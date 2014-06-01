Not a chance for me. This virus is going to peak/drop in a number of cycles before it finally fucks off. If it hasn't cleared off by October, then surely it will be called null and void.

FA have already told the leagues below National league that it's over for the season - that happened yesterday. Others will hopefully follow suit. Even if Liverpool get the title, it will go down in history as a title they were given, not won.

Not a chance for me. This virus is going to peak/drop in a number of cycles before it finally fucks off. If it hasn't cleared off by October, then surely it will be called null and void.

Not a chance for me. This virus is going to peak/drop in a number of cycles before it finally fucks off. If it hasn't cleared off by October, then surely it will be called null and void.

I expect nothing less than scapping this season.. No Titles to be given out.. Next season will also be cancelled.. By the Time footy returns It will just be domestic.. I.E no eufa tournyments going forward.. Expect all premier grounds to have to comply with Social distancing regulations.. 75% cuts in capacity or NO GAMES AT ALL.. Game to go to hell on a handcart.. Soccer Stars will no longer exist.. GAME OVER.. Much Love Plazmuh