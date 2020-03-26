Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll?

March 26, 2020, 01:02:36 AM
Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll?
Wee_Willie
« on: Yesterday at 09:23:12 PM »
Every other country in and around our time zone have reported  even where there is utter carnage, fucking hope we're not doing a China. Official data today is 11 deaths, for a national lock down that is a fucking joke of a number. Something stinks ...
mingebag
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:41:48 PM »
Isn't 11 good enough for you Mr Willie  souey
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:28:10 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:41:48 PM
Isn't 11 good enough for you Mr Willie  
  rava
Erimus44
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:25:56 AM »
There's been 43 deaths in the past 24 hours. Where are you getting only 11 from?
