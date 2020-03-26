Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 26, 2020, 09:15:14 AM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? (Read 326 times) Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 463 Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? « on: Yesterday at 09:23:12 PM » Every other country in and around our time zone have reported even where there is utter carnage, fucking hope we're not doing a China. Official data today is 11 deaths, for a national lock down that is a fucking joke of a number. Something stinks ... Logged mingebag Offline Posts: 4 485 Re: Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:41:48 PM » Isn't 11 good enough for you Mr Willie Logged monkeyman Offline Posts: 8 890 Re: Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:28:10 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:41:48 PMIsn't 11 good enough for you Mr Willie Logged Erimus44 Offline Posts: 311 Re: Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:25:56 AM » There's been 43 deaths in the past 24 hours. Where are you getting only 11 from? Logged headset Offline Posts: 413 Re: Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:08:19 AM » Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:41:48 PMIsn't 11 good enough for you Mr Willie Logged Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 463 Re: Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:23:59 AM » The 11 was NI, Jocks and Taffs, not England. They were released very late. Logged LEON TROTSKY Offline Posts: 73 202 I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:03:40 AM » IT SEEMS STRANGE THEY ARE LETTING US KNOW HOW MANY DIED YESTERDAY IN ITALY AND SPAIN......BUT NOT THE UK Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE...... Wee_Willie Online Posts: 8 463 Re: Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:46:23 AM » Remember and note ... the death figures are how many died that *had tested positive for it*. That does *not* mean that they died OF it. Not that most people want to hear this. Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...