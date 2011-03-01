Theme music for the next fight...

March 26, 2020, 01:54:26 PM
Theme music for the next fight...
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 719



Today at 11:21:25 AM
 :chrisk: :basil:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgjmxYL04V4
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 417


Not big and not clever


Reply #1 on: Today at 11:34:47 AM
Gay bar by Electric 6
CoB scum
1finny

Posts: 20


Reply #2 on: Today at 11:37:06 AM
https://youtu.be/yZYYrqGrPak




 :ponce:
Bernie
Posts: 5 154


Reply #3 on: Today at 11:54:51 AM
Next fight?

There hasn't been a first one yet!! Unless you count Liddles chicken dance at the petrol station some tears ago. 
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 719



Reply #4 on: Today at 12:03:26 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:54:51 AM
Next fight?

There hasn't been a first one yet!! Unless you count Liddles chicken dance at the petrol station some tears ago. 

You obviously missed yesterday's Southern Cross extravaganza...
DowningAlbion
Mixer
Posts: 244


Reply #5 on: Today at 12:45:04 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:03:26 PM

You obviously missed yesterday's Southern Cross extravaganza...

Pointless - he's back already as "1finny". Rifle is running rings around you Steve...
"A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. A heathen from Eton, On a bag of Michael Keaton. He thinks he's suave, You're not suave 'cause you watched Get Carter. You are a catalogue, plastic Sinatra, A tryhard who should've tried harder"
Bernie
Posts: 5 154


Reply #6 on: Today at 01:23:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:03:26 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:54:51 AM
Next fight?

There hasn't been a first one yet!! Unless you count Liddles chicken dance at the petrol station some tears ago. 

You obviously missed yesterday's Southern Cross extravaganza...

How does a semi ,literate Grandad sat in a closed pub beer garden on his own count as an "Extravaganza" then? 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 237



Reply #7 on: Today at 01:25:28 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:23:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:03:26 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:54:51 AM
Next fight?

There hasn't been a first one yet!! Unless you count Liddles chicken dance at the petrol station some tears ago. 

You obviously missed yesterday's Southern Cross extravaganza...

How does a semi ,literate Grandad sat in a closed pub beer garden on his own count as an "Extravaganza" then? 

In these straitened times it ranks as a superfight
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 73 225


I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #8 on: Today at 01:25:54 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:23:07 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:03:26 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:54:51 AM
Next fight?

There hasn't been a first one yet!! Unless you count Liddles chicken dance at the petrol station some tears ago. 

You obviously missed yesterday's Southern Cross extravaganza...

How does a semi ,literate Grandad sat in a closed pub beer garden on his own count as an "Extravaganza" then? 


NEVER MIND BERNIE YOU MIGHT BE FAMOUS ONE DAY  👍

BUT I DOUBT IT  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 468



Reply #9 on: Today at 01:41:04 PM
Bon Jovi has nailed it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWr3WuThh-c

Everyday I wake up with my back against the wall
Anytime you get up someone wants to see you fall
If you're afraid to lose it all, you're never gonna win
I'll be giving you the finger
Sticking out my chin
Boom, boom, boom
Here comes the boom, boom, boom
Here comes the knockout
My time is right now
Turning your lights out
I'm throwing down
Here comes the knockout
Until the last round
I'm throwing down
Go start a fire, go start a fight
No regrets, this is your life
Here comes the knockout
My time is right now
I'm throwing down
Are you living in a nightmare
Are you living in a dream?
Do you stand for something
Will you fall for anything
It's easier to count me out but you can count me in
Cause I'm giving you the finger
Sticking out my chin
Boom, boom, boom
Here comes the boom, boom, boom
Here comes the knockout
My time is right now
Turning your lights out
I'm throwing down
Here comes the knockout
Until the last round
I'm throwing down
Go start a fire, go start a fight
No regrets, this is your life
Here comes the knockout
My time is right now
I'm throwing down, down, down
Down, down
Throwing down, down, down
Down, down
Did you really live your life
Or did it pass you by?
What's it take to tell yourself
You really were alive
Look me in the eye
Here comes the knockout
My time is right now
Turning your lights out
I'm throwing down
Here comes the knockout
Until the last round
I'm throwing down
Go start a fire, go start a fight
No regrets, this is your life
Here comes the knockout
My time is right now
I'm throwing down
