Does anyone actually think the current 19/20 season will get finished now?

March 26, 2020, 11:04:13 PM
THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Does anyone actually think the current 19/20 season will get finished now?
RedSteel
UTB


« on: Today at 03:45:42 PM »
Not a chance for me. This virus is going to peak/drop in a number of cycles before it finally fucks off.

If it hasn't cleared off by October, then surely it will be called null and void.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:53:17 PM »
Has to be done and dusted by June 31st or it gets culled.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:04:25 PM »
IT'S A GONNA. 👍

POOR LIVERPOOL.... POOR LEEDS  😂😂😂
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:06:37 PM »
Very little chance. I reckon we'll have at least three months of lockdown.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:33:21 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52052351?at_custom3=Match+of+the+Day&at_campaign=64&at_custom4=0CA86DCA-6F76-11EA-9521-738F96E8478F&at_custom2=facebook_page&at_medium=custom7&at_custom1=%5Bpost+type%5D&fbclid=IwAR09LKf4-rPLJs9kmPaWHRyZUpxpNxdhpeH1PiTwg462yrfqZyPiXR8Za1k&fbclid=IwAR1Wqd1o5BxBUetUXxcDN6SOes6hdrUu-Q3iDS-JRlzsWqdFl0gOqITvIB0


BE THE OTHER LEAGUES NEXT  👍
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:34:04 PM »
FA have already told the leagues below National league that it's over for the season - that happened yesterday. Others will hopefully follow suit.

Even if Liverpool get the title, it will go down in history as a title they were given, not won.
tunstall
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:55:25 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 03:45:42 PM
Not a chance for me. This virus is going to peak/drop in a number of cycles before it finally fucks off.

If it hasn't cleared off by October, then surely it will be called null and void.

same

its over

shame really cos things were looking up for the Boro
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:58:46 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 04:55:25 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 03:45:42 PM
Not a chance for me. This virus is going to peak/drop in a number of cycles before it finally fucks off.

If it hasn't cleared off by October, then surely it will be called null and void.

same

its over

shame really cos things were looking up for the Boro



What season were you watching? We were in a relegation fight.
plazmuh
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:05:15 PM »
I expect nothing less than scapping this season..

No Titles to be given out..

Next season will also be cancelled..

By the Time footy returns It will just be domestic..

I.E no eufa tournyments going forward..

Expect all premier grounds to have to comply

with Social distancing regulations..

75% cuts in capacity or NO GAMES AT ALL..

Game to go to hell on a handcart..

Soccer Stars will no longer exist..

GAME OVER..

Much Love
Plazmuh
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:08:30 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 04:34:04 PM
FA have already told the leagues below National league that it's over for the season - that happened yesterday. Others will hopefully follow suit.

Even if Liverpool get the title, it will go down in history as a title they were given, not won.

How can you possibly give Liverpool the title if it was still mathematical to catch them. Same with relegation's and promotions. If they go on current league positions and they act on it, imagine the lawsuits that will follow. Even the suggestion of increasing the Prem for a season with Leeds/West Brom promoted, is just asking for trouble. The likes of Fulham, Forrest etc all have a good case to sue as it currently stands. The only way it can be solved fairly, across the board is to null and void the season. It is shit for those teams with title aspirations and promotion but i just can't see a way out of it without causing major court cases following.
Jethro Tull
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:23:54 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 04:55:25 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 03:45:42 PM
Not a chance for me. This virus is going to peak/drop in a number of cycles before it finally fucks off.

If it hasn't cleared off by October, then surely it will be called null and void.

same

its over

shame really cos things were looking up for the Boro


The pools panel had us to win at Hull :homer:
And lose to Stoke. oleary
plazmuh
« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:33:48 PM »
Sorry guys it will be years..

Loads of clubs will simply shut down

never to reopen..

Its not all bad mind

Shearer and Linacre unemployed..

Sky to expand its coverage of Skittles and Shove happny..

That is dependent on If they ever open pubs again..
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:38:19 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 05:33:48 PM
Sorry guys it will be years..

Loads of clubs will simply shut down

never to reopen..

Its not all bad mind

Shearer and Linacre unemployed..

Sky to expand its coverage of Skittles and Shove happny..

That is dependent on If they ever open pubs again..

stay off the dope
Micksgrill
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:09:40 PM »
You can't make retrospective rules and there ain't no rules for this situation. So tough titties liverpool your wi ning sweet FA
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:12:53 PM »
They might stay European champions for a while though.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:28:42 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 05:33:48 PM
Sorry guys it will be years..

Loads of clubs will simply shut down

never to reopen..

Its not all bad mind

Shearer and Linacre unemployed..

Sky to expand its coverage of Skittles and Shove happny..

That is dependent on If they ever open pubs again..

I thought the lightbringers were going to save us Plaz? I've purified my cosmic vibrations ready for the great awakening.
plazmuh
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:32:49 PM »
You have to remember its just a stupid game..

The Media has made it far too important..

There are far more worthy things to be doing..

For example ring Sky and freeze the sports channels

as they wont have any live sport for years..
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:35:48 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 10:32:49 PM
You have to remember its just a stupid game..

The Media has made it far too important..

There are far more worthy things to be doing..

For example ring Sky and freeze the sports channels

as they wont have any live sport for years..

Well ahead of you Plaz.

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=143391.0
Bill Buxton
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:45:40 PM »
Football might have to return to the days when players were mainly local lads and didn't earn a king's ransom. I hope it trashes the Premier League and Sky with it.
