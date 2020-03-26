COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 26, 2020, 01:54:32 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... (Read 185 times) LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 225 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « on: Today at 12:25:32 PM » ON SABIC 👎TOLD EM.... YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YERSELFS 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... V6 Online Posts: 2 068 Re: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:32:50 PM » got the wrong bloke then eh wanted a grafter not a sponger Logged El Capitan Online Posts: 40 666 Re: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:37:18 PM » GONE FISHING Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 225 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:55:56 PM » Quote from: V6 on Today at 12:32:50 PMgot the wrong bloke then eh wanted a grafter not a sponger WANTED A DAFT CUNT MORE LIKE.... WHO IS PREPARED TO PUT WEALTH BEFORE HEALTH 👎👎👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... mingebag Online Posts: 4 490 Re: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:59:55 PM » My guess is Mr V6 probably hasnt got a pot to piss in , so a bit green eyed Mr Trotsky Thats my guess anyway Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 225 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « Reply #5 on: Today at 01:01:59 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Today at 12:59:55 PMMy guess is Mr V6 probably hasnt got a pot to piss in , so a bit green eyed Mr Trotsky Thats my guess anyway YOU WILL BE CORRECT 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... tunstall Offline Posts: 3 314 Re: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:05:12 PM » Logged V6 Online Posts: 2 068 Re: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:15:25 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Today at 12:59:55 PMMy guess is Mr V6 probably hasnt got a pot to piss in , so a bit green eyed Mr Trotsky Thats my guess anyway just love winding the fat bastard up with his non stories and 2nd hand news Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 225 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:18:03 PM » YOU COULDN'T WIND A 2 BOB WATCH UP YA DIVVY CUNT 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Bernie Offline Posts: 5 154 Re: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « Reply #9 on: Today at 01:20:14 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:25:32 PMON SABIC 👎TOLD EM.... YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YERSELFS 👎Most blokes who were on the dole and living off what their Mrs earns at Tesco would jump at that.Then again, most blokes have a bit of pride and aren't shameless. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood. V6 Online Posts: 2 068 Re: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « Reply #10 on: Today at 01:27:46 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:18:03 PMYOU COULDN'T WIND A 2 BOB WATCH UP YA DIVVY CUNT 😂😂😂😂😂😂only one divvy on this board mate and its YOU!!! Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 225 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:28:24 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:20:14 PMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:25:32 PMON SABIC 👎TOLD EM.... YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YERSELFS 👎Most blokes who were on the dole and living off what their Mrs earns at Tesco would jump at that.Then again, most blokes have a bit of pride and aren't shameless.MY 12 MONTH DIVVYS FROM ASTRA ZENECA ARE AS MUCH AS YOUR WAGES 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 225 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:29:26 PM » Quote from: V6 on Today at 01:27:46 PMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:18:03 PMYOU COULDN'T WIND A 2 BOB WATCH UP YA DIVVY CUNT 😂😂😂😂😂😂only one divvy on this board mate and its YOU!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂SOMEONES RATTLED 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... mingebag Online Posts: 4 490 Re: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « Reply #13 on: Today at 01:30:04 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:20:14 PMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:25:32 PMON SABIC 👎TOLD EM.... YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YERSELFS 👎Most blokes who were on the dole and living off what their Mrs earns at Tesco would jump at that.Then again, most blokes have a bit of pride and aren't shameless.Mr Trotsky has trout to catch Logged Jethro Tull We need to win football matches Online Posts: 9 962 Re: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:40:12 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:25:32 PMON SABIC 👎TOLD EM.... YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YERSELFS 👎Good on yer Lids' a man of principle & moral standards. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is. V6 Online Posts: 2 068 Re: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « Reply #15 on: Today at 01:45:18 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:29:26 PMQuote from: V6 on Today at 01:27:46 PMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 01:18:03 PMYOU COULDN'T WIND A 2 BOB WATCH UP YA DIVVY CUNT 😂😂😂😂😂😂only one divvy on this board mate and its YOU!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂SOMEONES RATTLED 👍far far from it fatty couldn't be any more relaxed Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 225 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: COMPANY JUST RANG ME FOR 4 WEEKS WORK..... « Reply #16 on: Today at 01:53:33 PM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 01:40:12 PMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:25:32 PMON SABIC 👎TOLD EM.... YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YERSELFS 👎Good on yer Lids' a man of principle & moral standards. IT'S OBVIOUS OTHER LADS HAVE WALKED FROM THE JOB AND THERE CHANCING THERE ARM AT GETTING SOME OTHER FUCKING MUGS 👎 I DARE SAY SOME FUCKING SELF TRIMMING WRETCHES WILL DO IT 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...