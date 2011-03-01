|
|
|
Tortured_Mind
|
I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.
BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???
SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.
AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Today at 08:55:15 PM by Tortured_Mind »
|
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tortured_Mind
|
I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.
BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???
SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.
AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!
YER GETTING A RIGHT MISERABLE CUNT T.M
NOT REALLY I JUST DON'T LIKE FALSE PEOPLE WHO PRETEND THEY CARE WHEN IN FACT THEY DON'T.
STEVE NAISMITH IS A GOOD EXAMPLE OF A PERSON WHO DOES A LOT OF GOOD ON THE QUIET
|
|
|
|
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
|
|
|
|
|
1finny
Online
Posts: 25
|
Clapping is really fucking gay, everyone appreciates what they do no need for this Poofery
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CapsDave
|
Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.
Fucking hell
These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.
Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.
Or those who spam message boards with political nonsense thinking it changes shit.
|
|
|
|
Logged
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
|
|
|
Tortured_Mind
|
I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.
BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???
SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.
AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!
Most sensible thing you have ever posted TM
THANK YOU FOR YOUR KIND COMMENT !!!
I'M GOING TO GO OUTSIDE AND CLAP FOR YOU
|
|
|
|
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.
Fucking hell
These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.
Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.
Or those who spam message boards with political nonsense thinking it changes shit.
Going down the southern cross? Thought not, gobshyte.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
CapsDave
|
Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.
Fucking hell
These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.
Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.
Or those who spam message boards with political nonsense thinking it changes shit.
Going down the southern cross? Thought not, gobshyte.
Are you?
|
|
|
|
Logged
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.
Fucking hell
These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.
Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.
Or those who spam message boards with political nonsense thinking it changes shit.
Going down the southern cross? Thought not, gobshyte.
Are you?
Why would I need to?
I dont spend half my time trying to wind up Liddle like you and your mob.
|
|
|
|
Logged