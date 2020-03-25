Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? Welcome, Guest. Please login or register. March 25, 2020, 11:18:06 PM News: THE GREAT ESCAPE... ComeOnBoro.com Message Board ComeOnBoro.com ComeOnBoro.com Message Board Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? Pages: [1] Go Down « previous next » Author Topic: Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? (Read 132 times) Wee_Willie Offline Posts: 8 460 Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? « on: Today at 09:23:12 PM » Every other country in and around our time zone have reported even where there is utter carnage, fucking hope we're not doing a China. Official data today is 11 deaths, for a national lock down that is a fucking joke of a number. Something stinks ... Logged mingebag Online Posts: 4 485 Re: Why hasnt the UK publicised todays official death toll? « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:41:48 PM » Isn't 11 good enough for you Mr Willie Logged Pages: [1] Go Up « previous next » Jump to: Please select a destination: ----------------------------- ComeOnBoro.com ----------------------------- => ComeOnBoro.com Message Board 1 Hour 1 Day 1 Week 1 Month Forever Login with username, password and session length Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Loading...