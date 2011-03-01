The whole lockdown thing.

The whole lockdown thing.
Steboro
« on: Today at 02:45:02 AM »
I'm actually quite partial to it, no pressure to do anything and a nice relaxing break. 
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:52:02 AM »
I'M STILL IN NEWBRASKA GETTING MY FILL OF STEAK WOMAN AND ICE COLD PABST  :like: :like: :like:

BEER ME STEBORE  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:33:07 AM »
Board out me fucking nut and im still working for now....it'll drive me nuts if i get lockdown up for 24hrs a day.... rava
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:09:00 AM »
I'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF YAG AND SOME COOKING TO DO   :homer:


A BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF EXERCISE EVERYDAY  :like:


IM OFF FISHING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY  AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY ON THE RIVER ON MY OWN   :alastair:


GOT A FEW GOOD BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE JAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT  


THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO   :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: monkey :lids: monkey
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:00:39 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:09:00 AM
I'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF YAG AND SOME COOKING TO DO   :homer:


A BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF EXERCISE EVERYDAY  :like:


IM OFF FISHING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY  AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY ON THE RIVER ON MY OWN   :alastair:


GOT A FEW GOOD BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE JAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT  


THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO   :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: monkey :lids: monkey
Coarse fishing on rivers and streams is banned from 15th March for 3 months.
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:05:06 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 10:00:39 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:09:00 AM
I'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF YAG AND SOME COOKING TO DO   :homer:


A BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF EXERCISE EVERYDAY  :like:


IM OFF FISHING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY  AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY ON THE RIVER ON MY OWN   :alastair:


GOT A FEW GOOD BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE JAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT  


THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO   :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: monkey :lids: monkey
Coarse fishing on rivers and streams is banned from 15th March for 3 months.


I'M FISHING FOR TROUT AND GRAYLING.... GAME FISH YOU STUPID CUNT. 👎😂😂😂👎 TROUT SEASON JUST OPENED  👍👍👍
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:21:05 AM »
And how are you getting to the river, Lids????




Which part of STAY AT HOME dont people understand 😡😡😡😡👎👎👎👎😡😡😡😡
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:24:52 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:21:05 AM
And how are you getting to the river, Lids????




Which part of STAY AT HOME dont people understand 😡😡😡😡👎👎👎👎😡😡😡😡

ON MY BIKE YOU NOSY CUNT..... IT'S CALLED EXERCISE YOU ARE ALLOWED.... I WONT BE COMING IN TO CONTACT WITH NO CUNT ALL DAY.... UNLESS THE BAILIFF COMES ALONG AND I HAVE TO THROW THE CUNT IN THE RIVER...... IM FISHING STOCKTON CLUB WATER AND IM NOT IN THE CLUB  😂😂😂
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:26:14 AM »
 The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".






Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:29:20 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:26:14 AM
 The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".






Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡

NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT  👎

BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY  👍
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:32:23 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:29:20 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:26:14 AM
 The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".






Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡

NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT  👎

BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY  👍

A day like any other.....

You just won't be in the box room

 :alf:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:37:31 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:29:20 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:26:14 AM
 The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".






Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡


NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT  👎

BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY  👍
You've got one hour and no more. :jowo6:
Bernie
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:51:24 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:26:14 AM
 The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".






Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡

Because they are utterly selfish cunts who don't give a flying fuck for anyone but themselves.

Let's be honest - we all knew who on here would be the first to ignore the instructions.
tunstall
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:54:32 AM »
Got me windows to wash today  rava
V6
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:57:26 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:09:00 AM

I'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF SHANDY AND TESCO EXPRESS   :homer:


A BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF MAN BOOB EXERCISE EVERYDAY  :like:


IM OFF SEAGULLING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY  AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY IN THE CARPARK   :alastair:


GOT A FEW SHITE DUFFY BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE FAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT  


THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO   :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: monkey :lids: monkey

SORTED  :lenin:
tunstall
« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:07:13 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 11:54:32 AM
Got me windows to wash today  rava

Sweating me tits off now.

23 windows and 4 doors done.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:28:26 PM »
Clearly the rules dont apply to Lidds. Fucking scandalous.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:11:28 PM »
The lockdown is looking like it could be on a par to this .... it's got Climate Change written all over it
PoliteDwarf
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:45:56 PM »
Willie, have you ingested Plaz?  :pd:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:02:30 PM »
I am partly with Willie in that it definitely seems over the top for a virus that kills a very low number of people in the scheme of things, understand that if we did nothing then the NHS would struggle but is a lockdown really the best approach, read yesterday Sweden are still pretty much business as usual with no higher rate of deaths and infection than Norway and Denmark who are banged up.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #20 on: Today at 04:21:07 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:26:14 AM
 The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".






Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡

Because they are selfish ignorant cunts.

 jc
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:20:40 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:02:30 PM
I am partly with Willie in that it definitely seems over the top for a virus that kills a very low number of people in the scheme of things, understand that if we did nothing then the NHS would struggle but is a lockdown really the best approach, read yesterday Sweden are still pretty much business as usual with no higher rate of deaths and infection than Norway and Denmark who are banged up.
It's their decision to isolate or not but field hospitals have been set up to cope with the expected high number of seriously ill people' doesn't sound like it's too good an idea not to try  stop it.
monkeyman
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:09:38 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:29:20 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:26:14 AM
 The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".






Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡

NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT  👎

BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY  👍
THERE ARE FUCKING TROUT IN THE TEES
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:15:03 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:09:38 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:29:20 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:26:14 AM
 The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".






Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡

NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT  👎

BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY  👍
THERE ARE FUCKING TROUT IN THE TEES

NOT UNDER NEWPORT BRIDGE THEY AINT SOFT LAD. 😂

IM GOING UPSTREAM TO DARLO AND PAST BROKEN SCAR UP TO BARNY CASTLE WAY  👍🎣🎣🎣👍
mingebag
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:20:51 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:15:03 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 06:09:38 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:29:20 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:26:14 AM
 The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".






Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡

NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT  👎

BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY  👍
THERE ARE FUCKING TROUT IN THE TEES

NOT UNDER NEWPORT BRIDGE THEY AINT SOFT LAD. 😂

IM GOING UPSTREAM TO DARLO AND PAST BROKEN SCAR UP TO BARNY CASTLE WAY  👍🎣🎣🎣👍

Don't tell everyone Mr Trotsky Zombie Tits and Mr Nicholls might turn up  mcl
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:21:34 PM »
ARE YOU STILL ON STANDBY FOR AN EMERGENCY ROLL AROUND IN THE CROSS CAR PARK  ???  
Wee_Willie
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:21:48 PM »
3200 people died across the UK yesterday and today from all causes - anyone who died who tested positive for C19 are included in the reported virus numbers even if they died of their underlying cause. 2-3% of 3200 had C-19.

I am becoming more and more convinced it is one big panic attack ... a complete over reaction

The hype will be over in a matter of weeks
El Capitan
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:28:40 PM »
You know best!! 
