Everyday I wake up with my back against the wall

Anytime you get up someone wants to see you fall

If you're afraid to lose it all, you're never gonna win

I'll be giving you the finger

Sticking out my chin

Boom, boom, boom

Here comes the boom, boom, boom

Here comes the knockout

My time is right now

Turning your lights out

I'm throwing down

Here comes the knockout

Until the last round

I'm throwing down

Go start a fire, go start a fight

No regrets, this is your life

Here comes the knockout

My time is right now

I'm throwing down

Are you living in a nightmare

Are you living in a dream?

Do you stand for something

Will you fall for anything

It's easier to count me out but you can count me in

Cause I'm giving you the finger

Sticking out my chin

Boom, boom, boom

Here comes the boom, boom, boom

Here comes the knockout

My time is right now

Turning your lights out

I'm throwing down

Here comes the knockout

Until the last round

I'm throwing down

Go start a fire, go start a fight

No regrets, this is your life

Here comes the knockout

My time is right now

I'm throwing down, down, down

Down, down

Throwing down, down, down

Down, down

Did you really live your life

Or did it pass you by?

What's it take to tell yourself

You really were alive

Look me in the eye

Here comes the knockout

My time is right now

Turning your lights out

I'm throwing down

Here comes the knockout

Until the last round

I'm throwing down

Go start a fire, go start a fight

No regrets, this is your life

Here comes the knockout

My time is right now

