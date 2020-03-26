Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll?

March 26, 2020, 09:15:14 AM
News: THE GREAT ESCAPE...

Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll?
Every other country in and around our time zone have reported  even where there is utter carnage, fucking hope we're not doing a China. Official data today is 11 deaths, for a national lock down that is a fucking joke of a number. Something stinks ...
Isn't 11 good enough for you Mr Willie  souey
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:41:48 PM
Isn't 11 good enough for you Mr Willie  
  rava
There's been 43 deaths in the past 24 hours. Where are you getting only 11 from?
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:41:48 PM
Isn't 11 good enough for you Mr Willie  souey

 lost monkey
The 11 was NI, Jocks and Taffs, not England. They were released very late.
IT SEEMS STRANGE THEY ARE LETTING US KNOW HOW MANY DIED YESTERDAY IN ITALY AND SPAIN......BUT NOT THE UK   :unlike:
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Remember and note ... the death figures are how many died that *had tested positive for it*. That does *not* mean that they died OF it. Not that most people want to hear this.
