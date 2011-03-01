Tortured_Mind



THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???



SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.



I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



OUT AT THE FRONT LEADING THE TRIBUTES YET I KNOW THE SAME PEOPLE SAID THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT AN OLD LADY WHO BROKE HER LEG NOT OFTEN THAT I'M WRONG BUT I'M RIGHT AGAINOUT AT THE FRONT LEADING THE TRIBUTES YET I KNOW THE SAME PEOPLE SAID THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT AN OLD LADY WHO BROKE HER LEG

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!

YER GETTING A RIGHT MISERABLE CUNT T.M

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!
If people feel they need to go on their step and clap, good



luck to them. Though not my scene this whole virtue



signalling caper. Don't get me wrong I appreciate what the



NHS are doing, but then there are millions of other people



who are doing there bit, but a little less of 'Look at me, look



at me.

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!

YER GETTING A RIGHT MISERABLE CUNT T.M

YER GETTING A RIGHT MISERABLE CUNT T.M

NOT REALLY I JUST DON'T LIKE FALSE PEOPLE WHO PRETEND THEY CARE WHEN IN FACT THEY DON'T.



STEVE NAISMITH IS A GOOD EXAMPLE OF A PERSON WHO DOES A LOT OF GOOD ON THE QUIET



NOT REALLY I JUST DON'T LIKE FALSE PEOPLE WHO PRETEND THEY CARE WHEN IN FACT THEY DON'T.STEVE NAISMITH IS A GOOD EXAMPLE OF A PERSON WHO DOES A LOT OF GOOD ON THE QUIET

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!
It's not British. you're doing the job you were being employed to do even in the darkest of times. I applaud you, but it will be in my mind and not in the street. Why the fuck would you need anything else unless you're an American?

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!
Neighbour out giving it the bigun but her kids will no doubt be running around the street again tomorrow as they have been for the last 2 days

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



Fucking hell



These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.

Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.





Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.Fucking hellThese are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!

Most sensible thing you have ever posted TM

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



Fucking hell



These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.

Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.







Or those who spam message boards with political nonsense thinking it changes shit.

Or those who spam message boards with political nonsense thinking it changes shit.



Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!

Most sensible thing you have ever posted TM

THANK YOU FOR YOUR KIND COMMENT !!!

I'M GOING TO GO OUTSIDE AND CLAP FOR YOU



THANK YOU FOR YOUR KIND COMMENT !!!I'M GOING TO GO OUTSIDE AND CLAP FOR YOU

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!

YES IT AMERICANISED BUT THE NHS WORKERS WILL OBVIOUSLY GET A BOOST FROM IT

A LOAD OF BONE IDLE CUNTS WHO SLAG EACH OTHER OFF EVERY DAY FUCKING GROW UP WHY ARE POSTERS BOTHERED ABOUT PEOPLE CLAPPING FFS GET OVER ITYES IT AMERICANISED BUT THE NHS WORKERS WILL OBVIOUSLY GET A BOOST FROM ITA LOAD OF BONE IDLE CUNTS WHO SLAG EACH OTHER OFF EVERY DAY FUCKING GROW UP

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!
AND ALL THESE RAINBOWS STUCK IN WINDOWS TOO

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!

YES IT AMERICANISED BUT THE NHS WORKERS WILL OBVIOUSLY GET A BOOST FROM IT

A LOAD OF BONE IDLE CUNTS WHO SLAG EACH OTHER OFF EVERY DAY FUCKING GROW UP

WHY ARE POSTERS BOTHERED ABOUT PEOPLE CLAPPING FFS GET OVER IT

Americanized?







No fucker is out clapping here.



Americanized?No fucker is out clapping here.

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!
Ironically for someone like me who hates the fucking light shows and clapping at the riverside every time a Boro dies or its Ali Brownlees anniversary, I think this is quite poignant. I just hope theres the same sentiment towards the NHS when this has all blown over.

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!
Not my cup of tea but if others want to do it fair enough' been happening in countries around the world including America.

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!





