Will the world forget that China lied to us all?

March 26, 2020, 01:02:51 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Author Topic: Will the world forget that China lied to us all?  (Read 30 times)
Erimus44
« on: Today at 12:22:45 AM »
I hope not. I hope when this is all done and the dead are put to rest, the world unites in condemnation of the way China knowingly lied and deceived the globe about the nature of this virus.

I'm sure the mongs that go out of their way to defend CCP will peddle their usual misguided apologist shit and that simpleton Rob will still mince about town in his crusty stained Chairman Mao t-shirt, but this right now is China's fault. They're ultimately responsible.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:37:47 AM »
They have lied, well, forever
Erimus44
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:48:25 AM »
Well you're not wrong, Bob. However, the lies they spewed out in Dec/Jan to WHO have plunged pretty much every nation on the planet into borderline chaos and will likely cost 100s of 1000s their lives.
