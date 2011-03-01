The whole lockdown thing. Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 26, 2020, 03:26:06 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board The whole lockdown thing. Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: The whole lockdown thing. (Read 377 times) Steboro Offline Posts: 3 192 The whole lockdown thing. « on: Today at 02:45:02 AM » I'm actually quite partial to it, no pressure to do anything and a nice relaxing break. Logged BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE CHILLED AS A PENGUINS ASS Offline Posts: 817 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:52:02 AM » I'M STILL IN NEWBRASKA GETTING MY FILL OF STEAK WOMAN AND ICE COLD PABST BEER ME STEBORE Logged YOU COULDN'T KNOCK THE SKIN OFF A RICE PUDDING headset Offline Posts: 413 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:33:07 AM » Board out me fucking nut and im still working for now....it'll drive me nuts if i get lockdown up for 24hrs a day.... Logged LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 226 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:09:00 AM » I'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF YAG AND SOME COOKING TO DO A BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF EXERCISE EVERYDAY IM OFF FISHING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY ON THE RIVER ON MY OWN GOT A FEW GOOD BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE JAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Jethro Tull We need to win football matches Offline Posts: 9 962 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:00:39 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:09:00 AMI'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF YAG AND SOME COOKING TO DO A BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF EXERCISE EVERYDAY IM OFF FISHING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY ON THE RIVER ON MY OWN GOT A FEW GOOD BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE JAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO Coarse fishing on rivers and streams is banned from 15th March for 3 months. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is. LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 226 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #5 on: Today at 10:05:06 AM » Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 10:00:39 AMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:09:00 AMI'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF YAG AND SOME COOKING TO DO A BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF EXERCISE EVERYDAY IM OFF FISHING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY ON THE RIVER ON MY OWN GOT A FEW GOOD BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE JAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO Coarse fishing on rivers and streams is banned from 15th March for 3 months. I'M FISHING FOR TROUT AND GRAYLING.... GAME FISH YOU STUPID CUNT. 👎😂😂😂👎 TROUT SEASON JUST OPENED 👍👍👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... El Capitan Online Posts: 40 666 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #6 on: Today at 10:21:05 AM » And how are you getting to the river, Lids????Which part of STAY AT HOME dont people understand 😡😡😡😡👎👎👎👎😡😡😡😡 Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 226 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:24:52 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:21:05 AMAnd how are you getting to the river, Lids????Which part of STAY AT HOME dont people understand 😡😡😡😡👎👎👎👎😡😡😡😡ON MY BIKE YOU NOSY CUNT..... IT'S CALLED EXERCISE YOU ARE ALLOWED.... I WONT BE COMING IN TO CONTACT WITH NO CUNT ALL DAY.... UNLESS THE BAILIFF COMES ALONG AND I HAVE TO THROW THE CUNT IN THE RIVER...... IM FISHING STOCKTON CLUB WATER AND IM NOT IN THE CLUB 😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... El Capitan Online Posts: 40 666 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:26:14 AM » The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡 Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life. LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 226 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:29:20 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:26:14 AM The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT 👎BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY 👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Ural Quntz Phew thats better Offline Posts: 6 477 Pack o cunts Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:32:23 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:29:20 AMQuote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:26:14 AM The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT 👎BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY 👍A day like any other.....You just won't be in the box room Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018 Jethro Tull We need to win football matches Offline Posts: 9 962 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:37:31 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:29:20 AMQuote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:26:14 AM The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡NO RIVERS ROUND ERE DAFT CUNT 👎BUTT OUT..... BE ON ME JACK JONES ALL DAY 👍You've got one hour and no more. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is. Bernie Offline Posts: 5 155 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:51:24 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:26:14 AM The Government is advising "to exercise locally" and that "no non-essential travel should be made".Why cant people just follow the rules 😡😡😡👎👎👎😡😡😡Because they are utterly selfish cunts who don't give a flying fuck for anyone but themselves.Let's be honest - we all knew who on here would be the first to ignore the instructions. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood. tunstall Online Posts: 3 315 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:54:32 AM » Got me windows to wash today Logged V6 Online Posts: 2 068 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:57:26 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:09:00 AMI'M FINDING IT EASY.....AS LONG AS I HAVE A FRIDGE FULL OF SHANDY AND TESCO EXPRESS A BIT OF SKY AND NETFLIX.....BIT OF MAN BOOB EXERCISE EVERYDAY IM OFF SEAGULLING AT 5 IN THE MORNING ON MONDAY AND THAT WILL BE A FULL DAY IN THE CARPARK GOT A FEW SHITE DUFFY BOOKS TO READ THE NEXT FEW DAYS.....GIVE THE FAG A GOOD CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT THERE'S ALWAYS SOMETHING TO DO SORTED Logged tunstall Online Posts: 3 315 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #15 on: Today at 01:07:13 PM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 11:54:32 AMGot me windows to wash today Sweating me tits off now. 23 windows and 4 doors done. Logged Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Offline Posts: 14 237 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #16 on: Today at 01:28:26 PM » Clearly the rules dont apply to Lidds. Fucking scandalous. Logged Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 469 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #17 on: Today at 02:11:28 PM » The lockdown is looking like it could be on a par to this .... it's got Climate Change written all over it Logged PoliteDwarf Online Posts: 9 421 Not big and not clever Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #18 on: Today at 02:45:56 PM » Willie, have you ingested Plaz? Logged CoB scum Itchy_ring Online Posts: 1 441 Re: The whole lockdown thing. « Reply #19 on: Today at 03:02:30 PM » I am partly with Willie in that it definitely seems over the top for a virus that kills a very low number of people in the scheme of things, understand that if we did nothing then the NHS would struggle but is a lockdown really the best approach, read yesterday Sweden are still pretty much business as usual with no higher rate of deaths and infection than Norway and Denmark who are banged up. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...