Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 192





Posts: 3 192 The whole lockdown thing. « on: Today at 02:45:02 AM » I'm actually quite partial to it, no pressure to do anything and a nice relaxing break. Logged

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Offline



Posts: 822





CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASSPosts: 822 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:52:02 AM »



BEER ME STEBORE I'M STILL IN NEWBRASKA GETTING MY FILL OF STEAK WOMAN AND ICE COLD PABSTBEER ME STEBORE Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING

headset

Offline



Posts: 413





Posts: 413 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:33:07 AM » Board out me fucking nut and im still working for now....it'll drive me nuts if i get lockdown up for 24hrs a day.... Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 241





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 241I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:09:00 AM »





A BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF EXERCISE EVERYDAY





IM OFF FISHING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY ON THE RIVER ON MY OWN





GOT A FEW GOOD BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE JAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT





THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO I'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF YAG AND SOME COOKING TO DOA BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF EXERCISE EVERYDAYIM OFF FISHING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY ON THE RIVER ON MY OWNGOT A FEW GOOD BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE JAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTTHERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 9 964







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 964 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:00:39 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:09:00 AM





A BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF EXERCISE EVERYDAY





IM OFF FISHING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY ON THE RIVER ON MY OWN





GOT A FEW GOOD BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE JAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT





THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO

I'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF YAG AND SOME COOKING TO DOA BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF EXERCISE EVERYDAYIM OFF FISHING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY ON THE RIVER ON MY OWNGOT A FEW GOOD BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE JAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTTHERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO Coarse fishing on rivers and streams is banned from 15th March for 3 months. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 241





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 241I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:05:06 AM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 10:00:39 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:09:00 AM





A BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF EXERCISE EVERYDAY





IM OFF FISHING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY ON THE RIVER ON MY OWN





GOT A FEW GOOD BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE JAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT





THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO

I'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF YAG AND SOME COOKING TO DOA BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF EXERCISE EVERYDAYIM OFF FISHING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY ON THE RIVER ON MY OWNGOT A FEW GOOD BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE JAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTTHERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO

Coarse fishing on rivers and streams is banned from 15th March for 3 months.



I'M FISHING FOR TROUT AND GRAYLING.... GAME FISH YOU STUPID CUNT. 👎😂😂😂👎 TROUT SEASON JUST OPENED 👍👍👍 I'M FISHING FOR TROUT AND GRAYLING.... GAME FISH YOU STUPID CUNT. 👎😂😂😂👎 TROUT SEASON JUST OPENED 👍👍👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 40 671





Posts: 40 671 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:21:05 AM » And how are you getting to the river, Lids????









Which part of STAY AT HOME dont people understand 😡😡😡😡👎👎👎👎😡😡😡😡 Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 241





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 241I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:24:52 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:21:05 AM And how are you getting to the river, Lids????









Which part of STAY AT HOME dont people understand 😡😡😡😡👎👎👎👎😡😡😡😡



ON MY BIKE YOU NOSY CUNT..... IT'S CALLED EXERCISE YOU ARE ALLOWED.... I WONT BE COMING IN TO CONTACT WITH NO CUNT ALL DAY.... UNLESS THE BAILIFF COMES ALONG AND I HAVE TO THROW THE CUNT IN THE RIVER...... IM FISHING STOCKTON CLUB WATER AND IM NOT IN THE CLUB 😂😂😂 ON MY BIKE YOU NOSY CUNT..... IT'S CALLED EXERCISE YOU ARE ALLOWED.... I WONT BE COMING IN TO CONTACT WITH NO CUNT ALL DAY.... UNLESS THE BAILIFF COMES ALONG AND I HAVE TO THROW THE CUNT IN THE RIVER...... IM FISHING STOCKTON CLUB WATER AND IM NOT IN THE CLUB 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 40 671





Posts: 40 671 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:26:14 AM »  The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".













Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡 Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 157





Posts: 5 157 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:51:24 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:26:14 AM  The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".













Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡



Because they are utterly selfish cunts who don't give a flying fuck for anyone but themselves.



Let's be honest - we all knew who on here would be the first to ignore the instructions. Because they are utterly selfish cunts who don't give a flying fuck for anyone but themselves.Let's be honest - we all knew who on here would be the first to ignore the instructions. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

V6

Offline



Posts: 2 068





Posts: 2 068 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:57:26 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:09:00 AM

I'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF SHANDY AND TESCO EXPRESS





A BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF MAN BOOB EXERCISE EVERYDAY





IM OFF SEAGULLING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY IN THE CARPARK





GOT A FEW SHITE DUFFY BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE FAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT





THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO

I'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF SHANDY AND TESCO EXPRESSA BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF MAN BOOB EXERCISE EVERYDAYIM OFF SEAGULLING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY IN THE CARPARKGOT A FEW SHITE DUFFY BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE FAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTTHERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO

SORTED SORTED Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 474







Posts: 8 474 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #17 on: Today at 02:11:28 PM »



The lockdown is looking like it could be on a par to this .... it's got Climate Change written all over it Logged

