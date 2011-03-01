THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!

Author Topic: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!  (Read 699 times)
Tortured_Mind
« on: Yesterday at 08:52:08 PM »
I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.

BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???

SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.

AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!    oleary
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:55:15 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
1finny

« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:57:16 PM »
Lidds will be slapping his flippers  klins
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:01:35 PM »
Huge support for it were I am. Very noisy indeed.
SmogOnTour
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:02:52 PM »
All a bit American.

Clap when the plane lands FFS.
Skinz
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:03:34 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 09:01:35 PM
Huge support for it were I am. Very noisy indeed.

Same here. Whole st was out
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:04:53 PM »
IM LETTING FIREWORKS OFF   🙏
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:06:31 PM »
Bit dangerous in your flat 
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:06:36 PM »
NOT OFTEN THAT I'M WRONG BUT I'M RIGHT AGAIN   jc

OUT AT THE FRONT LEADING THE TRIBUTES YET I KNOW THE SAME PEOPLE SAID THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT AN OLD LADY WHO BROKE HER LEG         :wanker:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:08:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:06:31 PM
Bit dangerous in your flat 

APARTMENT  👍

AND IT HAS A GARDEN TOO  👌
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:10:02 PM »
LIDDLE THE MARIO BALLOTELLI OF THE TESCO ESTATE 

 :nige: :alf: monkey

BEER ME FUNBAGS  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:11:03 PM »
 charles
monkeyman
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:21:25 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:52:08 PM
I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.

BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???

SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.

AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!    oleary
YER GETTING A RIGHT MISERABLE CUNT T.M  oleary
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:25:55 PM »
 If people feel they need to go on their step and clap, good

luck to them. Though not my scene this whole virtue

signalling caper. Don't get me wrong I appreciate what the

NHS are doing, but then there are millions of other people

who are doing there bit, but a little less of 'Look at me, look

at me.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:31:23 PM »
Wonder how many on here would fancy the next year working in A&E

Bet it meant a great deal to them
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:41:52 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:21:25 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:52:08 PM
I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.

BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???

SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.

AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!    oleary
YER GETTING A RIGHT MISERABLE CUNT T.M  oleary

NOT REALLY I JUST DON'T LIKE FALSE PEOPLE WHO PRETEND THEY CARE WHEN IN FACT THEY DON'T.

STEVE NAISMITH IS A GOOD EXAMPLE OF A PERSON WHO DOES A LOT OF GOOD ON THE QUIET   jc
Jake past
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:44:22 PM »
It's not British. you're doing the job you were being employed to do even in the darkest of times. I applaud you, but it will be in my mind and not in the street. Why the fuck would you need anything else unless you're an American?
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:44:39 PM »
AND ACKO  :homer:

WE WOULD BE FUCKED WITHOUT HIS ANONOYMOUS LOCKUP  :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer: :beer: :beer:
1finny

« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:45:45 PM »
Clapping is really fucking gay, everyone appreciates what they do no need for this Poofery
Itchy_ring
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:52:17 PM »
Neighbour out giving it the bigun but her kids will no doubt be running around the street again tomorrow as they have been for the last 2 days  :redcard:
Steboro
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:12:35 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on Yesterday at 09:44:22 PM
It's not British. you're doing the job you were being employed to do even in the darkest of times. I applaud you, but it will be in my mind and not in the street. Why the fuck would you need anything else unless you're an American?

Stuff like that doesnt happen here in Louisiana.

They send out thoughts and prayers on Facebook instead.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:22:48 PM »
WE GET IT YOU PRETEND TO LIVE IN AMERICA NOW DO ONE YOU PLAGGY YANK  :wanker:

BEER ME BOYS :beer: :beer: :beer:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:34:15 PM »
Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.

Fucking hell  souey souey

These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.
Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.
Korky
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:36:21 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:52:08 PM
I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.

BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???

SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.

AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!    oleary
Most sensible thing you have ever posted TM
CapsDave
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 10:37:45 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:34:15 PM
Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.

Fucking hell  souey souey

These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.
Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.




Or those who spam message boards with political nonsense thinking it changes shit.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:40:10 PM »
Quote from: Korky on Yesterday at 10:36:21 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:52:08 PM
I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.

BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???

SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.

AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!    oleary
Most sensible thing you have ever posted TM

THANK YOU FOR YOUR KIND COMMENT !!!   jc

I'M GOING TO GO OUTSIDE AND CLAP FOR YOU   
Bobupanddown
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:41:50 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:37:45 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:34:15 PM
Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.

