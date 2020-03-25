Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 475



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 475Pack o cunts Re: MAD RESPECT FOR LIDDLE TODAY « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:50:53 PM » Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 08:18:28 PM



BEER ME BUD

BEER ME BUD

Dozy cunt - he only had to look out of his window and wait till there was no cunt there, quick snap then back to peeking from behind the net curtains.



Dozy cunt - he only had to look out of his window and wait till there was no cunt there, quick snap then back to peeking from behind the net curtains. Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018