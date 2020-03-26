WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 26, 2020, 12:22:43 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? (Read 192 times) LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 215 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « on: Today at 10:06:54 AM » https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8154109/Priti-Patel-calls-UK-borders-CLOSED-stop-new-coronavirus-cases-imported.htmlFUCKS SAKE 👎👎👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... 1finny Offline Posts: 20 Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:07:59 AM » Our borders should be open, we shouldnt discriminate who should be allowed into this country, we also need to bring shamima begum back Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 215 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:13:19 AM » YOU ARE ON THE WRONG BOARD MATE AND YA WIND UP IS SHIT 👎😂😂😂👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 401 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:40:34 AM » Fuck off Matty ye stupid cunt. Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 215 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:45:17 AM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:40:34 AMFuck off Matty ye stupid cunt. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 719 Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:11:38 AM » Quote from: 1finny on Today at 10:07:59 AMOur borders should be open, we shouldnt discriminate who should be allowed into this country, we also need to bring shamima begum back Do you know where the Southern Cross is mate? « Last Edit: Today at 11:53:53 AM by Steve Göldby » Logged Bernie Online Posts: 5 151 Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:52:35 AM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:11:38 AMQuote from: 1finny on Today at 10:07:59 AMOur borders should be open, we shouldnt discriminate who should be allowed into this country, we also need to bring shamima begum back Do you know where the Southern Cross is mate? The quote function is so poor even the board owner struggles with it Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood. Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 719 Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:54:34 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:52:35 AMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:11:38 AMQuote from: 1finny on Today at 10:07:59 AMOur borders should be open, we shouldnt discriminate who should be allowed into this country, we also need to bring shamima begum back Do you know where the Southern Cross is mate? The quote function is so poor even the board owner struggles with it Schoolboy error. Not on form at all today Logged Bernie Online Posts: 5 151 Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:55:18 AM » Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood. Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 401 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:57:16 AM » Fuckin stupid cunt. Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 719 Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:59:15 AM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:54:34 AMQuote from: Bernie on Today at 11:52:35 AMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 11:11:38 AMQuote from: 1finny on Today at 10:07:59 AMOur borders should be open, we shouldnt discriminate who should be allowed into this country, we also need to bring shamima begum back Do you know where the Southern Cross is mate? The quote function is so poor even the board owner struggles with it Schoolboy error. Not on form at all today What the fuck is going on here? Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 719 Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:00:29 PM » There's a problem here. I checked that one before I hit the post button and it was correct... Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 719 Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:01:10 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:00:29 PMThere's a problem here. I checked that one before I hit the post button and it was correct... This should work properly... Logged Steve Göldby Mountain King Online Posts: 9 719 Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #13 on: Today at 12:01:44 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:01:10 PMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:00:29 PMThere's a problem here. I checked that one before I hit the post button and it was correct... This should work properly... Logged mingebag Online Posts: 4 488 Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #14 on: Today at 12:02:34 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:00:29 PMThere's a problem here. I checked that one before I hit the post button and it was correct... Yeah righto Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 401 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:02:55 PM » QuoteWorse than fuckin Flyme this shithole. Logged PoliteDwarf Online Posts: 9 417 Not big and not clever Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #16 on: Today at 12:03:38 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:01:44 PMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:01:10 PMQuote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:00:29 PMThere's a problem here. I checked that one before I hit the post button and it was correct... This should work properly...Well done Logged CoB scum Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 401 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: WHY HAS THIS NOT BEEN IMPLEMENTED.? « Reply #17 on: Today at 12:04:30 PM » Quote Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...