Fucking hell  souey souey

These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.
Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.




Or those who spam message boards with political nonsense thinking it changes shit.

Going down the southern cross? Thought not, gobshyte.
monkeyman
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:42:24 PM »
WHY ARE POSTERS BOTHERED ABOUT PEOPLE CLAPPING FFS GET OVER IT
YES IT AMERICANISED BUT THE NHS WORKERS WILL OBVIOUSLY GET A BOOST FROM IT  :like:
A LOAD OF BONE IDLE CUNTS WHO SLAG EACH OTHER OFF EVERY DAY FUCKING GROW UP
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:43:12 PM »
AND ALL THESE RAINBOWS STUCK IN WINDOWS TOO    oleary
CapsDave
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:52:07 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:41:50 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:37:45 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:34:15 PM
Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.

Fucking hell  souey souey

These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.
Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.




Or those who spam message boards with political nonsense thinking it changes shit.

Going down the southern cross? Thought not, gobshyte.


Are you?  :duh:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:01:18 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:52:07 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:41:50 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:37:45 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:34:15 PM
Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.

Fucking hell  souey souey

These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.
Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.




Or those who spam message boards with political nonsense thinking it changes shit.

Going down the southern cross? Thought not, gobshyte.


Are you?  :duh:

Why would I need to?

 I dont spend half my time trying to wind up Liddle like you and your mob.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:05:59 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:42:24 PM
WHY ARE POSTERS BOTHERED ABOUT PEOPLE CLAPPING FFS GET OVER IT
YES IT AMERICANISED BUT THE NHS WORKERS WILL OBVIOUSLY GET A BOOST FROM IT  :like:
A LOAD OF BONE IDLE CUNTS WHO SLAG EACH OTHER OFF EVERY DAY FUCKING GROW UP

Americanized?

 :pd:

No fucker is out clapping here.

 oleary
CapsDave
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:38:14 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:01:18 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:52:07 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:41:50 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:37:45 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:34:15 PM
Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.

Fucking hell  souey souey

These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.
Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.




Or those who spam message boards with political nonsense thinking it changes shit.

Going down the southern cross? Thought not, gobshyte.


Are you?  :duh:

Why would I need to?

 I dont spend half my time trying to wind up Liddle like you and your mob.


I think you will find Liddle is the wind up merchant, ask him.
Snoozy
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 11:53:55 PM »
Ironically for someone like me who hates the fucking light shows and clapping at the riverside every time  a Boro dies or its Ali Brownlees anniversary, I think this is quite poignant. I just hope theres the same sentiment towards the NHS when this has all blown over.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #33 on: Today at 07:14:52 AM »
Not my cup of tea but if others want to do it fair enough' been happening in countries around the world including America.
Bud Wiser
Bausor, Gill & Woodgate OUT!!!


« Reply #34 on: Today at 07:18:59 AM »
I suppose it at least gave all those middle-class Lefties a few minutes to amuse themselves whilst they're figuring out what they can next pretend to be outraged about.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #35 on: Today at 07:38:17 AM »
WE LIVE  IN A DEMOCRACY.......IF YA GOT NOTHING GOOD TO SAY   oleary


DON'T SAY ANYTHING AT ALL   :unlike:



SOME RIGHT SMALL MINDED PEOPLE ABOUT   :like:



BUT EACH TO THERE OWN EH   


WOULD RATHER CLAP THE NHS AT THE MOMENT THAN THEM GREEDY FUCKING SELFISH FOOTBALL PLAYERS WHO ARE VERY SOON GONNA SEE THEIR ARSES IN THEIR OWN MIRRORS   :like:



THE 500 K A WEEK FOOTBALLER  IS NOW GONNA BE A THING OF THE PAST   :mido:


YOU MARK MY FUCKING WORDS....WHEN WE COME THROUGH THIS THE SHIT IS GONNA HIT THE FAN FOR OVERPAID WANKERS    jc
tunstall
« Reply #36 on: Today at 07:58:26 AM »
i knew nowt about it

we were watching a film and heard some noise from outside (which is very unusual)

i opened the french doors and heard all these "BOOMS" coming from the Boro and thought "fuck me, its the end of the world, places are exploding"

then my daughter casually explains to us whats going on......back to the film
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #37 on: Today at 08:33:43 AM »
EVEN MY YOUNG NEPHEW, WHO KNEW NOTHING ABOUT IT, COMMENTED ON THE PRETENTIOUSNESS OF IT ALL. STOOD THERE TAKING SELFIES OF THEMSELVES ETC.

