HINCKLEY POINT TODAY....

LEON TROTSKY
Today at 10:13:58 AM

FUCK OFF 👎take pic online

PoliteDwarf
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:23:52 AM

Fucking mental.Most of our sites are shut now. The only ones left open are time critical like railway blockades. If we don't complete works by end of tonight's night shift, it doesn't get handed back at 0300 on Monday morning and the west of England mainline stays shut. The night shift were well pissed off on Tuesday when they got woke up by travel lodge staff at 13:45 to get turned out as it was closing. Also struggling to find somewhere to find a proper meal now.

mingebag
Reply #2 on: Today at 12:04:39 PM

They don't look 2m apart

V6
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:22:18 PM

Hinkley Point C thick cunt