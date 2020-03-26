Dirty Leeds Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 26, 2020, 03:26:17 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Dirty Leeds Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Dirty Leeds (Read 108 times) mingebag Offline Posts: 4 491 Dirty Leeds « on: Today at 02:11:40 PM » Players defaulting their wages until all this blows over so the rest of the behind scenes staff keep a job Will Boro players follow suit Logged LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 226 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Dirty Leeds « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:14:29 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Today at 02:11:40 PMPlayers defaulting their wages until all this blows over so the rest of the behind scenes staff keep a job Will Boro players follow suit YER AVING A LARF AIN'T YA😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... tunstall Online Posts: 3 315 Re: Dirty Leeds « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:30:00 PM » Not a chance of Boro's mercs doing anything like this Logged PoliteDwarf Online Posts: 9 421 Not big and not clever Re: Dirty Leeds « Reply #3 on: Today at 02:44:39 PM » Our players get paid? Logged CoB scum Itchy_ring Online Posts: 1 441 Re: Dirty Leeds « Reply #4 on: Today at 03:04:05 PM » Well done those players Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...