AND I TEND TO AGREE WITH HIM. JUST PAY YOUR RESPECTS IN YOUR OWN PRIVATE WAY. DON'T BE TRYING TO SEEK ATTENTION LIKE SOME OF THEM !!!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #38 on: Today at 08:38:10 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:33:43 AM
EVEN MY YOUNG NEPHEW, WHO KNEW NOTHING ABOUT IT, COMMENTED ON THE PRETENTIOUSNESS OF IT ALL. STOOD THERE TAKING SELFIES OF THEMSELVES ETC.

AND I TEND TO AGREE WITH HIM. JUST PAY YOUR RESPECTS IN YOUR OWN PRIVATE WAY. DON'T BE TRYING TO SEEK ATTENTION LIKE SOME OF THEM !!!

It was all done to SHOW them our gratitude ffs. It lifted the spirits of those that did it and the health workers

How does your silent appreciation sitting on the shitter help them?

Gods sake. What misery lives on here
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #39 on: Today at 08:50:29 AM »
I KNOW THE MAJORITY ARE WELL MEANING BUT WHAT GETS ME IS THE ONES SHOUTING THE LOUDEST WHERE I WAS ARE NOT NICE PEOPLE AT ALL.

TRYING TO FOOL PEOPLE INTO THINKING WHAT NICE PEOPLE THEY ARE WHEN THEY ARE NOT.

SENT A POOR LEAFLETTER PACKING THE OTHER WEEK. HE WAS ONLY DOING HIS JOB IN BAD WEATHER FOR LITTLE PAY !!!   
Bob End and his
« Reply #40 on: Today at 08:54:15 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:50:29 AM
I KNOW THE MAJORITY ARE WELL MEANING BUT WHAT GETS ME IS THE ONES SHOUTING THE LOUDEST WHERE I WAS ARE NOT NICE PEOPLE AT ALL.

TRYING TO FOOL PEOPLE INTO THINKING WHAT NICE PEOPLE THEY ARE WHEN THEY ARE NOT.

SENT A POOR LEAFLETTER PACKING THE OTHER WEEK. HE WAS ONLY DOING HIS JOB IN BAD WEATHER FOR LITTLE PAY !!!   

Ahhh  sorry, misunderstood. If we simply shot every horrible sod then the pressure would disappear from all our services

Mind, theres only be about 5 million left. No many churchgoers in that number, either. Theyd be mainly accountants
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #41 on: Today at 08:54:31 AM »
Perhaps there should be one at 8pm every night. In fact it could be called NHS hour.
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #42 on: Today at 08:56:56 AM »
I VERY MUCH APPRECIATE WHAT OTHER PEOPLE DO TOO. POLICE, FIRE BRIGADE, BINMEN ETC.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #43 on: Today at 08:57:53 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 08:54:31 AM
Perhaps there should be one at 8pm every night. In fact it could be called NHS hour.



 mcl
Wee_Willie
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:06:43 AM »
We should not stop clapping - we should clap all day and dream of clapping in our sleep. From 6am we start clapping again and only take short breaks to eat and drink main meals. No grazing. If you do not comply you clearly do not appreciate the NHS.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:22:57 AM »
What good does fucking clapping do?

It's like making heart shapes with your hands when some religious nutter blows up a load of people, waste of fucking time.
El Capitan
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:27:02 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:22:57 AM
What good does fucking clapping do?



Ask a few nurses and NHS staff if you dont know
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #47 on: Today at 11:31:04 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:22:57 AM
What good does fucking clapping do?

It's like making heart shapes with your hands when some religious nutter blows up a load of people, waste of fucking time.

FUCK ME IT'S VICTOR FUCKING MELDREW  👍😂😂😂👍
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #48 on: Today at 11:43:30 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:27:02 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:22:57 AM
What good does fucking clapping do?



Ask a few nurses and NHS staff if you dont know

I'm sure they'd prefer a bit more cash.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #49 on: Today at 11:56:33 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:43:30 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:27:02 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 11:22:57 AM
What good does fucking clapping do?



Ask a few nurses and NHS staff if you dont know

I'm sure they'd prefer a bit more pie & mash.



CORRECTED IT FOR YOU VICTOR. 👍😂👍
