TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! « Reply #50 on: Today at 12:02:39 PM » It's cash you doyle. I don't want to use cockney slang, I'm from Teesside.

PoliteDwarf

Not big and not clever





Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! « Reply #51 on: Today at 12:13:13 PM » I hope no one got injured with all this clapping and had to go to hospital.

Tortured_Mind



Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! « Reply #53 on: Today at 12:28:34 PM » Depressed Patriot, Norflok, United Kingdom, 21 minutes ago



Am I the only one that finds this NHS worship nauseating; as my experience of "our" state medical system is not good. Next on the list for us to applaud, I guess, will be "our" "envy of the world" BBC. Hey Ho - best to hunker down now: before the coming wave of Hyper-Inflation; caused by the Government's out of control money printing.

barwickred

Offline



Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! « Reply #58 on: Today at 01:58:22 PM »



I work for the NHS and at 8pm i was sat on my sofa watching the telly. I turned the telly down at 8 just to see if i could hear anything and nope, not a thing.

Selfish bastards in Ingleby and after all I've done for them too!!

Jethro Tull



Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! « Reply #59 on: Today at 02:26:34 PM » Quote from: barwickred on Today at 01:58:22 PM



Selfish bastards in Ingleby and after all I've done for them too!!

I work for the NHS and at 8pm i was sat on my sofa watching the telly. I turned the telly down at 8 just to see if i could hear anything and nope, not a thing.Selfish bastards in Ingleby and after all I've done for them too!! Ingleby residents will all have private health care.