COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK.....

March 26, 2020, 01:54:37 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK.....  (Read 186 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 225


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 12:25:32 PM »
ON SABIC  👎

TOLD EM.... YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YERSELFS  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
V6
Posts: 2 068


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:32:50 PM »
got the wrong bloke then eh wanted a grafter not a sponger  :jackanory:
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 666


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:37:18 PM »
GONE FISHING  :lids:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 225


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:55:56 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Today at 12:32:50 PM
got the wrong bloke then eh wanted a grafter not a sponger  :jackanory:

WANTED A DAFT CUNT MORE LIKE.... WHO IS PREPARED TO PUT WEALTH BEFORE HEALTH  👎👎👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
Posts: 4 490



« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:59:55 PM »
My guess is Mr V6 probably hasnt got a pot to piss in , so a bit green eyed Mr Trotsky
Thats my guess anyway
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 225


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:01:59 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 12:59:55 PM
My guess is Mr V6 probably hasnt got a pot to piss in , so a bit green eyed Mr Trotsky
Thats my guess anyway

YOU WILL BE CORRECT  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Posts: 3 314


« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:05:12 PM »
 mick
Logged
V6
Posts: 2 068


« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:15:25 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 12:59:55 PM
My guess is Mr V6 probably hasnt got a pot to piss in , so a bit green eyed Mr Trotsky
Thats my guess anyway

 

just love winding the fat bastard up  :jackanory: with his non stories and 2nd hand news  souey
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 225


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:18:03 PM »
YOU COULDN'T WIND A 2 BOB WATCH UP YA DIVVY  CUNT  😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bernie
Posts: 5 154


« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:20:14 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:25:32 PM
ON SABIC  👎

TOLD EM.... YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YERSELFS  👎

Most blokes who were on the dole and living off what their Mrs earns at Tesco would jump at that.

Then again, most blokes have a bit of pride and aren't shameless.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
V6
Posts: 2 068


« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:27:46 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:18:03 PM
YOU COULDN'T WIND A 2 BOB WATCH UP YA DIVVY  CUNT  😂😂😂😂😂😂

only one divvy on this board mate and its YOU!!! :wanker: :jackanory:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 225


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:28:24 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:20:14 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:25:32 PM
ON SABIC  👎

TOLD EM.... YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YERSELFS  👎

Most blokes who were on the dole and living off what their Mrs earns at Tesco would jump at that.

Then again, most blokes have a bit of pride and aren't shameless.

MY 12 MONTH DIVVYS  FROM ASTRA ZENECA  ARE AS MUCH AS YOUR WAGES  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 225


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:29:26 PM »
Quote from: V6 on Today at 01:27:46 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:18:03 PM
YOU COULDN'T WIND A 2 BOB WATCH UP YA DIVVY  CUNT  😂😂😂😂😂😂

only one divvy on this board mate and its YOU!!! :wanker: :jackanory:



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

SOMEONES RATTLED  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
Posts: 4 490



« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:30:04 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:20:14 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:25:32 PM
ON SABIC  👎

TOLD EM.... YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YERSELFS  👎

Most blokes who were on the dole and living off what their Mrs earns at Tesco would jump at that.

Then again, most blokes have a bit of pride and aren't shameless.

Mr Trotsky has trout to catch  :alastair:
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 962



« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:40:12 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:25:32 PM
ON SABIC  👎

TOLD EM.... YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YERSELFS  👎
Good on yer Lids' a man of principle & moral standards. jc
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
V6
Posts: 2 068


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:45:18 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:29:26 PM
Quote from: V6 on Today at 01:27:46 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:18:03 PM
YOU COULDN'T WIND A 2 BOB WATCH UP YA DIVVY  CUNT  😂😂😂😂😂😂

only one divvy on this board mate and its YOU!!! :wanker: :jackanory:



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

SOMEONES RATTLED  👍

far far from it fatty couldn't be any more relaxed  :lids:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 225


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:53:33 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 01:40:12 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:25:32 PM
ON SABIC  👎

TOLD EM.... YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YERSELFS  👎
Good on yer Lids' a man of principle & moral standards. jc

IT'S OBVIOUS OTHER LADS HAVE WALKED FROM THE JOB AND THERE CHANCING THERE ARM AT GETTING SOME OTHER FUCKING MUGS  👎  I DARE SAY SOME FUCKING SELF TRIMMING WRETCHES WILL DO IT  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
