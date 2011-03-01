Bon Jovi has nailed it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWr3WuThh-c
Everyday I wake up with my back against the wall
Anytime you get up someone wants to see you fall
If you're afraid to lose it all, you're never gonna win
I'll be giving you the finger
Sticking out my chin
Boom, boom, boom
Here comes the boom, boom, boom
Here comes the knockout
My time is right now
Turning your lights out
I'm throwing down
Here comes the knockout
Until the last round
I'm throwing down
Go start a fire, go start a fight
No regrets, this is your life
Here comes the knockout
My time is right now
I'm throwing down
Are you living in a nightmare
Are you living in a dream?
Do you stand for something
Will you fall for anything
It's easier to count me out but you can count me in
Cause I'm giving you the finger
Sticking out my chin
Boom, boom, boom
Here comes the boom, boom, boom
Here comes the knockout
My time is right now
Turning your lights out
I'm throwing down
Here comes the knockout
Until the last round
I'm throwing down
Go start a fire, go start a fight
No regrets, this is your life
Here comes the knockout
My time is right now
I'm throwing down, down, down
Down, down
Throwing down, down, down
Down, down
Did you really live your life
Or did it pass you by?
What's it take to tell yourself
You really were alive
Look me in the eye
Here comes the knockout
My time is right now
Turning your lights out
I'm throwing down
Here comes the knockout
Until the last round
I'm throwing down
Go start a fire, go start a fight
No regrets, this is your life
Here comes the knockout
My time is right now
I'm throwing down