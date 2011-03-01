Erimus44

Offline



Posts: 311





Posts: 311 Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « on: Today at 12:22:45 AM » I hope not. I hope when this is all done and the dead are put to rest, the world unites in condemnation of the way China knowingly lied and deceived the globe about the nature of this virus.



I'm sure the mongs that go out of their way to defend CCP will peddle their usual misguided apologist shit and that simpleton Rob will still mince about town in his crusty stained Chairman Mao t-shirt, but this right now is China's fault. They're ultimately responsible. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 413





Posts: 413 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #5 on: Today at 05:48:18 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 01:54:59 AM Aw long as the Chinese are buying our stuff, making our tat and generally bankrolling our govt and economy we will let them get away with murder, quite literally. Money talks



I'll watch this one unfold carefully.....like u say we need them... though i'm not sure they'll get away with all this shit that's gone on.. Trump is a businessman first off.... though i think he might have little toe to toe of some sort with china.. how far the world goes at them for all this I'm not sure myself.. I'll watch this one unfold carefully.....like u say we need them... though i'm not sure they'll get away with all this shit that's gone on.. Trump is a businessman first off.... though i think he might have little toe to toe of some sort with china.. how far the world goes at them for all this I'm not sure myself.. Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 214





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 214I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:53:32 AM »





THAT I HAVE NO DOUBT ABOUT





LIKE I SAID......IVE STOPPED EATING CHINESE TAKE AWAY FOOD





IM A GREAT COOK SO WILL BE DOING MY OWN RECIPES WHEN AND IF WE ALL GET THROUGH THIS THE TIDDLY WINKS WILL BE MADE TO FUCKING PAY BY THE SEPTIC TANKSTHAT I HAVE NO DOUBT ABOUTLIKE I SAID......IVE STOPPED EATING CHINESE TAKE AWAY FOODIM A GREAT COOK SO WILL BE DOING MY OWN RECIPES Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 308





Posts: 3 308 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:18:56 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:53:32 AM





THAT I HAVE NO DOUBT ABOUT





LIKE I SAID......IVE STOPPED EATING CHINESE TAKE AWAY FOOD





IM A GREAT COOK SO WILL BE DOING MY OWN RECIPES

WHEN AND IF WE ALL GET THROUGH THIS THE TIDDLY WINKS WILL BE MADE TO FUCKING PAY BY THE SEPTIC TANKSTHAT I HAVE NO DOUBT ABOUTLIKE I SAID......IVE STOPPED EATING CHINESE TAKE AWAY FOODIM A GREAT COOK SO WILL BE DOING MY OWN RECIPES

we did a chicken noodle recipe last night - it was fucking nectar!



low fat an all we did a chicken noodle recipe last night - it was fucking nectar!low fat an all Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 73 214





I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 73 214I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:37:56 AM » Quote from: tunstall on Today at 08:18:56 AM Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:53:32 AM





THAT I HAVE NO DOUBT ABOUT





LIKE I SAID......IVE STOPPED EATING CHINESE TAKE AWAY FOOD





IM A GREAT COOK SO WILL BE DOING MY OWN RECIPES

WHEN AND IF WE ALL GET THROUGH THIS THE TIDDLY WINKS WILL BE MADE TO FUCKING PAY BY THE SEPTIC TANKSTHAT I HAVE NO DOUBT ABOUTLIKE I SAID......IVE STOPPED EATING CHINESE TAKE AWAY FOODIM A GREAT COOK SO WILL BE DOING MY OWN RECIPES

we did a chicken noodle recipe last night - it was fucking nectar!



low fat an all

we did a chicken noodle recipe last night - it was fucking nectar!low fat an all



I LIKE A NICE CHOW MEIN DISH..... I'M GONNA DO MY OWN TOMORRA 👍 BEANSPROUTS NOODLES SOY SAUCE AND PROPER CHICKEN 👍 NOT CAT AND DOG LIKE SOME CHINESE USE 👎 I LIKE A NICE CHOW MEIN DISH..... I'M GONNA DO MY OWN TOMORRA 👍 BEANSPROUTS NOODLES SOY SAUCE AND PROPER CHICKEN 👍 NOT CAT AND DOG LIKE SOME CHINESE USE 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 557





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 557Fred West ruined my wife Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:19:38 AM » The sacrifices some are prepared to make is truly.



China is but one nation the world cannot trust.



The problem in the UK is that we can't even sort out that we are not as one nation.



Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 939





Posts: 1 939 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #16 on: Today at 09:25:29 AM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Today at 09:18:03 AM It's not the fault of the Chinese people it is the fault of their tyrannical regime. Direct all anger towards them not towards innocent Chinese nationals.



Surely its impossible to separate the two?



China is 100% responsible for this virus, they could have locked down Wuhan and stopped it from leaving that region. Instead they locked up doctors who tried to warn the world while they exported good and people from the region spreading the virus internationally.



When all is said and done the world must act collectively to punish China. Surely its impossible to separate the two?China is 100% responsible for this virus, they could have locked down Wuhan and stopped it from leaving that region. Instead they locked up doctors who tried to warn the world while they exported good and people from the region spreading the virus internationally.When all is said and done the world must act collectively to punish China. Logged