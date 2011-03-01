Will the world forget that China lied to us all? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 26, 2020, 02:42:47 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Will the world forget that China lied to us all? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? (Read 69 times) Erimus44 Offline Posts: 311 Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « on: Today at 12:22:45 AM » I hope not. I hope when this is all done and the dead are put to rest, the world unites in condemnation of the way China knowingly lied and deceived the globe about the nature of this virus.I'm sure the mongs that go out of their way to defend CCP will peddle their usual misguided apologist shit and that simpleton Rob will still mince about town in his crusty stained Chairman Mao t-shirt, but this right now is China's fault. They're ultimately responsible. Logged Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Offline Posts: 14 235 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:37:47 AM » They have lied, well, forever Logged Erimus44 Offline Posts: 311 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:48:25 AM » Well you're not wrong, Bob. However, the lies they spewed out in Dec/Jan to WHO have plunged pretty much every nation on the planet into borderline chaos and will likely cost 100s of 1000s their lives. Logged Bob End and his Sexy Bitch Offline Posts: 14 235 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:44:08 AM » Aye, and if you believe their stats, then you must be as mad as Liddells corner man Logged MF(c) DOOM Offline Posts: 4 013 Re: Will the world forget that China lied to us all? « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:54:59 AM » Aw long as the Chinese are buying our stuff, making our tat and generally bankrolling our govt and economy we will let them get away with murder, quite literally. Money talks Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...