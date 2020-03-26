WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.?

March 26, 2020, 12:22:54 PM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.?
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Today at 10:06:54 AM
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8154109/Priti-Patel-calls-UK-borders-CLOSED-stop-new-coronavirus-cases-imported.html

FUCKS SAKE  👎👎👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
1finny

Reply #1 on: Today at 10:07:59 AM
Our borders should be open, we shouldnt discriminate who should be allowed into this country, we also need to bring shamima begum back
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #2 on: Today at 10:13:19 AM
YOU ARE ON THE WRONG BOARD MATE AND YA WIND UP IS SHIT  👎😂😂😂👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #3 on: Today at 10:40:34 AM
Fuck off Matty ye stupid cunt.




 
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


Reply #4 on: Today at 10:45:17 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:40:34 AM
Fuck off Matty ye stupid cunt.




 


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Reply #5 on: Today at 11:11:38 AM
Quote from: 1finny on Today at 10:07:59 AM
Our borders should be open, we shouldnt discriminate who should be allowed into this country, we also need to bring shamima begum back



Do you know where the Southern Cross is mate?  :nige:
Bernie
Reply #6 on: Today at 11:52:35 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:11:38 AM
Quote from: 1finny on Today at 10:07:59 AM
Our borders should be open, we shouldnt discriminate who should be allowed into this country, we also need to bring shamima begum back


Do you know where the Southern Cross is mate?  :nige:


The quote function is so poor even the board owner struggles with it  souey lost
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Reply #7 on: Today at 11:54:34 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:52:35 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:11:38 AM
Quote from: 1finny on Today at 10:07:59 AM
Our borders should be open, we shouldnt discriminate who should be allowed into this country, we also need to bring shamima begum back


Do you know where the Southern Cross is mate?  :nige:


The quote function is so poor even the board owner struggles with it  souey lost

Schoolboy error. Not on form at all today  rava
Bernie
Reply #8 on: Today at 11:55:18 AM
 :nige: souey
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #9 on: Today at 11:57:16 AM
Fuckin stupid cunt.






 
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Reply #10 on: Today at 11:59:15 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:54:34 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:52:35 AM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:11:38 AM
Quote from: 1finny on Today at 10:07:59 AM
Our borders should be open, we shouldnt discriminate who should be allowed into this country, we also need to bring shamima begum back


Do you know where the Southern Cross is mate?  :nige:


The quote function is so poor even the board owner struggles with it  souey lost

Schoolboy error. Not on form at all today  rava

What the fuck is going on here? 
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Reply #11 on: Today at 12:00:29 PM
There's a problem here. I checked that one before I hit the post button and it was correct...  rava :duh:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Reply #12 on: Today at 12:01:10 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:00:29 PM
There's a problem here. I checked that one before I hit the post button and it was correct...  rava :duh:

This should work properly...
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Reply #13 on: Today at 12:01:44 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:01:10 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:00:29 PM
There's a problem here. I checked that one before I hit the post button and it was correct...  rava :duh:

This should work properly...


 :like:
mingebag
Reply #14 on: Today at 12:02:34 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:00:29 PM
There's a problem here. I checked that one before I hit the post button and it was correct...  rava :duh:

Yeah righto  :nige:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #15 on: Today at 12:02:55 PM
Quote
Worse than fuckin Flyme this shithole.




 
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


Reply #16 on: Today at 12:03:38 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:01:44 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:01:10 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:00:29 PM
There's a problem here. I checked that one before I hit the post button and it was correct...  rava :duh:

This should work properly...
Well done

 :like:
CoB scum
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #17 on: Today at 12:04:30 PM
Quote
