Research on Sexuality in Football

Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 26, 2020, 09:15:30 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Research on Sexuality in Football  (Read 65 times)
theacademic

Offline Offline

Posts: 15


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:31:35 AM »
Dear all,

I am involved in some university research that is looking at sexuality in football and I would appreciate a few minutes of your time to share your thoughts on this subject. The survey is anonymous and can be found here:

https://doit.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_5d4gVVLc7wZUS57

Thank you in advance for your time.
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 308


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:50:01 AM »
Done
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 249



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:52:01 AM »
Is wanking part of the study?

 :pd:








If so......














THUNDER!!!

you're up.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 308


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:19:43 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:52:01 AM
Is wanking part of the study?

 :pd:

it was when i did it
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 