DON'T SAY ANYTHING AT ALL







SOME RIGHT SMALL MINDED PEOPLE ABOUT







BUT EACH TO THERE OWN EH





WOULD RATHER CLAP THE NHS AT THE MOMENT THAN THEM GREEDY FUCKING SELFISH FOOTBALL PLAYERS WHO ARE VERY SOON GONNA SEE THEIR ARSES IN THEIR OWN MIRRORS







THE 500 K A WEEK FOOTBALLER IS NOW GONNA BE A THING OF THE PAST





YOU MARK MY FUCKING WORDS....WHEN WE COME THROUGH THIS THE SHIT IS GONNA HIT THE FAN FOR OVERPAID WANKERS WE LIVE IN A DEMOCRACY.......IF YA GOT NOTHING GOOD TO SAYDON'T SAY ANYTHING AT ALLSOME RIGHT SMALL MINDED PEOPLE ABOUTBUT EACH TO THERE OWN EHWOULD RATHER CLAP THE NHS AT THE MOMENT THAN THEM GREEDY FUCKING SELFISH FOOTBALL PLAYERS WHO ARE VERY SOON GONNA SEE THEIR ARSES IN THEIR OWN MIRRORSTHE 500 K A WEEK FOOTBALLER IS NOW GONNA BE A THING OF THE PASTYOU MARK MY FUCKING WORDS....WHEN WE COME THROUGH THIS THE SHIT IS GONNA HIT THE FAN FOR OVERPAID WANKERS

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!
i knew nowt about it



we were watching a film and heard some noise from outside (which is very unusual)



i opened the french doors and heard all these "BOOMS" coming from the Boro and thought "fuck me, its the end of the world, places are exploding"



then my daughter casually explains to us whats going on......back to the film

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!
EVEN MY YOUNG NEPHEW, WHO KNEW NOTHING ABOUT IT, COMMENTED ON THE PRETENTIOUSNESS OF IT ALL. STOOD THERE TAKING SELFIES OF THEMSELVES ETC.



AND I TEND TO AGREE WITH HIM. JUST PAY YOUR RESPECTS IN YOUR OWN PRIVATE WAY. DON'T BE TRYING TO SEEK ATTENTION LIKE SOME OF THEM !!!

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



AND I TEND TO AGREE WITH HIM. JUST PAY YOUR RESPECTS IN YOUR OWN PRIVATE WAY. DON'T BE TRYING TO SEEK ATTENTION LIKE SOME OF THEM !!!



It was all done to SHOW them our gratitude ffs. It lifted the spirits of those that did it and the health workers



How does your silent appreciation sitting on the shitter help them?



Gods sake. What misery lives on here It was all done to SHOW them our gratitude ffs. It lifted the spirits of those that did it and the health workersHow does your silent appreciation sitting on the shitter help them?Gods sake. What misery lives on here

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



TRYING TO FOOL PEOPLE INTO THINKING WHAT NICE PEOPLE THEY ARE WHEN THEY ARE NOT.



SENT A POOR LEAFLETTER PACKING THE OTHER WEEK. HE WAS ONLY DOING HIS JOB IN BAD WEATHER FOR LITTLE PAY !!! I KNOW THE MAJORITY ARE WELL MEANING BUT WHAT GETS ME IS THE ONES SHOUTING THE LOUDEST WHERE I WAS ARE NOT NICE PEOPLE AT ALL.TRYING TO FOOL PEOPLE INTO THINKING WHAT NICE PEOPLE THEY ARE WHEN THEY ARE NOT.SENT A POOR LEAFLETTER PACKING THE OTHER WEEK. HE WAS ONLY DOING HIS JOB IN BAD WEATHER FOR LITTLE PAY !!!

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



TRYING TO



SENT A POOR LEAFLETTER PACKING THE OTHER WEEK. HE WAS ONLY DOING HIS JOB IN BAD WEATHER FOR LITTLE PAY !!!

I KNOW THE MAJORITY ARE WELL MEANING BUT WHAT GETS ME IS THE ONES SHOUTING THE LOUDEST WHERE I WAS ARE NOT NICE PEOPLE AT ALL.TRYING TO FOOL PEOPLE INTO THINKING WHAT NICE PEOPLE THEY ARE WHEN THEY ARE NOT.SENT A POOR LEAFLETTER PACKING THE OTHER WEEK. HE WAS ONLY DOING HIS JOB IN BAD WEATHER FOR LITTLE PAY !!!

Ahhh sorry, misunderstood. If we simply shot every horrible sod then the pressure would disappear from all our services



Mind, theres only be about 5 million left. No many churchgoers in that number, either. Theyd be mainly accountants Ahhh sorry, misunderstood. If we simply shot every horrible sod then the pressure would disappear from all our servicesMind, theres only be about 5 million left. No many churchgoers in that number, either. Theyd be mainly accountants Logged

Posts: 9 428Not big and not clever Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! « Reply #41 on: Today at 08:54:31 AM » Perhaps there should be one at 8pm every night. In fact it could be called NHS hour. Logged CoB scum

TMPosts: 14 709 Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! « Reply #42 on: Today at 08:56:56 AM » I VERY MUCH APPRECIATE WHAT OTHER PEOPLE DO TOO. POLICE, FIRE BRIGADE, BINMEN ETC. Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats