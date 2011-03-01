|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".
Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡
NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT 👎
BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY 👍
A day like any other.....
You just won't be in the box room
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
Jethro Tull
|
The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".
Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡
NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT 👎
BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY 👍
You've got one hour and no more.
|
|
|
|
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".
Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡
NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT 👎
BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY 👍
THERE ARE FUCKING TROUT IN THE TEES
NOT UNDER NEWPORT BRIDGE THEY AINT SOFT LAD. 😂
IM GOING UPSTREAM TO DARLO AND PAST BROKEN SCAR UP TO BARNY CASTLE WAY 👍🎣🎣🎣👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
mingebag
|
The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".
Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡
NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT 👎
BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY 👍
THERE ARE FUCKING TROUT IN THE TEES
NOT UNDER NEWPORT BRIDGE THEY AINT SOFT LAD. 😂
IM GOING UPSTREAM TO DARLO AND PAST BROKEN SCAR UP TO BARNY CASTLE WAY 👍🎣🎣🎣👍
Don't tell everyone Mr Trotsky Zombie Tits and Mr Nicholls might turn up
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|