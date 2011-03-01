THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 26, 2020, 11:04:19 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: THIS 8 O`CLOCK CLAPPING MALARKEY !!!  (Read 319 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 705



View Profile
« on: Today at 08:52:08 PM »
I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.

BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???

SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.

AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!    oleary
« Last Edit: Today at 08:55:15 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
1finny

Online Online

Posts: 25


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:57:16 PM »
Lidds will be slapping his flippers  klins
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 720



View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:01:35 PM »
Huge support for it were I am. Very noisy indeed.
Logged
SmogOnTour
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 599


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:02:52 PM »
All a bit American.

Clap when the plane lands FFS.
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 122


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:03:34 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 09:01:35 PM
Huge support for it were I am. Very noisy indeed.

Same here. Whole st was out
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 242


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:04:53 PM »
IM LETTING FIREWORKS OFF   🙏
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 673


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:06:31 PM »
Bit dangerous in your flat 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 705



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:06:36 PM »
NOT OFTEN THAT I'M WRONG BUT I'M RIGHT AGAIN   jc

OUT AT THE FRONT LEADING THE TRIBUTES YET I KNOW THE SAME PEOPLE SAID THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT AN OLD LADY WHO BROKE HER LEG         :wanker:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 73 242


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:08:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:06:31 PM
Bit dangerous in your flat 

APARTMENT  👍

AND IT HAS A GARDEN TOO  👌
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 824


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:10:02 PM »
LIDDLE THE MARIO BALLOTELLI OF THE TESCO ESTATE 

 :nige: :alf: monkey

BEER ME FUNBAGS  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 705



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:11:03 PM »
 charles
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 895


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:21:25 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:52:08 PM
I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.

BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???

SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.

AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!    oleary
YER GETTING A RIGHT MISERABLE CUNT T.M  oleary
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 572


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:25:55 PM »
 If people feel they need to go on their step and clap, good

luck to them. Though not my scene this whole virtue

signalling caper. Don't get me wrong I appreciate what the

NHS are doing, but then there are millions of other people

who are doing there bit, but a little less of 'Look at me, look

at me.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 238



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:31:23 PM »
Wonder how many on here would fancy the next year working in A&E

Bet it meant a great deal to them
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 705



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:41:52 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:21:25 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:52:08 PM
I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.

BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???

SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.

AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!    oleary
YER GETTING A RIGHT MISERABLE CUNT T.M  oleary

NOT REALLY I JUST DON'T LIKE FALSE PEOPLE WHO PRETEND THEY CARE WHEN IN FACT THEY DON'T.

STEVE NAISMITH IS A GOOD EXAMPLE OF A PERSON WHO DOES A LOT OF GOOD ON THE QUIET   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jake past
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 316



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:44:22 PM »
It's not British. you're doing the job you were being employed to do even in the darkest of times. I applaud you, but it will be in my mind and not in the street. Why the fuck would you need anything else unless you're an American?
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 824


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:44:39 PM »
AND ACKO  :homer:

WE WOULD BE FUCKED WITHOUT HIS ANONOYMOUS LOCKUP  :like:

BEER ME BOYS :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
1finny

Online Online

Posts: 25


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:45:45 PM »
Clapping is really fucking gay, everyone appreciates what they do no need for this Poofery
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 442


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:52:17 PM »
Neighbour out giving it the bigun but her kids will no doubt be running around the street again tomorrow as they have been for the last 2 days  :redcard:
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 193


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:12:35 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on Today at 09:44:22 PM
It's not British. you're doing the job you were being employed to do even in the darkest of times. I applaud you, but it will be in my mind and not in the street. Why the fuck would you need anything else unless you're an American?

Stuff like that doesnt happen here in Louisiana.

They send out thoughts and prayers on Facebook instead.
Logged
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 824


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:22:48 PM »
WE GET IT YOU PRETEND TO LIVE IN AMERICA NOW DO ONE YOU PLAGGY YANK  :wanker:

BEER ME BOYS :beer: :beer: :beer:
Logged
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 953


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:34:15 PM »
Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.

Fucking hell  souey souey

These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.
Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.
Logged
Korky
*****
Online Online

Posts: 751


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:36:21 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:52:08 PM
I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.

BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???

SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.

AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!    oleary
Most sensible thing you have ever posted TM
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 341


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:37:45 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:34:15 PM
Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.

Fucking hell  souey souey

These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.
Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.




Or those who spam message boards with political nonsense thinking it changes shit.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 705



View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:40:10 PM »
Quote from: Korky on Today at 10:36:21 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:52:08 PM
I'M SURE THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE ARE MORE THAN GRATEFUL FOR THE JOB THE NHS DO.

BUT IS THERE REALLY ANY NEED TO GO THIS FAR ???

SEEMS TO BE MORE AND MORE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENING.

AND SOME PEOPLE I KNOW WILL BE THE FIRST OUT LETTING EVERYBODY SEE THEM CLAPPING AND YET THEY COULDN'T CARE LESS ABOUT ANYONE BUT THEMSELVES !!!    oleary
Most sensible thing you have ever posted TM

THANK YOU FOR YOUR KIND COMMENT !!!   jc

I'M GOING TO GO OUTSIDE AND CLAP FOR YOU   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 953


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:41:50 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:37:45 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:34:15 PM
Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.

Fucking hell  souey souey

These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.
Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.




Or those who spam message boards with political nonsense thinking it changes shit.

Going down the southern cross? Thought not, gobshyte.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 895


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 10:42:24 PM »
WHY ARE POSTERS BOTHERED ABOUT PEOPLE CLAPPING FFS GET OVER IT
YES IT AMERICANISED BUT THE NHS WORKERS WILL OBVIOUSLY GET A BOOST FROM IT  :like:
A LOAD OF BONE IDLE CUNTS WHO SLAG EACH OTHER OFF EVERY DAY FUCKING GROW UP
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 705



View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 10:43:12 PM »
AND ALL THESE RAINBOWS STUCK IN WINDOWS TOO    oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 341


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 10:52:07 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:41:50 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:37:45 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:34:15 PM
Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.

Fucking hell  souey souey

These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.
Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.




Or those who spam message boards with political nonsense thinking it changes shit.

Going down the southern cross? Thought not, gobshyte.


Are you?  :duh:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 953


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:01:18 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:52:07 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:41:50 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:37:45 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:34:15 PM
Imagine going outside and clapping in the street because the internet and the BBC told you to.

Fucking hell  souey souey

These are the sort of people who clap at the end of the film in the cinema.
Or those who go out on marches thinking it changes shit.




Or those who spam message boards with political nonsense thinking it changes shit.

Going down the southern cross? Thought not, gobshyte.


Are you?  :duh:

Why would I need to?

 I dont spend half my time trying to wind up Liddle like you and your mob.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 