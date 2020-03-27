Depressed Patriot, Norflok, United Kingdom, 21 minutes ago
Am I the only one that finds this NHS worship nauseating; as my experience of "our" state medical system is not good. Next on the list for us to applaud, I guess, will be "our" "envy of the world" BBC. Hey Ho - best to hunker down now: before the coming wave of Hyper-Inflation; caused by the Government's out of control money printing.
Who ever posted this knows his onions
I can't wait for 10 years of austerity and 50% tax on everything over 10k.
It's ok though because the big bank of England money machine go BRRRRR and the value of the money in your pocket go bye bye.