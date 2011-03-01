Will the world forget that China lied to us all? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 26, 2020, 10:51:11 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Will the world forget that China lied to us all? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? (Read 280 times) Erimus44 Offline Posts: 311 Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « on: Today at 12:22:45 AM » I hope not. I hope when this is all done and the dead are put to rest, the world unites in condemnation of the way China knowingly lied and deceived the globe about the nature of this virus.I'm sure the mongs that go out of their way to defend CCP will peddle their usual misguided apologist shit and that simpleton Rob will still mince about town in his crusty stained Chairman Mao t-shirt, but this right now is China's fault. They're ultimately responsible. Logged Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Offline Posts: 14 235 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:37:47 AM » They have lied, well, forever Logged Erimus44 Offline Posts: 311 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:48:25 AM » Well you're not wrong, Bob. However, the lies they spewed out in Dec/Jan to WHO have plunged pretty much every nation on the planet into borderline chaos and will likely cost 100s of 1000s their lives. Logged Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Offline Posts: 14 235 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:44:08 AM » Aye, and if you believe their stats, then you must be as mad as Liddells corner man Logged MF(c) DOOM Offline Posts: 4 014 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:54:59 AM » Aw long as the Chinese are buying our stuff, making our tat and generally bankrolling our govt and economy we will let them get away with murder, quite literally. Money talks Logged headset Offline Posts: 413 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:48:18 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 01:54:59 AMAw long as the Chinese are buying our stuff, making our tat and generally bankrolling our govt and economy we will let them get away with murder, quite literally. Money talks I'll watch this one unfold carefully.....like u say we need them... though i'm not sure they'll get away with all this shit that's gone on.. Trump is a businessman first off.... though i think he might have little toe to toe of some sort with china.. how far the world goes at them for all this I'm not sure myself.. Logged tunstall Offline Posts: 3 308 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #6 on: Today at 06:41:16 AM » Money talks Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 214 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:53:32 AM » WHEN AND IF WE ALL GET THROUGH THIS THE TIDDLY WINKS WILL BE MADE TO FUCKING PAY BY THE SEPTIC TANKS THAT I HAVE NO DOUBT ABOUT LIKE I SAID......IVE STOPPED EATING CHINESE TAKE AWAY FOOD IM A GREAT COOK SO WILL BE DOING MY OWN RECIPES Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... tunstall Offline Posts: 3 308 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:18:56 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:53:32 AMWHEN AND IF WE ALL GET THROUGH THIS THE TIDDLY WINKS WILL BE MADE TO FUCKING PAY BY THE SEPTIC TANKS THAT I HAVE NO DOUBT ABOUT LIKE I SAID......IVE STOPPED EATING CHINESE TAKE AWAY FOOD IM A GREAT COOK SO WILL BE DOING MY OWN RECIPES we did a chicken noodle recipe last night - it was fucking nectar!low fat an all Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 214 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:37:56 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:18:56 AMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:53:32 AMWHEN AND IF WE ALL GET THROUGH THIS THE TIDDLY WINKS WILL BE MADE TO FUCKING PAY BY THE SEPTIC TANKS THAT I HAVE NO DOUBT ABOUT LIKE I SAID......IVE STOPPED EATING CHINESE TAKE AWAY FOOD IM A GREAT COOK SO WILL BE DOING MY OWN RECIPES we did a chicken noodle recipe last night - it was fucking nectar!low fat an all I LIKE A NICE CHOW MEIN DISH..... I'M GONNA DO MY OWN TOMORRA 👍 BEANSPROUTS NOODLES SOY SAUCE AND PROPER CHICKEN 👍 NOT CAT AND DOG LIKE SOME CHINESE USE 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... tunstall Offline Posts: 3 308 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:05:54 AM » this is the one we did mate:https://pinchofnom.com/recipes/chicken-mushroom-fakeaway/Chicken from Sowerby's in Billog (bit of a hike for you like, haha)let us know how you get on Logged MF(c) DOOM Offline Posts: 4 014 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:16:02 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:53:32 AMWHEN AND IF WE ALL GET THROUGH THIS THE TIDDLY WINKS WILL BE MADE TO FUCKING PAY BY THE SEPTIC TANKS THAT I HAVE NO DOUBT ABOUT LIKE I SAID......IVE STOPPED EATING CHINESE TAKE AWAY FOOD IM A GREAT COOK SO WILL BE DOING MY OWN RECIPES Fantastic gesture Logged OzzyPorter Offline Posts: 47 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:18:03 AM » It's not the fault of the Chinese people it is the fault of their tyrannical regime. Direct all anger towards them not towards innocent Chinese nationals. Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 214 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:18:54 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 09:05:54 AMthis is the one we did mate:https://pinchofnom.com/recipes/chicken-mushroom-fakeaway/Chicken from Sowerby's in Billog (bit of a hike for you like, haha)let us know how you get on Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Westlane_rightwinger Offline Posts: 557 Fred West ruined my wife Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:19:38 AM » The sacrifices some are prepared to make is truly. China is but one nation the world cannot trust. The problem in the UK is that we can't even sort out that we are not as one nation. Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 214 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #15 on: Today at 09:21:17 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 09:16:02 AMQuote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:53:32 AMWHEN AND IF WE ALL GET THROUGH THIS THE TIDDLY WINKS WILL BE MADE TO FUCKING PAY BY THE SEPTIC TANKS THAT I HAVE NO DOUBT ABOUT LIKE I SAID......IVE STOPPED EATING CHINESE TAKE AWAY FOOD IM A GREAT COOK SO WILL BE DOING MY OWN RECIPES Fantastic gesture IM HERE ALL DAY MAINLY BECAUSE I KNOW BERNIE FUCKING HATES IT Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Bobupanddown Offline Posts: 1 939 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #16 on: Today at 09:25:29 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 09:18:03 AMIt's not the fault of the Chinese people it is the fault of their tyrannical regime. Direct all anger towards them not towards innocent Chinese nationals.Surely its impossible to separate the two? China is 100% responsible for this virus, they could have locked down Wuhan and stopped it from leaving that region. Instead they locked up doctors who tried to warn the world while they exported good and people from the region spreading the virus internationally.When all is said and done the world must act collectively to punish China. Logged Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 467 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #17 on: Today at 09:38:25 AM » Who are lying the most? We can safely assume that all governments blow smoke up your arse. Some use shisha proportions some use a slim ciggies Logged Skinz Offline Posts: 2 120 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #18 on: Today at 10:01:12 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 01:54:59 AMAw long as the Chinese are buying our stuff, making our tat and generally bankrolling our govt and economy we will let them get away with murder, quite literally. Money talks Pretty much this. Lift your mouse/laptop/tablet/black dildo up and look underneath. Chances are, it's got 'made in China' written under it. Money comes before lives as being shown with people still(through no fault of their own)working on meaningless building sites. They even said they are worried of trouble if the economy collapses(ie they don't want to get lynched). The devil in me wants to see it collapse if I'm honest. Logged Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 394 Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #19 on: Today at 10:44:40 AM » I've stopped wanking over chinky tarts. Logged LEON TROTSKY Online Posts: 73 214 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #20 on: Today at 10:46:30 AM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:44:40 AMI've stopped wanking over chinky tarts. LITERALLY ?😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Johnny Thunder Online Posts: 11 394 Shit Stirring Cunt. 