PoliteDwarf

Offline



Posts: 9 425





Not big and not clever





Posts: 9 425Not big and not clever Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #18 on: Today at 02:45:56 PM » Willie, have you ingested Plaz? Logged CoB scum

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 441





Posts: 1 441 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #19 on: Today at 03:02:30 PM » I am partly with Willie in that it definitely seems over the top for a virus that kills a very low number of people in the scheme of things, understand that if we did nothing then the NHS would struggle but is a lockdown really the best approach, read yesterday Sweden are still pretty much business as usual with no higher rate of deaths and infection than Norway and Denmark who are banged up. Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 9 964







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 964 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #21 on: Today at 05:20:40 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:02:30 PM I am partly with Willie in that it definitely seems over the top for a virus that kills a very low number of people in the scheme of things, understand that if we did nothing then the NHS would struggle but is a lockdown really the best approach, read yesterday Sweden are still pretty much business as usual with no higher rate of deaths and infection than Norway and Denmark who are banged up.

It's their decision to isolate or not but field hospitals have been set up to cope with the expected high number of seriously ill people' doesn't sound like it's too good an idea not to try stop it. It's their decision to isolate or not but field hospitals have been set up to cope with the expected high number of seriously ill people' doesn't sound like it's too good an idea not to try stop it. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 14 702







TMPosts: 14 702 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #25 on: Today at 06:21:34 PM » ARE YOU STILL ON STANDBY FOR AN EMERGENCY ROLL AROUND IN THE CROSS CAR PARK ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 474







Posts: 8 474 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #26 on: Today at 06:21:48 PM » 3200 people died across the UK yesterday and today from all causes - anyone who died who tested positive for C19 are included in the reported virus numbers even if they died of their underlying cause. 2-3% of 3200 had C-19.



I am becoming more and more convinced it is one big panic attack ... a complete over reaction



The hype will be over in a matter of weeks Logged

Priv

Offline



Posts: 1 341





Posts: 1 341 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #31 on: Today at 06:56:41 PM » Weve got North Yorkshire police out pulling anyone and everyone over demanding to know why your out.



I have horses so Im allowed. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 474







Posts: 8 474 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #33 on: Today at 07:41:21 PM » Too many unknowns ...



Would they have died anyway... and did they die of c19? Or did they die from their underlying condition but tested positive. 1600 people die in Italy every day filling up morturies. Sad. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 13 251







Posts: 13 251 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #34 on: Today at 08:33:56 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:41:21 PM Too many unknowns ...



Would they have died anyway... and did they die of c19? Or did they die from their underlying condition but tested positive. 1600 people die in Italy every day filling up morturies. Sad.



I think it is likely true that some that have died may well have died from other causes anyway (eg normal flu) but the speed of infection and the growing death rate (including among demographics not likely to die from other causes) is pretty alarming. I know of several cases (via work - colleagues and clients) that have had to go to hospital for help with ventilators etc. That's very unusual too. The authorities biggest worry is that they can't keep up with that type of treatment for new cases and many more deaths result.



The whole lockdown strategy is about stretching out the period of infection and not about stopping it completely. Giving them time to beef up healthcare resources and be able to accommodate cases as they arise - plus the faint hope of developing an effective treatment/vaccine in. the meantime.



One thing they need to address much better and more quickly is testing for those who think they have caught it (countries like Korea and Germany seem to be doing this much better than us) and testing for antibodies to track how many have already had it. I bet this has been circulating since December/January and quite a few people have had mild symptoms without realizing and several deaths have occurred without it being tested or tagged as this.



This can't be ignored, downplayed or hope it will just go away. The probability is that over time most people will likely get it - your main hope is that when you do there are ample resources to treat you should you have a severe reaction.



Yours



Dr Clemington



I think it is likely true that some that have died may well have died from other causes anyway (eg normal flu) but the speed of infection and the growing death rate (including among demographics not likely to die from other causes) is pretty alarming. I know of several cases (via work - colleagues and clients) that have had to go to hospital for help with ventilators etc. That's very unusual too. The authorities biggest worry is that they can't keep up with that type of treatment for new cases and many more deaths result.The whole lockdown strategy is about stretching out the period of infection and not about stopping it completely. Giving them time to beef up healthcare resources and be able to accommodate cases as they arise - plus the faint hope of developing an effective treatment/vaccine in. the meantime.One thing they need to address much better and more quickly is testing for those who think they have caught it (countries like Korea and Germany seem to be doing this much better than us) and testing for antibodies to track how many have already had it. I bet this has been circulating since December/January and quite a few people have had mild symptoms without realizing and several deaths have occurred without it being tested or tagged as this.This can't be ignored, downplayed or hope it will just go away. The probability is that over time most people will likely get it - your main hope is that when you do there are ample resources to treat you should you have a severe reaction.YoursDr Clemington Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

CapsDave

Online



Posts: 4 339





Posts: 4 339 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #35 on: Today at 08:44:07 PM » Someone on the tv earlier said up to 50 million people in the uk may have already had it, cant see that being the case mind, I think theyre talking about doing a random sample test to hopefully give us an idea how many have had it. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

