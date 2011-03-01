Tortured_Mind



THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???



SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.



I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



OUT AT THE FRONT LEADING THE TRIBUTES YET I KNOW THE SAME PEOPLE SAID THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT AN OLD LADY WHO BROKE HER LEG NOT OFTEN THAT I'M WRONG BUT I'M RIGHT AGAINOUT AT THE FRONT LEADING THE TRIBUTES YET I KNOW THE SAME PEOPLE SAID THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT AN OLD LADY WHO BROKE HER LEG

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???



SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.



AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!

I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!! YER GETTING A RIGHT MISERABLE CUNT T.M

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! If people feel they need to go on their step and clap, good



luck to them. Though not my scene this whole virtue



signalling caper. Don't get me wrong I appreciate what the



NHS are doing, but then there are millions of other people



who are doing there bit, but a little less of 'Look at me, look



at me.

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???



SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.



AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!

I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!

YER GETTING A RIGHT MISERABLE CUNT T.M

NOT REALLY I JUST DON'T LIKE FALSE PEOPLE WHO PRETEND THEY CARE WHEN IN FACT THEY DON'T.



STEVE NAISMITH IS A GOOD EXAMPLE OF A PERSON WHO DOES A LOT OF GOOD ON THE QUIET



NOT REALLY I JUST DON'T LIKE FALSE PEOPLE WHO PRETEND THEY CARE WHEN IN FACT THEY DON'T.STEVE NAISMITH IS A GOOD EXAMPLE OF A PERSON WHO DOES A LOT OF GOOD ON THE QUIET

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! It's not British. you're doing the job you were being employed to do even in the darkest of times. I applaud you, but it will be in my mind and not in the street. Why the fuck would you need anything else unless you're an American?

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! Neighbour out giving it the bigun but her kids will no doubt be running around the street again tomorrow as they have been for the last 2 days

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



Fucking hell



These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.

Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.





Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.Fucking hellThese are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???



SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.



AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!

I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!! Most sensible thing you have ever posted TM

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



Fucking hell



These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.

Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.







Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.Fucking hellThese are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.

Or those who spam message boards with political nonsense thinking it changes shit.



Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!



BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???



SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.



AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!

I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!

Most sensible thing you have ever posted TM

THANK YOU FOR YOUR KIND COMMENT !!!



THANK YOU FOR YOUR KIND COMMENT !!!I'M GOING TO GO OUTSIDE AND CLAP FOR YOU

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!

YES IT AMERICANISED BUT THE NHS WORKERS WILL OBVIOUSLY GET A BOOST FROM IT

WHY ARE POSTERS BOTHERED ABOUT PEOPLE CLAPPING FFS GET OVER ITYES IT AMERICANISED BUT THE NHS WORKERS WILL OBVIOUSLY GET A BOOST FROM ITA LOAD OF BONE IDLE CUNTS WHO SLAG EACH OTHER OFF EVERY DAY FUCKING GROW UP

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!! AND ALL THESE RAINBOWS STUCK IN WINDOWS TOO

Re: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!

YES IT AMERICANISED BUT THE NHS WORKERS WILL OBVIOUSLY GET A BOOST FROM IT

A LOAD OF BONE IDLE CUNTS WHO SLAG EACH OTHER OFF EVERY DAY FUCKING GROW UP

WHY ARE POSTERS BOTHERED ABOUT PEOPLE CLAPPING FFS GET OVER ITYES IT AMERICANISED BUT THE NHS WORKERS WILL OBVIOUSLY GET A BOOST FROM ITA LOAD OF BONE IDLE CUNTS WHO SLAG EACH OTHER OFF EVERY DAY FUCKING GROW UP

Americanized?







No fucker is out clapping here.



Americanized?No fucker is out clapping here.

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY