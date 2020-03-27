115

March 27, 2020, 09:18:16 AM
News:

Author Topic: 115  (Read 331 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online

Posts: 73 254


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


115
« on: Yesterday at 07:17:45 PM »
DIED IN LAST 24 HOURS  👍😡😡😡👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Offline

Posts: 824


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:31:59 PM »
ANY REASON FOR THE THUMBS UP?  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online

Posts: 14 709



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:33:32 PM »
I THOUGHT YOU RESPECTED HIM NOW ???   :pd:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Offline

Posts: 824


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:36:38 PM »
I DO BUT I DONT LIKE HIM BUT I DO LOVE HIM

BEER ME T.M BUDS :beer:
YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online

Posts: 14 709



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:39:40 PM »
THANKS FOR CLEARING THAT UP !!!   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Online

Posts: 73 254


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:41:56 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 07:31:59 PM
ANY REASON FOR THE THUMBS UP?  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:

JUST MEANS IT'S A CORRECT STATEMENT.... THE GRUMPY FACES GIVE THE DISGUST AWAY 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
1finny

Online

Posts: 25


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:46:38 PM »
Anyone know where I can find chicken liddle  :lids:
mingebag
Offline

Posts: 4 494



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:49:03 PM »
Probably still waiting for you to turn up in the  Cross  at park  :pd:
PoliteDwarf
Online

Posts: 9 428


Not big and not clever


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:59:55 PM »
Quote from: 1finny on Yesterday at 07:46:38 PM
Anyone know where I can find chicken liddle  :lids:

Outside the Cross
CoB scum
LEON TROTSKY
Online

Posts: 73 254


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:04:29 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 07:59:55 PM
Quote from: 1finny on Yesterday at 07:46:38 PM
Anyone know where I can find chicken liddle  :lids:

Outside the Cross





😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Wee_Willie
Online

Posts: 8 479



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:07:16 PM »
Did all 115 actually die of c19? Or did they die of underlying causes?

AND if we are dying off at around 1600 per day in the UK is the 115 part of that number or additional? So did we have 1715 people dying today?

I bet you dont get the answers.

Even the Prof at Imperial has u turned from his 500,000 dead with carnage in the NHS to around 20,000 and the NHS being able to cope comfortably. He is also saying it will be under control fairly soon.  
1finny

Online

Posts: 25


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:15:27 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:04:29 PM
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 07:59:55 PM
Quote from: 1finny on Yesterday at 07:46:38 PM
Anyone know where I can find chicken liddle  :lids:

Outside the Cross





😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

 mcl
1finny

Online

Posts: 25


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:22:20 PM »
It's just a shame lidds is all breast 



 :ponce: :lids: :ponce: :lids: :ponce:
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online

Posts: 14 709



« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:36:11 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 07:59:55 PM
Quote from: 1finny on Yesterday at 07:46:38 PM
Anyone know where I can find chicken liddle   :lids:

Outside the Cross



 jc
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Online

Posts: 73 254


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:08:23 AM »
WHO'S THAT GOOD LOOKING CUNT WHO HAS STOLE MY XJL.?


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Wee_Willie
Online

Posts: 8 479



« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:11:37 AM »
The number quoted - whatever it means was (43+115)/2 = average of 79. The 43 referred to an 8 hr period and the 115 is over 40 hours.

BBC and many other panicky arse sensationalists reported yesterday it as the first time this rate exceeded 100.
headset
Online

Posts: 417


« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:15:49 AM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Yesterday at 07:59:55 PM
Quote from: 1finny on Yesterday at 07:46:38 PM
Anyone know where I can find chicken liddle  :lids:

Outside the Cross



 monkey
