Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 460







Posts: 8 460

Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? « on: Yesterday at 09:23:12 PM » Every other country in and around our time zone have reported even where there is utter carnage, fucking hope we're not doing a China. Official data today is 11 deaths, for a national lock down that is a fucking joke of a number. Something stinks ...