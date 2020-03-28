TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 041





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 041Pull your socks up Tel. Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 12:02:39 PM » It's cash you doyle. I don't want to use cockney slang, I'm from Teesside. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 9 438





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 438Not big and not clever Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! « Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 12:13:13 PM » I hope no one got injured with all this clapping and had to go to hospital. Logged CoB scum

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 14 716







TMPosts: 14 716 Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! « Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 12:28:34 PM » Depressed Patriot, Norflok, United Kingdom, 21 minutes ago



Am I the only one that finds this NHS worship nauseating; as my experience of "our" state medical system is not good. Next on the list for us to applaud, I guess, will be "our" "envy of the world" BBC. Hey Ho - best to hunker down now: before the coming wave of Hyper-Inflation; caused by the Government's out of control money printing. Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

barwickred

Offline



Posts: 281





Posts: 281 Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! « Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 01:58:22 PM »



Selfish bastards in Ingleby and after all I've done for them too!! I work for the NHS and at 8pm i was sat on my sofa watching the telly. I turned the telly down at 8 just to see if i could hear anything and nope, not a thing.Selfish bastards in Ingleby and after all I've done for them too!! Logged Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 9 973







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 973 Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! « Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 02:26:34 PM » Quote from: barwickred on Yesterday at 01:58:22 PM



Selfish bastards in Ingleby and after all I've done for them too!!

I work for the NHS and at 8pm i was sat on my sofa watching the telly. I turned the telly down at 8 just to see if i could hear anything and nope, not a thing.Selfish bastards in Ingleby and after all I've done for them too!! Ingleby residents will all have private health care. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 997





Posts: 1 997 Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! « Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 02:54:30 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 12:28:34 PM Depressed Patriot, Norflok, United Kingdom, 21 minutes ago



Am I the only one that finds this NHS worship nauseating; as my experience of "our" state medical system is not good. Next on the list for us to applaud, I guess, will be "our" "envy of the world" BBC. Hey Ho - best to hunker down now: before the coming wave of Hyper-Inflation; caused by the Government's out of control money printing.



Who ever posted this knows his onions



I can't wait for 10 years of austerity and 50% tax on everything over 10k.

It's ok though because the big bank of England money machine go BRRRRR and the value of the money in your pocket go bye bye.



Who ever posted this knows his onionsI can't wait for 10 years of austerity and 50% tax on everything over 10k.It's ok though because the big bank of England money machine go BRRRRR and the value of the money in your pocket go bye bye. Logged Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China



