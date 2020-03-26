115

March 26, 2020, 08:01:06 PM
115

LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


115
Today at 07:17:45 PM
DIED IN LAST 24 HOURS  👍😡😡😡👍
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:31:59 PM
ANY REASON FOR THE THUMBS UP?  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:
Tortured_Mind
TM
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:33:32 PM
I THOUGHT YOU RESPECTED HIM NOW ???   :pd:
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:36:38 PM
I DO BUT I DONT LIKE HIM BUT I DO LOVE HIM

BEER ME T.M BUDS :beer:
Tortured_Mind
TM
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:39:40 PM
THANKS FOR CLEARING THAT UP !!!   
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #5 on: Today at 07:41:56 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 07:31:59 PM
ANY REASON FOR THE THUMBS UP?  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:

BEER ME BOYS :beer:

JUST MEANS IT'S A CORRECT STATEMENT.... THE GRUMPY FACES GIVE THE DISGUST AWAY 👍
1finny

Reply #6 on: Today at 07:46:38 PM
Anyone know where I can find chicken liddle  :lids:
mingebag
Reply #7 on: Today at 07:49:03 PM
Probably still waiting for you to turn up in the  Cross  at park  :pd:
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


Reply #8 on: Today at 07:59:55 PM
Quote from: 1finny on Today at 07:46:38 PM
Anyone know where I can find chicken liddle  :lids:

Outside the Cross
