 03:36:36 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:10:21 PM
Jeez Bob cheer up fella.............

 :beer: charles
Logged
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 208


View Profile
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:50:24 AM »
Quote from: barwickred on Yesterday at 01:58:22 PM
I work for the NHS and at 8pm i was sat on my sofa watching the telly. I turned the telly down at 8 just to see if i could hear anything and nope, not a thing.

Selfish bastards in Ingleby and after all I've done for them too!!  :lenin:

I was at work but my wife said everyone was out round our way.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 