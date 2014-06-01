FA have already told the leagues below National league that it's over for the season - that happened yesterday. Others will hopefully follow suit.
Even if Liverpool get the title, it will go down in history as a title they were given, not won.
How can you possibly give Liverpool the title if it was still mathematical to catch them. Same with relegation's and promotions. If they go on current league positions and they act on it, imagine the lawsuits that will follow. Even the suggestion of increasing the Prem for a season with Leeds/West Brom promoted, is just asking for trouble. The likes of Fulham, Forrest etc all have a good case to sue as it currently stands. The only way it can be solved fairly, across the board is to null and void the season. It is shit for those teams with title aspirations and promotion but i just can't see a way out of it without causing major court cases following.