Ural Quntz
The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".
Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡
NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT 👎
BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY 👍
A day like any other.....
You just won't be in the box room
Jethro Tull
LEON TROTSKY
The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".
Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡
NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT 👎
BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY 👍
THERE ARE FUCKING TROUT IN THE TEES
NOT UNDER NEWPORT BRIDGE THEY AINT SOFT LAD. 😂
IM GOING UPSTREAM TO DARLO AND PAST BROKEN SCAR UP TO BARNY CASTLE WAY 👍🎣🎣🎣👍
|
|
|
|
mingebag
The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".
Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡
NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT 👎
BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY 👍
THERE ARE FUCKING TROUT IN THE TEES
NOT UNDER NEWPORT BRIDGE THEY AINT SOFT LAD. 😂
IM GOING UPSTREAM TO DARLO AND PAST BROKEN SCAR UP TO BARNY CASTLE WAY 👍🎣🎣🎣👍
Don't tell everyone Mr Trotsky Zombie Tits and Mr Nicholls might turn up
monkeyman
The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".
Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡
NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT 👎
BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY 👍
THERE ARE FUCKING TROUT IN THE TEES
NOT UNDER NEWPORT BRIDGE THEY AINT SOFT LAD. 😂
IM GOING UPSTREAM TO DARLO AND PAST BROKEN SCAR UP TO BARNY CASTLE WAY 👍🎣🎣🎣👍
I DIDNT SAY NEWPORT BRIDGE YER WANNA BE AT HORSESHOE BEND
LEON TROTSKY
The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".
Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡
NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT 👎
BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY 👍
THERE ARE FUCKING TROUT IN THE TEES
NOT UNDER NEWPORT BRIDGE THEY AINT SOFT LAD. 😂
IM GOING UPSTREAM TO DARLO AND PAST BROKEN SCAR UP TO BARNY CASTLE WAY 👍🎣🎣🎣👍
I DIDNT SAY NEWPORT BRIDGE YER WANNA BE AT HORSESHOE BEND
I FISH THERE FOR BIG PIKE.... NOT MANY TROUT IN THAT AREA 👎
CLEM FANDANGO
Too many unknowns ...
Would they have died anyway... and did they die of c19? Or did they die from their underlying condition but tested positive. 1600 people die in Italy every day filling up morturies. Sad.
I think it is likely true that some that have died may well have died from other causes anyway (eg normal flu) but the speed of infection and the growing death rate (including among demographics not likely to die from other causes) is pretty alarming. I know of several cases (via work - colleagues and clients) that have had to go to hospital for help with ventilators etc. That's very unusual too. The authorities biggest worry is that they can't keep up with that type of treatment for new cases and many more deaths result.
The whole lockdown strategy is about stretching out the period of infection and not about stopping it completely. Giving them time to beef up healthcare resources and be able to accommodate cases as they arise - plus the faint hope of developing an effective treatment/vaccine in. the meantime.
One thing they need to address much better and more quickly is testing for those who think they have caught it (countries like Korea and Germany seem to be doing this much better than us) and testing for antibodies to track how many have already had it. I bet this has been circulating since December/January and quite a few people have had mild symptoms without realizing and several deaths have occurred without it being tested or tagged as this.
This can't be ignored, downplayed or hope it will just go away. The probability is that over time most people will likely get it - your main hope is that when you do there are ample resources to treat you should you have a severe reaction.
Yours
Dr Clemington
