I DO BUT I DONT LIKE HIM BUT I DO LOVE HIMBEER ME T.M BUDS

THANKS FOR CLEARING THAT UP !!!

JUST MEANS IT'S A CORRECT STATEMENT.... THE GRUMPY FACES GIVE THE DISGUST AWAY 👍

Anyone know where I can find chicken liddle

Probably still waiting for you to turn up in the Cross at park

Quote from: 1finny on Yesterday at 07:46:38 PMAnyone know where I can find chicken liddle Outside the Cross Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 479 Re: 115 « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:07:16 PM » Did all 115 actually die of c19? Or did they die of underlying causes?AND if we are dying off at around 1600 per day in the UK is the 115 part of that number or additional? So did we have 1715 people dying today? I bet you dont get the answers.Even the Prof at Imperial has u turned from his 500,000 dead with carnage in the NHS to around 20,000 and the NHS being able to cope comfortably. He is also saying it will be under control fairly soon. It's just a shame lidds is all breast The number quoted - whatever it means was (43+115)/2 = average of 79. The 43 referred to an 8 hr period and the 115 is over 40 hours.BBC and many other panicky arse sensationalists reported yesterday it as the first time this rate exceeded 100. 