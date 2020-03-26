Dirty Leeds

March 26, 2020, 03:26:22 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Dirty Leeds  (Read 109 times)
mingebag
Posts: 4 491



« on: Today at 02:11:40 PM »
Players defaulting their wages until all this blows over so the rest of the behind scenes staff keep a job  :like:

Will Boro players follow suit 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 226


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:14:29 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 02:11:40 PM
Players defaulting their wages until all this blows over so the rest of the behind scenes staff keep a job  :like:

Will Boro players follow suit 


YER AVING A LARF AIN'T YA


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Posts: 3 315


« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:30:00 PM »
Not a chance of Boro's mercs doing anything like this
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 421


Not big and not clever


« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:44:39 PM »
Our players get paid?  :pd:
CoB scum
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 441


« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:04:05 PM »
Well done those players
