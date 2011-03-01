Steboro

The whole lockdown thing.
I'm actually quite partial to it, no pressure to do anything and a nice relaxing break.

Re: The whole lockdown thing.



BEER ME STEBORE I'M STILL IN NEWBRASKA GETTING MY FILL OF STEAK WOMAN AND ICE COLD PABSTBEER ME STEBORE

Re: The whole lockdown thing.
Board out me fucking nut and im still working for now....it'll drive me nuts if i get lockdown up for 24hrs a day....

A BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF EXERCISE EVERYDAY

IM OFF FISHING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY ON THE RIVER ON MY OWN

GOT A FEW GOOD BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE JAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT

THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO

I'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF YAG AND SOME COOKING TO DO

Re: The whole lockdown thing.





THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO

Coarse fishing on rivers and streams is banned from 15th March for 3 months.

THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO

I'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF YAG AND SOME COOKING TO DOA BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF EXERCISE EVERYDAYIM OFF FISHING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY ON THE RIVER ON MY OWNGOT A FEW GOOD BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE JAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTTHERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO

Coarse fishing on rivers and streams is banned from 15th March for 3 months.



I'M FISHING FOR TROUT AND GRAYLING.... GAME FISH YOU STUPID CUNT. 👎😂😂😂👎 TROUT SEASON JUST OPENED 👍👍👍

And how are you getting to the river, Lids????

Which part of STAY AT HOME dont people understand 😡😡😡😡👎👎👎👎😡😡😡😡

Which part of STAY AT HOME dont people understand 😡😡😡😡👎👎👎👎😡😡😡😡



ON MY BIKE YOU NOSY CUNT..... IT'S CALLED EXERCISE YOU ARE ALLOWED.... I WONT BE COMING IN TO CONTACT WITH NO CUNT ALL DAY.... UNLESS THE BAILIFF COMES ALONG AND I HAVE TO THROW THE CUNT IN THE RIVER...... IM FISHING STOCKTON CLUB WATER AND IM NOT IN THE CLUB 😂😂😂

Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡 Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡



Because they are utterly selfish cunts who don't give a flying fuck for anyone but themselves.



Because they are utterly selfish cunts who don't give a flying fuck for anyone but themselves.

Let's be honest - we all knew who on here would be the first to ignore the instructions.

I'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF SHANDY AND TESCO EXPRESS





A BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF MAN BOOB EXERCISE EVERYDAY





IM OFF SEAGULLING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY IN THE CARPARK





GOT A FEW SHITE DUFFY BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE FAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT





THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO

I'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF SHANDY AND TESCO EXPRESSA BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF MAN BOOB EXERCISE EVERYDAYIM OFF SEAGULLING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY IN THE CARPARKGOT A FEW SHITE DUFFY BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE FAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUTTHERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO

SORTED SORTED Logged

The lockdown is looking like it could be on a par to this .... it's got Climate Change written all over it

